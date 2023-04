RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield Public Schools is the only district in northern Fairfield County to receive funding as part of the $56 million the state distributed for air filtration upgrades.

Through the new state grant, the district was awarded about $14,000, only a fraction of the $700,000 that Ridgefield requested to improve heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in the schools. The grant will reimburse the town for projects already completed in seven of its nine schools.

“I’m both disappointed and happy,” Superintendent Susie Da Silva said. “I’m disappointed because we (town boards) spent a lot of time on this grant. We had to write 14 different grants.”

The grant is part of the first round of Gov. Ned Lamont administration’s HVAC Indoor Air Quality Grants Program for Public Schools, a newly established program created as part of a bill Lamont signed into law last year.

The grant came as a result of COVID-19 ventilation protocols from the state health department, according to a statement from Lamont’s office.

“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic exposed is that many school buildings… are in serious need of air quality improvements. Modernized ventilation systems provide an important public health function that filtrate the air and reduce airborne contaminants, including particles containing viruses,” Lamont said in the statement.

About 50 public schools from more than 20 districts received the grants, with the state planning to eventually allocate $150 million total. Municipalities are required to provide matching grants.

Danbury Public Schools, which is the sixth largest school district in the state, was not eligible for the grant because it had a deficiency in six areas of its application, according to a letter the district received by the state earlier in the month. The district was encouraged by the state to reapply during the second round of the grant distribution.

"I'm disappointed that the city of Danbury didn't meet the application requirements and hope that they can turn around and get this done," said state Rep. Bob Godfrey , D-Danbury. "I've long been working on indoor air quality in schools, going back some dozen years ago, when I introduced the first legislation to begin to deal with this issue."

Of the funding Ridgefield requested, about $58,000 would have covered previously completed projects, and the district was awarded approximately 23.5 percent of that, Da Silva said.

However, she added, the “best news” is how the town’s education, finance and selectmen boards worked together in the grant application process.

“We knew at the start that it was going to be a challenge to receive any money,” she said. “We worked really, really well together in a very, very short time period to go through the process.”

Air filtration projects

Upgrades and repairs were made in seven of the district’s schools:

Branchville Elementary School — Replacement of two exhaust fans in the main building — $6,731 cost, $1,587 award

Barlow Mountain Elementary School — Replacement of a ventilator in the pre-K main space, and upper and lower roof exhaust fans in the main building — $28,400 cost, $6,694 award.

East Ridge Middle School — Installation of a new air conditioning unit in the counseling room — $3,832 cost, $903 award

Farmingville Elementary School — Replacement of two exhaust fans in the main building — $7,826 cost, $1,845 award

Ridgebury Elementary School — Replacement of two exhaust fans in the main building — $6,524 cost, $1,538 award

Ridgefield High School — Installation of an air conditioning unit in the Library Learning Commons — $2,685 cost, $633 award

Veterans Park Elementary School — Replacement of an exhaust fan in the main building — $1,200 cost, $283 award

Although this is a new program, public school districts throughout the state already received more than $165 million to support HVAC upgrades since the start of the pandemic, Lamont's statement said.

That grant money was released by the Lamont administration using funds the state received from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was approved by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

“These air filtration systems will help ensure that our students can continue receiving their education in-person, in the classroom, where they learn best,"Lamont stated. "With this new state program, we have a dedicated source of funding to continue these upgrades and partner with schools on these much-needed infrastructure improvements.”

All districts are encouraged to apply for the second round of grants from Aug. 1 to Dec. 1. More information on the application process and requirements for the next round will be available soon, the statement said.

Da Silva said the district plans to apply for more grants once the next round opens.