RIDGEFIELD — The local public schools has hired its first security director — a new position added after a review of the district's security systems.

Ridgefield Public Schools announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Joshua Zabin as the director of school security and safety. He will begin his position next month.

Zabin worked in the Fairfield Police Department for 32 years, rising to the rank of captain before his retirement from law enforcement in 2018. Since retiring, he has worked as senior security manager for Building & Land Technology in Stamford and consulted for the Ridgefield Public Schools in its recent safety survey, according to the school district.

Schools Superintendent Susie Susie Da Silva said Zabin's experience in the schools as a police officer was important to the hiring committee.

"He has extensive experience managing teams to address safety concerns as they arise," Da Silva said in a statement. "Throughout the comprehensive interview process, it was clear that Josh’s knowledge, confidence, leadership, and investment in continued learning in school safety will benefit our school district, now and in the future. We received many highly-qualified applications and think this is a great match.”

In the district's announcement, Zabin said he was most impressed with how the executive leadership "was inclusive and forward-thinking, welcoming conversation and inviting the staff to openly share their current and ongoing safety concerns. Technology is a particularly important part of keeping buildings safe, and I have technology experience in both the public and private sectors.”

Earlier this year, the Board of Education approved the new position as recommended by the administration after a comprehensive review of RPS security systems. The position, which is full-time, pays $120,000 a year.

Zabin will be paid through the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the remainder of the fiscal year. The district will need to put the position in its budget for the next fiscal year.

The district is also hiring nine school security officers for next year. That cost, $364,896, would be offset by a reduction in the budget of $475,248 in outsourced security services.