RIDGEFIELD — After the state passed a law to recognize cultural districts within municipalities, Glori Norwitt wasted no time in applying to get that designation for part of downtown Ridgefield.

Not only did she succeed in helping the town set up a cultural district, it was also the first municipality in the state to earn the distinction in 2021.

"The cultural district designation is important because it highlights the numerous fantastic arts and culture resources that we have in Ridgefield," said Norwitt, chair of the town's Economic & Community Development Commission. "We hope to draw in more visitors for the shows, museums, stores and restaurants that enrich our amazing community."

Norwitt was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce for that work and her many volunteer efforts. She was presented with a plaque at last week's State of the Town event at the Lounsbury House.

"Glori Norwitt is a very respected person in town," said Diana Spence, the chamber's executive director.

Norwitt was also a longtime chair of the board of directors at the Center for Empowerment & Education in Danbury, where she is now secretary, and a former board member at Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

Volunteerism plays an important role in communities, Spence said.

"We feel it is important to spotlight people who give time to support our community on the volunteer level," Spence said. "Volunteerism can be a thankless job and we wanted to give thanks in a public forum for their tireless effort."

'An amazing downtown'

A Ridgefield resident since 2004, Norwitt said she joined the Economic & Community Development Commission to support the town's many small businesses.

"If we don't support our small businesses, then we won't have an amazing downtown and an amazing small town," said Norwitt, a former employment lawyer with Paul Hastings LLP in Los Angeles and Hong Kong who now devotes all of her time to volunteering.

The commission works on new ways to support businesses. Last October, it hosted "Tiger Shark Tank," in which entrepreneurs presented business ideas to a panel of judges. The panel voted on the best ideas and awarded Ridgefield Chamber gift cards to the top ideas.

"Forty people wanted to present. We only had the opportunity to present six," Norwitt said. "Those six people that presented, it was astounding the ideas they had and what they were doing with those ideas. Our five judges asked really, really good questions that were thought out, and gave really wonderful advice as to how (the businesses) could take their ideas to the next level."

The commission is now working on a broadband feasibility study with the goal of improving internet service to every address in town.

"People on the outskirts (of town) may not have good internet and cellphone reception," Norwitt said. "With the importance of working from home, sometimes school at home and streaming and everything that people do on the internet, it's very important for every address in town to have good, reasonably priced broadband."

Norwitt has also been involved for many years with the Center for Empowerment and Education in Danbury, which was formerly known as the Women's Center.

She started volunteering at the center when her children — now 19 and 22 — were young.

While in that role, she started the center's enrichment campaign to build a new transitional housing facility for women and children fleeing domestic violence and needing temporary housing. The campaign raised over $5 million.

"Because of all the money we raised, we have no mortgage on our new building," she said about the center, which serves 11 towns, including Ridgefield.

Norwitt was also a volunteer with the domestic violence and sexual assault hotline at the center.

"Our headquarters for counseling is open standard hours, Monday through Friday, 9 to 5. Outside of those hours, if someone has a problem, like in the middle of the night and they need someone to talk to, they can call our hotline," Norwitt said. She said she typically volunteered on the night shift Saturdays and got about one or two calls a night.

She's now board secretary at the nonprofit center, and one of her roles is helping with employment law issues that arise.

'Give confidence to girls'

Norwitt is also a member of Ms President US, a national volunteer organization started in Ridgefield to inspire and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions.

"It's a fantastic organization ... to really promote and give confidence to girls," she said.

Additionally, she just stepped down from the CT Against Gun Violence, an organization that strives to prevent gun violence through legislation.

Volunteering strengthens the community by "supporting nonprofits, improving schools, engaging youth and beautifying our outdoor spaces. I've met so many amazing people through volunteering, and learned more about my town. When matched to your personality and interests, volunteering can be exceptionally rewarding," Norwitt said.