Girls of color recruited to live, go to school in Ridgefield say it 'turned the course' of their lives

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
RIDGEFIELD — Every weekday morning, Cheyla Williams wakes up near her roommate, eats breakfast prepared by a cook along with seven other girls, and is driven in a van to Ridgefield High School. At the end of the day, she joins her housemates for school work, does scheduled chores, enjoys a group dinner and then gets ready for bed. Lights out is at 11 p.m.
Williams, who is from Brooklyn, N.Y., is living her high school years in Ridgefield's A Better Chance program, whose mission is to provide academically talented and highly motivated young women of color the opportunity to live in Ridgefield and study at Ridgefield’s public high school.