RIDGEFIELD — When he arrives at work every day on Main Street, Mark Travaglini looks over at the store his late father owned and operated for decades — Squash's Ridgefield Office Supply.

"I can still see his (gold Cadillac) in the back where he parked in the same spot every day because he was the first one there," said Mark Travaglini, 66, who works as a Realtor at Houlihan Lawrence.

His office is just two doors away from the store his father, Aldo "Squash" Travaglini, opened in 1953.

But after 70 years in business, that store, which had been in the Travaglini family for more than four decades, will be closing its doors for good May 6.

"Back then, it was the center of town," Mark Travaglini said of the store. "It had the big wall of magazines, comic books and rows and rows of greeting cards. You could get everything you wanted there — from school supplies to Bayer Aspirin."

Squash's has had four owners — Aldo Travaglini and then Mark Travaglini, followed by Greg and Judy Peterson, who owned it for 10 years.

"It's a beloved store," said Whitney Williams, the owner since 2015.

But she said she's closing because sales have gone down significantly since COVID-19.

Williams said she'll miss her customers, who made the store the hub of the community.

"We have customers that come in three or four times a day, just to say hello or check their emails if they don't have a computer," said Williams, who hugs everyone who comes inside the store.

"It's been just such a wonderful experience to be a part of such a special town," said Williams, a Ridgefield resident. "Serving our customers has been a pleasure. I'm so grateful for the experience. It's like family ... and we're going to miss that."

'A staple'

H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media

As he recalled the store's heydays, Travaglini said that when he was a kid, fathers worked long hours away from home to support their families.

"You don't really know the other side of your dad, especially from our generation, because he was working all the time. He was out of the house before us kids were up, to get to the store, which opened at 5 in the morning," said Travaglini, who worked for his father when he was in his late 20s, before owning the store himself.

"We were open seven days a week, 365 days a year — even a half-day on all the major holidays because he felt it wasn't fair to make his customers drive out of town to get a paper on a holiday," he said.

"He told that story a bunch of times, especially when I started working on the holidays because I didn't want to," Travaglini said of his father, who died in 2007 at age 93.

Working with his dad gave Travaglini a chance to know him as a person, "and the relationship he had with all the hundreds of people that would come in every day and talk to him. That's pretty cool," he said.

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi remembers working for Squash on weekends as a teenager. It was his first job.

"Squash's, years ago, was where you got the New York Times. We would stack them in the front of the store, and they would be (very) high. You could just barely get by on the sidewalk," Marconi said.

Marconi said Aldo Travaglini was referred to as "Big Squash" while his brother Lou Travaglini, the dispatcher for the Ridgefield Police Department, was "Little Squash."

The Main Street store was "a staple" during the time "when newspapers were thriving," Williams said.

She had worked at an office job in Manhattan for 25 years. But Williams left to spend more time with her three children, who were teenagers at the time she started working at the store.

"I came into Squash's just to get a folder and I saw a 'help wanted' sign on the door for a clerk position," she said.

"The owner approached me about five months in and said, 'Listen, we see how much you love working here, do you want to buy it?'" Williams said. "I jumped."

All of her kids have since worked in the store.

"This was their first paycheck," Williams said.

Jelly beans to journals

H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media

The store is also known for its jelly beans, Williams said, after Aldo Travaglini decades ago found a secret recipe for them.

"That was kind of his way to bring in more money during the slow months of January, February, March and around Easter," she said.

"People, to this day, still come in to get the jelly beans. They start poking their heads in like February. 'Are they here yet? Are the beans in yet?'" she added.

Customers also went to Squash's for its print shop and fine stationery — "people still do write letters" — as well as journals, art and school supplies, greeting cards and fountain pens, Williams said.

Years ago, Squash's even boasted a soda fountain.

"We get people grown up coming to the shop that remember coming in and having a cherry coke for five cents, 30 years ago," Williams said.