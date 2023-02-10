Suit settled over sale of Texas school shooter's ammo

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting have settled a lawsuit they had filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people on campus.
Retailer Lucky Gunner was accused of failing to verify Dimitrios Pagourtzis' age when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition on two occasions before the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, located about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) southeast of Houston.