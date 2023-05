This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center has broken ground on a major redesign project to create a cohesive campus on its 4-acre site.

The project is centered on the driveways, walkways and parking at the nonprofit.

"It's what I call the icing on the cake," Keeler's Executive Director Hildegard Grob said. "It really is pulling it all together."

The work, which is the culmination of a capital campaign that began in 2016, is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

"We're adding parking spaces, connecting two driveways, (putting) in brick walkways, landscapes with a lot of really nice shrubs and trees, and putting in lighting," Grob said.

Located at 152 Main St., Keeler has been a farm, tavern, stagecoach stop, post office, hotel and the home of architect Cass Gilbert during its 300-year history. It gets over 10,000 visitors a year.

Parking, walkways, landscaping

In 2021, Keeler received a National Endowment for the Humanities American Rescue Plan grant for $50,000.

With the grant, the museum can begin an initiative to "more authentically and inclusively tell stories of American identity and memory," said Katie Burton, Keeler's director of strategic storytelling and grants.

Now, with its redesign project, they are creating "a cohesive and well-connected campus," Grob said.

"This is the next phase ... the physical campus accessibility," she said. The work will tie the campus together "in an accessible way."

The work began in March, with the demolition of a 1980s garage, creating space for a circular driveway.

Next up is improvements to the parking, Grob said.

"We could fit about 40 vehicles previously, but many of the 'spaces' were spread out across the site," Burton said. "Many were not well-defined, they were disorganized and they were on uneven surfaces, making parking on-site challenging."

When the project is complete, there will be 65 parking spaces.

Additionally, there'll be a designated school bus drop-off area for students on field trips.

The project will also include improvements to the brick walkways.

"Currently, we have seven walkways ... we're actually going to add new ones to really connect the various access points," Grob said.

With the walkways now, visitors "come in and have no idea where they're going," she said. "It's confusing because it's two separate sites that have not been properly integrated."

The project is paid for through a combination of museum funds, grants from private foundations and organizations, including the local Rotary Club, and the 2016 Capital Campaign. Grob declined to disclose the total cost.

A nonprofit, the Keeler museum does not receive any town, state or federal support on a regular basis, she said.

Visitors and tours

Many different groups visit the museum throughout the year, Grob said.

"Spring is peak season for field trips," she said. "Schools come from all over the county and beyond. We have designated days for school programs."

The museum is "an economic driver for the town," she said. It has a lot to offer to the community and highlights Ridgefield as the first municipality designated by the state as a cultural district, Grob said.

"We have beautiful gardens. We have free tours. We have great summer programs for kids. We do a lot of really interesting, great public programming," she said. "So it's a fun place to hang out."