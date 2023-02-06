CT man recalls his 'blessed' career of working with stars from Barbara Walters to the Muppets

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Jan Rifkinson, a town resident who spent decades in the TV industry, worked closely with some of the biggest names in the business — including journalist Barbara Walters, who died in December at the age of 93.
"Barbara had an office two doors down from me. She was extremely hard-working. She was not a prima donna at all," Rifkinson said. Before her signature one-on-one interviews, Walters did her research and wrote up notes on index cards.