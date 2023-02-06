CT man recalls his 'blessed' career of working with stars from Barbara Walters to the Muppets

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Jan Rifkinson, a town resident who spent decades in the TV industry, worked closely with some of the biggest names in the business — including journalist Barbara Walters, who died in December at the age of 93.

"Barbara had an office two doors down from me. She was extremely hard-working. She was not a prima donna at all," Rifkinson said. Before her signature one-on-one interviews, Walters did her research and wrote up notes on index cards.

"If you watched the Nixon interview, she had a bunch of cards in her lap," he said, referring to Walters' interview with the former president.

Rifkinson, 80, who lives in Ridgefield with his wife Carol and their dog Ziggy, reflected on his star-crossed career, working with news anchors Barbara Walters and Walter Cronkite, Muppets creator Jim Henson and television host Larry King.

Nixon interview

Rifkinson has many memories from ABC's "20/20," including one episode he directed in 1980 when Walters interviewed former President Richard Nixon.

"Nixon had agreed to an interview but only if it was live. He didn't want anyone editing his words," Rifkinson said. Tensions were high, he said, as he wondered what Walters had planned for the news-making interview.

"Demanding that an interview go live is a two-edged sword," Rifkinson said. "A taped interview is honed down by a producer, frequently overseen by a lawyer. That could be good or bad. On the other hand, a live event airs ... live with few controls."

"The interview started off pleasantly enough," he said. "Barbara asked some good but relatively innocuous policy questions to soften him up, to make him feel like he had this. But you just knew that Watergate had to come up. But when?"

The questions became more personal, and by the final segment, "Nixon was somewhat uncomfortable, fidgety and a bit argumentative," Rifkinson said.

"But at 58 minutes into the 58:30-minute interview, she pounced. 'Are you sorry you didn't burn the tapes?' … 'If you had it to do all over again, would you have burned them?' Nixon (said) 'Yes.'," Rifkinson said.

"The interview and the hourlong program ended. Guess what everyone remembers? Boom! Talk about a mic drop. That was the magic of Barbara Walters," he said.

Later in Rifkinson's career, he did a series of specials with television and radio host Larry King, who unlike Walters, did "no homework" before an interview.

"He made it a characteristic of his. For example, if you came onto the show with a book, you assumed he read the book or read the cover. He didn't," Rifkinson said. "His mantra was, 'I want to ask questions like somebody who you're just meeting would ask, who doesn't know anything.' Natural curiosity questions — that was his style."

Early career

Rifkinson said he had always been determined to break into the TV industry. In the early 1960s after college, he landed a job at ABC, which at that time was a small company that did its programming at WNJU in Newark, N.J.

"We did everything — ads and commercials," he said.

He later moved to CBS News as a desk assistant for $72 a week. From there, he decided he wanted to learn about production.

"I watched videotapes, I watched control rooms. I watch how they broadcasted. I watched how cemeramen worked their cameras," Rifkinson recalled. "I asked a million questions. I kept going around in circles, making everybody crazy."

When a production assistant position opened, he went for it — and got it — for a raise of a dollar a week. Rifkinson later became associate director, working on the evening news with anchor Walter Cronkite, whom he called a "very serious guy with a good sense of humor."

"He used to throw Christmas parties for his entire staff in his brownstone on the East Side. Hundreds of people went," Rifkinson said. "Every year, they had the same beef stroganoff. The menu never changed."

Bert, Ernie and Kermit the Frog

In 1969, Rifkinson joined the staff for the first season of "Sesame Street" as associate director and later as director.

"Jim Henson's main character was Kermit the Frog. Jim Henson's personality was Kermit the Frog. Kermit was a very easygoing, sweet frog," Rifkinson said of the Muppets creator.

Rifkinson also remembered the fun of working with two other popular "Sesame Street" characters, with Henson playing Ernie and Frank Oz performing Bert.

"When they started making adjustments, Frank and Jim didn't talk to each other. Instead, the two Muppets talked to each other," Rifkinson said. "Bert would say to Ernie, 'Look, Bert, you gotta be downstage at me when I'm upstage. And when I say this, you got to do that.'"

'On the air as quickly as possible'

In 1972, Rifkinson was working as an associate director for CBS News when George Wallace, the former Alabama governor running for president, was shot and wounded.

"Two minutes before we were to go on the air, it was raw material coming in. Nobody had seen it except me and whoever else was hooked into the line. Walter certainly hadn't seen it," he said.

Rifkinson said he told Cronkite what he was watching and answered his questions.

"Walter said, 'How many shots?'" and Rifkinson said he responded, "Three."

"I put the shooting on the slo-mo disk," he said. "When it played back on the monitor, it was in slo-mo and you could see the shots — each one."

Rifkinson said it was an "awful event. And I knew it was important and I knew it was news and I knew I had to get it on the air as quickly as possible."

'I've been blessed'

These days, Rifkinson enjoys his passion for photography and time with his wife of 50 years. He said he recalls his career fondly.

"I've been a lucky guy and have had an interesting life. It's not over yet, but as I recall my adventures, travels, news events, meetings, working with and for some fascinating professionals, I know I've been blessed," he said.

"Early on in my work at CBS News I learned that integrity was my north star, whether in a creative venture or in covering a news event. It has served me well," said Rifkinson, who keeps a blog about his life and current events at janrifkinson.blogspot.com/.

"My father said he thought the most important thing I did in my career was my work on the first season of 'Sesame Street' in 1969," he added. "He was probably right."