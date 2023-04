This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Wearing goggles covered with scotch tape on her eyes and latex gloves on her hands, 16-year-old Emily Yee tries to pay a bill.

At the same time, 18-year-old Maxfield Barlow, who has corn kernels in his shoes, struggles to walk to a clothing closet.

The teens, who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, were visiting Ridgefield Station Senior Living on a recent afternoon — accompanied by about 10 other teens, to take part in an interactive initiative to learn about dementia, called Dementia Friendly.

"The overall concept for ... this training is to, through education, de-stigmatize dementia and help people understand what it truly is and the best way to deal with it, said Joe Simone, an executive director at Ridgefield Station.

The corn kernels are meant to simulate foot pain, the latex gloves simulates numbness in fingers and the distorted goggles simulate failing eyesight.

The teens, who are all Ridgefield High School students, also wore masking tape around their knuckles to simulate arthritis and earplugs to represent hearing loss.

The Dementia Friendly initiative enables the public to experience firsthand what dementia is like and educates them on how they can help those individuals, said Maureen McLam, community relations director at Ridgefield Station.

The initiative is also about understanding the role of "people who are taking care of someone with dementia, how stressful that is for them ... and (learning) how can we relieve some of their stress," she said.

"Challenges of dementia

Senior Living Residences, Ridgefield Station's parent company, adapted the Dementia Friendly initiative from one that started in the UK. To date, SLR has trained thousands of families, caregivers, first responders, elder care professionals and others in it.

As part of the initiative, after the teens put on the gear, they were taken to an empty apartment at Ridgefield Station, where stations were set up throughout each room.

They were instructed to walk through each of the rooms, where they had to perform everyday household tasks such as make breakfast by pouring cereal into a bowl and pay "bills" by reading and writing on pieces of paper. They also had to get dressed and filling pill boxes.

Ridgefield Station workers gave the teens 90 seconds to complete each task before a timer went off and they had to move to the next station.

"It's very cold outside. You need a lot of layers," said one of the workers.

"The bus is coming. Your doctors are waiting for you," another said.

The workers rushing the teens represented confusion those with dementia may have with their sense of time, McLam said.

"It could (also) be voices in their own head because they are feeling pressured and not sure how to do what is being asked of them, causing anxiety and stress," she added.

During the activity, a soundtrack with loud background noise played in the background, with the sound of horns honking, babies crying and cars on the road.

Hugh Salazar, a director at Ridgefield Station, said the sounds are meant to represent the "sensory overload" those with dementia can experience.

He said they may not be able to verbalize their feelings.

"They're going to show you (how they feel) by maybe screaming, being confused, wearing clothes that don't make sense," Salazar said.

After the activity, the teens shared the tasks they thought were most challenging.

Answers included concerns about taking the right amount of medication, addressing bills to the correct company, and not spilling the cereal.

"I don't know if they said two pills in each (bottle) or four of each, so I did two of one bottle," one teen said.

Another said, "If I was there to help, I would have more of a clear area where the pills are rather than a couple of small, hard to read labels on small bottles."

Helping those with dementia

Salazar said the vast majority of those living with dementia do not live in assisted living communities or nursing homes.

"They live out in the community. They're driving to Stop & Shop on Main Street. They're going to the bank," he said.

Simone said the public may have a lack of understanding of what dementia truly is, and may come to their own conclusions.

"Our idea is to provide as much education as possible ... and also ... (to help people) recognize the signs (of dementia) out in the community," he said.

Instead of growing impatient with the person, they would understand the person has dementia and be able to get them help, he said.

The caregivers of those with dementia also need support, Salazar said.

"If you know somebody who takes care of someone with dementia, please reach out to them and try to help them ... you really can't do it alone," he said. "Even if it's just emotional support, even if it's little things."