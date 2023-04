This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — In 1993, when Ridgefield resident Judy Strom learned a toy store was opening on Main Street, she and her three children were beyond excited.

"Even before the store opened, we'd go by the store while they were getting it ready, waiting for it to actually open. We waited and waited for that day," Strom said.

"We got there immediately on the day they opened," said Strom, whose children were then 8, 14 and 15.

"We were the first ones to walk in," said Strom, who now takes her 5-year-old grandson, Emory, to the toy store regularly.

The Toy Chest of Ridgefield marked its 30th anniversary Wednesday.

Before opening the store, Ann Lathrop, 72, its owner and founder, was a librarian from 1965 to 1977 at the Danbury Library and then as a Danbury police officer for 10 years.

But once she got into the toy business, she said she never looked back.

"I love coming to work. I love toys. It's a happy business," said Lathrop, who grew up in Danbury and Bethel and now lives in Ridgefield,

Puzzles, stuffed animals, games

For its first three years, the Toy Chest was located next to Dimitri's Diner on Prospect Street. In 1996, it relocated to its current location at 441 Main St. Lathrop also opened a Toy Chest in New Canaan in 1997.

Among its many offerings, the Ridgefield toy store carries hundreds of different kinds of puzzles, suitable for fans of all ages.

"People come a great distance for our puzzles," Lathrop said.

The puzzles, which go up to 18,000 pieces in size, "are relaxing" to put together, she said. When working on a puzzle, "people don’t have to think about anything else," Lathrop said.

Aside from puzzles, which she said "kept us going during the pandemic," the store carries a large selection of toys and games — including many that today's adults grew up with, such as Uno, Candy Land, Guess Who?, Zingo and Scrabble.

They also carry Monopoly, charades, chess, checkers and backgammon as well as stuffed animals, dolls, puppets, baseball cards, Rubik's cubes, Bruder trucks, Frisbees, air hockey games, Brio trains, and arts and craft supplies.

Lathrop said she knows which new toys will be popular each season by attending the annual North American International Toy Fair, which is held in September in Manhattan.

She has seen many trends, such as the Beanie Babies craze in the early 1990s. Squishmallows, which are soft plush toys that are "like pillows," are among the hot items now, she said.

But the store doesn't carry anything electronic, because children are "better off using their mind," she said.

Generations of kids

Lathrop said she often sees people who came into the store as children and now shop for their own kids.

"It's always a special treat coming into the store. Whenever I babysit (my grandson), we always put aside time at the end to go in there," Strom said.

Strom, a retired teacher, said she has always loved the educational books stocked at the store.

"I taught preschool, first grade and special ed, and love their workbooks that teach writing," she said.

"This is our treasure in town," Strom said. "Our whole family treasures it."

To celebrate its anniversary, the Toy Chest is giving each customer a 30 percent discount off one item at the town's May 6 spring stroll event.