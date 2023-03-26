Girls of color recruited to live, go to school in Ridgefield say it 'turned the course' of their lives

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Every weekday morning, Cheyla Williams wakes up near her roommate, eats breakfast prepared by a cook along with seven other girls, and is driven in a van to Ridgefield High School. At the end of the day, she joins her housemates for school work, does scheduled chores, enjoys a group dinner and then gets ready for bed. Lights out is at 11 p.m.

Williams, who is from Brooklyn, N.Y., is living her high school years in Ridgefield's A Better Chance program, whose mission is to provide academically talented and highly motivated young women of color the opportunity to live in Ridgefield and study at Ridgefield’s public high school.

"It was widely known that some of the high schools in my area were low funded, which in turn could alter any students' ability to meet their full academic potential," said Williams, who is a senior.

The program prepares the girls for college and future positions of responsibility and leadership, said Jan Arnold, co-president of ABC's board of directors.

It's offered at no cost to the students. It's part of a national program that began in the 1960s in an attempt to break the cycle of poverty by providing students of color with a quality education, Arnold said.

Williams said ABC provides her with a chance to be part of the Ridgefield community, while also experiencing the chance to live away from home.

"I have gained a new perspective of life, attending high school with people who weren’t raised in the city as I was," she said.

The program is different from Connecticut's Open Choice initiative, which allows students from neighboring city schools to attend neighboring, suburban school districts. Ridgefield was asked to accept Danbury students through Open Choice, but has not.

"The Board of Education at this time has not discussed Open Choice further than it did at least a year and a half ago," Superintendent Susie Da Silva said.

Unlike with Open Choice, the ABC girls aren't necessarily coming from Danbury, and they're brought in at the end of their academic experience, she said.

"With Open Choice, you're bringing them in when they're little ... you have a commitment for 13 years," she said.

She added Open Choice uses a lottery system while ABC does not.

"So there's lots of different dynamics that make the two programs different, so it's really hard to compare," she added.

'Rigorous vetting process'

Ridgefield's ABC is part of a national ABC program which partners with over 200 college preparatory schools across the U.S. Ridgefield's program is privately funded by donors and through three annual events: A gala on April 27 at Le Chateau in South Salem, N.Y., an annual appeal and a golf outing on Sept. 11.

There are eight girls in the Ridgefield ABC house at the start of each school year. They range from high school freshman to high school seniors. The Ridgefield program opened in 1987 and 62 girls have passed through the program to date.

The ABC girls, who program officials refer to as "scholars," come from both in and out of state.

"We recruit as far north as Massachusetts and as far south as Maryland," Arnold said.

She added the scholars are very academically motivated, even before coming to ABC.

"The scholars that come to Ridgefield A Better Chance, especially this group that we have now, have already proven themselves to ... have great potential for leadership in their futures," Arnold said. "They have to go through a rigorous vetting process before they even can apply to come into Ridgefield A Better Chance. Then, they go on to show us all what they have to offer when they get here. They take academically challenging courses and they're very involved in activities at the high school."

A resident director lives in the house with the scholars and oversees them on a daily basis.

"Marquise (Taylor) is really the house mom, responsible for the health and well-being of the scholars as well as all the other duties that keep the house running and the scholars able to participate in their busy schedules," Arnold said. "She is a true renaissance woman who does it all."

Each scholar has one roommate that usually changes throughout their time at ABC, and chore assignments change weekly.

"One week, we have to clean the kitchen area. Another week we might have to pick up after dinner," said Myah Jones, a junior. "As for rooms, we usually have to clean them up by the end of the week. We have routine checks to make sure our room isn't looking ridiculous or anything like that."

School life, host families

At Ridgefield High School, a school counselor and teacher liaison meet with ABC scholars and their families prior to the scholars' start day, and take them on tours of the building.

An RHS teacher liaison on the ABC board communicates directly with students, program directors, academic advisors, and school counselor.

Ridgefield Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva said ABC students are routinely asked questions about acclimating to life at RHS, and about promoting the ABC program, and the students always respond they want to be 'normal high school students' and ask not be identified among their peers.

Additionally, as part of ABC, each scholar is paired with a host family that involves a "rigorous vetting process where the girls fill out an application and so do potential host families, and (a) committee tries to match them up the best they can based on their interests, their wants and their needs," Taylor said.

After they get paired, the host family takes the girls to their house for the weekend, every four to six weeks.

"Some of the families have children and the girls get to experience life in a Ridgefield household. Sometimes, those families take them on trips or they get to relax and step out of the house for a little bit, a change of scenery," Taylor added.

'Turned the course of my life'

Throughout the scholar's four years in ABC, they each find their passion at Ridgefield High School and beyond, Arnold said.

Eva Holleran, a junior, said ABC has opened her up to opportunities she would probably never otherwise get to experience, such as taking vocal and guitar lessons.

"I'm a really musical person," she said. "Those have been great opportunities that have allowed me to get a part in the (school) musical and do different little performances that I love doing. It's also fun to see all the other girls' interests and different talents. It's really fun to live with so many active people going through the same experiences."

Williams has gathered her friends to work on a volunteer project she's involved with called Crochet for Kids.

"Some of my friends in school will gather during flex time and will crochet," she said, adding all items they crochet get donated to Danbury Hospital for those in need. "This project really takes up a significant amount of my time. It's really fun and I like that I've incorporated girls in the school and girls in the house."

Williams added ABC opened up many opportunities for her, such as being a runner. "I never thought I would be into track coming here but it was what I did for four years," Williams said. "Now, I'll be going to college for track and it just turned the course of my life. I'm grateful for that."