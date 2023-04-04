Lieutenant who revived Ridgefield police's K-9 program retires alongside cop dog Loki

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Lt. Shawn Murray said he considers his work in reviving the Ridgefield Police Department’s K-9 program as his proudest achievement from his tenure in Ridgefield.

“I worked with the K-9 unit when I was in Missouri,” said Murray, who retired on March 23 from the Ridgefield Police Department after 26 years of service. “I was trying to get Ridgefield to bring back their K-9 program — it took about nine years to get it going and we finally got enough donations to get the program up and going again.”

Murray said Ridgefield’s K-9 program had been disbanded years before he came to town. He said the revived program is “a total asset to the town” and has helped in finding lost children, tracking criminals and getting “a lot of drugs off the street.”

"He revitalized the K-9 program with an enormous amount of passion to get it started up again," said Captain Jeff Raines, adding, "It wasn't an easy task."

Murray's K-9, Loki, retired alongside him after eight years of service.

“To me, finding somebody that’s lost, that needs immediate help, is probably the biggest thing that the K-9 unit brings to the department where everything ends up with a happy ending,” Murray said.

Murray, a resident of New Milford, will start his new job as a school security officer for Darien Public Schools at the beginning of April.

Murray launched his police career by serving as a police officer in Missouri from 1993 to 1997. He graduated from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Murray said he was involved in the narcotics unit and worked with the K-9 unit during his time in Missouri, adding “It’s a different way of life out there.”

Murray moved from Missouri to Connecticut in 1997, when he started his career with the Ridgefield Police Department. During his tenure, Murray served as a patrol officer from 1997 to 2019, a sergeant from 1997 to 2022 and a lieutenant from 2022 to 2023. He also served the department as a field training officer.

Murray began his work as the department’s K-9 handler in 2006, working with K-9 Zeus from 2006 to 2015 and K-9 Loki from 2015 to 2023.

"It takes a very special person with a lot of dedication, on and off duty, to get the reputation that he had as a K-9 handler throughout Fairfield County," Raines said. "Personally, we couldn't have asked for a better K-9 handler and we were very fortunate to have two great K-9s... that were both special in their own ways."

Murray received the Ridgefield Police Department’s Officer of the Year Award in 2006 and 2016, and the Exceptional Service Award in 2016.

Additionally, he was recognized on multiple occasions by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his enforcement and interdiction efforts.

Regarding his retirement, Murray said it was “just that time,” and he’s looking forward to spending more time with his 8-year-old son, Zachary.

“He was a little upset at first his daddy’s not going to be a police officer anymore,” Murray said, “but once he realized I’m going to be home every night and the weekends and holidays, he got excited about it.”

“I just thought Ridgefield was a great community to work for,” Murray said of his service to Ridgefield. “They supported us when we tried to get the dog program up and running, so giving back to the community with the dogs … I think it’s made the town a little bit safer.”

Murray said the department is “in talks right now of getting a new dog handler,” but has yet to find Murray’s successor.

"Whoever becomes our next K-9 handler is going to have large shoes to fill," Raines said. "Lt. Murray will be missed."