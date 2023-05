This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Dozens of residents in town have expressed extreme alarm over a proposal to build a two-story building with some affordable housing on the quiet residential street of Abbott Avenue.

Complaints concern the building not fitting into the neighborhood of single-family homes and its impact on nearby wetlands. Others are upset about having affordable housing units in that location.

On a recent post on a private Facebook page, the application drew more than 150 comments — with nearly all people against the proposal.

“That’s a monstrosity. I don’t understand how they will let something like that to be built,” Ridgefield resident Evelyn Chiotis wrote. “There’s got to be a way to preserve the beauty of our town and restrict these type of units to be built.”

The proposed residential complex, at 27 Abbott Avenue, would sit on 0.47 acres and consist of 14 individual town house style units, according to the application.

The application mentions affordable housing but does not state how many town houses would be designated as affordable.

“The current design alternative was determined to be the most feasible and prudent alternative for the project since it met the objective of developing the lot in a manner which is protective of wetlands while also meeting the goal of constructing the affordable housing development,” applicant Brian Carey states in a narrative filed with the town.

Carey, property owner Alimi Veton, and Carmody, the Stamford law firm that represents Veton’s Fairfield Building and Remodeling, LLC, declined to comment.

The property currently has a single-family residential house on it. The rear of the house is an open lawn. There are other apartment buildings on the street, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

If the project is approved, the house, which was built in 1951, would be demolished.

The single family house on the property was purchased last August by Veton, who also owns property on 84 North Salem Road in town, which he bought in 2017.

A public hearing is set for the June 8 with the town’s Inland Wetlands Board.

'a huge building in that piece of land'

The building was proposed at the town’s recent Inland Wetlands meeting.

Chiotis told Hearst Connecticut Media her “biggest worry is the look of the building.”

“It (would look) like a huge building on that piece of land and the congestion with all those cars,” she said.

Ridgefield resident Selina Bell, who is an environmentalist and co-director of CT Citizens for Science, a coalition that advocates for science, said she’s extremely concerned about “how quickly” buildings are going up in Ridgefield.

“While I understand we need more affordable housing, we must also consider our wildlife and their habitats,” she said. “Turning to more sustainable methods of development, such as adaptive reuse (Taking an existing structure and adapting it for a new use or purpose) rather than constantly leveling our green space, allows us to do both.”

Bell, who is also a member of Ridgefield’s education board, added “14 units on less than half an acre… should not even be a consideration in Ridgefield.”

There are no wetlands on the property, but the land is adjacent to an offsite wetlands area, which bounds the property to the east, according to the report filed by attorney Jason Klein.

The project “will not have a significant impact on offsite wetlands,” Klein writes.

Additionally, the report said “a planting plan” would be developed as a buffer to help minimize impacts from the development on adjacent wetlands.

Ridgefield resident Tim Vilinskis said while he understands “the need for development,” he said Connecticut’s affordable housing law “incentivizes” overly large buildings.

He was referring to 8-30g, which, according to Connecticut’s affordable housing law, encourages towns with less than 10 percent of its housing stock considered “affordable” to develop more. The 10 percent threshold would require the addition of 600 to 700 affordable units in Ridgefield, based upon statewide standards.

He added there are reasonable ways to grow Ridgefield that can provide “the lower-cost housing we need, yet still respect the character of the town and create great places.”

Additional building features

Each town house unit would have a one-car parking garage, and the site would be serviced with public utilities including sanitary sewer, municipal water, natural gas, electric and communications, according to the application.

The proposed development would also include paved parking area, access driveways and formal landscaping.

A small green space would be available for the residents to use at the facility and would include a picnic table.

The developer sent notice of the public hearing on the property to all residents (about a dozen) whose homes are within 100 feet of the proposal.

If approved, the work is estimated to take 18 months.