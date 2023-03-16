Ridgefield's Main St. project delayed due to supply chain: 'We're being told every week — next week'
RIDGEFIELD — Supply chain challenges have delayed the completion of the town's roughly $3 million Main Street or streetscape project, which is intended to improve the flow of traffic on Main Street.
While the project, which has been in the works since 2019, was expected to be completed by last Thanksgiving, crews are now anticipated to finish by the end of April or beginning of May.