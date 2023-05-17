Ridgefield to sell sewer treatment facility to developer planning 92 townhouses and apartments

RIDGEFIELD — Voters have approved selling a 2.2-acre town-owned property to a developer who plans to construct 92 townhouses and apartments on the site, despite strong opposition from a handful of residents.
The 877 Ethan Allen Highway property will be sold for $441,000 to the Ridgefield Professional Office Complex, which aims to build 71 townhouses and 21 apartments, including 14 units that will be designated as affordable. The property, also known as the “Village at Ponds Edge,” is home to one of the town’s sewer plants.