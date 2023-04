This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Ridgefield Police Department Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ridgefield Police Department Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RIDGEFIELD – For over a decade, Dante Falzolgher has been “the calming voice at the end of the line” for residents in need, Ridgefield police Capt. Jeffrey Raines said.

Falzolgher retired on Thursday, March 30, after serving for 12 years as a dispatcher for the Ridgefield Police Department.