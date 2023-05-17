Ridgefield to sell sewer treatment facility to developer planning 92 townhouses and apartments

RIDGEFIELD — Voters have approved selling a 2.2-acre town-owned property to a developer who plans to construct 92 townhouses and apartments on the site, despite strong opposition from a handful of residents.

The 877 Ethan Allen Highway property will be sold for $441,000 to the Ridgefield Professional Office Complex, which aims to build 71 townhouses and 21 apartments, including 14 units that will be designated as affordable. The property, also known as the “Village at Ponds Edge,” is home to one of the town’s sewer plants.

The property sale was approved during a May 10 special town meeting, but the development project requires further land use approvals. There is no date yet for construction to begin.

“I’m really pleased that the turnout supported what was going on, that the people supported it,” said Richard Lipton, managing member of Ridgefield Professional Office Complex. “It seemed to me that it was overwhelming support.”

Selectman Sean Connelly said he’s confident “this is a good deal for the town, where we can get back our investment for the land at a fair price.”

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said the $441,000 will go directly into the account the town had set up for its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Cleaning up the site

The sewer plant that sits on the property is being decommissioned, and a larger sewage treatment plant is being installed.

“The Water Pollution Control Authority is in the process of updating the town’s sewer district plant… on South Street, that will not only handle the current allocation at that plant but will also be increased in size to handle the filtration… from the Route 7 district (plant),” Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Remediation would be needed to clean up contamination that has collected on the site. The WPCA will cover the cost of all the remediation, Marconi said.

“It’s their responsibility to remediate, demolish, clean up the site,” he said.

Water, traffic, development concerns

At the meeting, Ridgfield resident John Tartaglia, who said he was against the sale of the property, said he didn’t think adding more housing “without parks, without sidewalks” was a good idea.

“That type of development is probably better… in the main part of town,” he said.

Connelly said the plans assume there’ll be recreational facilities on site.

Ridgefield resident Lynne Noyes, who also didn’t support the sale, had concerns about water quality and traffic.

Marconi told Hearst Connecticut Media the quality of the water would be improved once the sewer plant is taken offline.

“When you treat sewer water, the discharge from that sewer plant goes into the Norwalk River,” he said. “Decommissioning that sewer plant and pumping everything up into the new filtration, which has state-of-the-art everything — will release a better quality of water.”

Regarding traffic concerns, Lipton said the Route 35 curb cut across from Buck Hill Road will only be for emergency access once construction is completed.

He added owner and visitor access will be “limited to the proposed Route 7 entrance.”

ARPA funds, next steps

Ridgefield resident Greg Kabasakalian, who is on the town’s finance board, said the town will benefit financially from the sale.

The town has an agreement with the Water Pollution Control Authority that if it allocates $2.9 million — the cost of the sewer work — when the sewer plant property is sold to Pond's Edge, LLC, the $441,000 would go back to the town's American Rescue Plan Act account.

“We used ARPA money to push the WPCA project through. So we need that money to be returned to us. That’s our COVID money. These folks want that property to make a better development,” he said.

The town created its ARPA fund account, and the U.S. government approves that the town can move funds into that account, Marconi said.

While the sale of the property has been approved, the town’s Inland Wetlands Board and Planning & Zoning Commission will address the intended use of the property at their next meetings.

The property was on the agenda for the Planning & Zoning Commission's May 16 meeting and the Inland Wetlands Board's May 25 meeting.