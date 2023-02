This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — On Sunday evening, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church of Ridgefield held a musical celebration in honor of Black History Month.

The concert, called "Black History Month: A Celebration in Music," highlighted and celebrated Black American music and musicians, and it featured performers from the the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. About 40 people attended the event.

Soprano Lynnesha Crump, tenor David Morgans, bass Kevin Gardner and pianist Derrick Goff honored the contributions of Black Americans to every style of music in the concert.

Jazz standards, musical theater, R&B, spirituals and other types of music were performed.