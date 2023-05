RIDGEFIELD — Voters overwhelmingly approved a $162 million operating budget for the town in Tuesday's referendum.

The spending plan includes a selectmen's budget of about $51.3 million and a school budget of about $110.6 million.

"I want to thank everyone who made the effort to exercise their right to vote," Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is an increase of about 4 percent over this fiscal year's budget of about $156 million.

The finance board approved a mill rate of 25.81 for the next fiscal year, up from the current fiscal year's mill rate of 25.56.

"I'm also thankful to everyone for supporting the hard work of all the boards, committees and commissions, and what went into developing a budget. And I want to thank the people of Ridgefield, for approving that hard work," Marconi said.

Approvals

The town's operating budget of $42,029,352 and debt service of $6,686,131 on both town and Board of Education projects were approved in a vote of 1,150-219, while the school budget of $110,645,000 was approved, 1,052-318.

Town road repairs and Americans With Disabilities Act improvements worth $2.657 million were also approved, 1,208-164.

Voters approved a highway screener costing $148,000, public works garage and roof replacement totaling $385,000, a fire department ambulance for $386,657 and sidewalk improvements for $300,000, in a vote of 1,138- 229.

The cost of tennis, basketball, and pickleball court replacements costing $500,000 and recreation center HVAC costing $553,000 was approved, 1,046-321.

Voters approved the cost of Ridgeway road design for $100,000, Ridgefield High School water main installation for $1,040,000, bridge replacement engineering worth $105,300 and FEMA drainage design for $100,000, 1,136-219.

Also approved, in a 1,114-244 vote, were the: Farmingville Elementary School LED lighting upgrades for $264,767; school districtwide network infrastructure upgrades for $381,600; an alternative high school building addition for $275,000; a Ridgebury Elementary School emergency power generator for $345,500; an engineering study to develop a districtwide master plan for $165,000; and a Branchville Elementary School asbestos abatement/floor refilling for $295,612; and authorizing the issuance of bonds of the town to meet those appropriations.

The Ridgefield High School and Scott's Ridge Middle School entrance guard booth for $170,800; the high school's front entrance security enclosure and peripherals for $272,400; and districtwide school safety and security upgrades for 264,470 were also approved in a vote of 1,070-284.

Ridgefield Public Schools

The school board's 2023-24 budget of $110.6 million is an increase of about $4 million, or 3.8 percent, over the current year's budget of $106.6 million.

Ridgefield Schools Superintendent Susie DaSilva said she's happy the budget was accepted.

"From the start, we knew that the fiscal year budget represented the students of the Ridgefield Public Schools while also considering the needs of the community as a whole," she said. "It's a conservative budget, and one that the entire RPS team should be proud of."

The budget required "creativity in transportation, security, and staffing while also remaining consistent to what we have communicated to our stakeholders," DaSilva said.

She said the administration doesn't look at a budget year in isolation.

"We have to anticipate the good times and perhaps the more challenging times ahead," DaSilva said. "We have been and will continue to partner with our town boards to ensure that our school system remains the premier school district that parents, students and faculty have come to expect while also understanding the needs of the entire community."

On behalf of the Board of Education, school board Chair Tina Malhotra said that she's grateful to see the community "rally and prioritize the youth of our community."

"Your trust in our efforts to provide quality education to our students is truly appreciated," she said. "We are committed to utilizing these resources in the most effective way possible to ensure that our students receive the best education possible."

Voter turnout

A total of 1,375 voters cast ballots out of 17,540 registered voters, for a turnout of about 7.6 percent. There were 22 absentee votes cast.

First Selectman Marconi said that while he's glad the turnout increased over last year's budget vote turnout, which was about 6.9 percent, he wishes it was even higher.

"But if people are happy, and hopefully they all are, then thank you for your votes," he said.