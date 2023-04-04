Lieutenant who revived Ridgefield police's K-9 program retires alongside cop dog Loki
1 of12 Shawn Murray, of New Milford, retired from the Ridgefield Police Department. His dog Loki was also a part of the RPD K-9 program which Murray helped reinstate during his service to the department. Thursday, March 30, 2023, New Milford, Conn. H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Lieutenant Shawn Murray retired from the Ridgefield Police Department on March 23 after 26 years of service. Murray is pictured here with his K-9 partner, Loki, who retired after eight years of service.
RIDGEFIELD — Lt. Shawn Murray said he considers his work in reviving the Ridgefield Police Department’s K-9 program as his proudest achievement from his tenure in Ridgefield.
“I worked with the K-9 unit when I was in Missouri,” said Murray, who retired on March 23 from the Ridgefield Police Department after 26 years of service. “I was trying to get Ridgefield to bring back their K-9 program — it took about nine years to get it going and we finally got enough donations to get the program up and going again.”