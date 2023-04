This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Three afternoons a week, about 20 girls are busy at Ridgefield High School's Tiger Hollow lower field — running, throwing, catching, kicking and tackling.

Through it all, their expressions show grit and determination — and confidence.

They are the members of the first-ever Ridgefield Tigers Girls Rugby Team.

"I feel that rugby is truly a sport like no other. It requires a level of trust with your teammates that I have never experienced before," said Eden O'Malley, a junior.

"It allows everybody to share the glory, since every single person on the team was involved in scoring or doing well," Eden said.

Gabrielle Genna, a senior, said she likes that the team "is supportive and positive, as we are all learning this sport for the first time."

There's "a community within the team, despite most of us only meeting a few months ago at our first practice," she said.

The team, which formed in February, is open to any girl at Ridgefield High. It's a club sport, which means it is independently funded and must fundraise to pay for their equipment.

They compete against other area girls rugby teams, including from Greenwich, Staples, Southington and Darien high schools.

Their season-opener will be April 26 at Southington, with games running through mid-June.

The volunteer coaches have goals for the girls: to enjoy the sport, learn the skills and apply those skills to other aspects of their lives — and also to their future endeavors, said Christian Oropeza of Ridgefield, who coaches the team with George Saul of Bethel and Geoff Greene of Ridgefield.

"I see opportunities" in rugby, said Oropeza. "There's more opportunities to play in college, especially on the women's side, because there's so few women that play."

At the national level, girls rugby is "picking up," he said. The U.S. team, which took part in the 2021 Olympics as women's rugby made its debut, is "doing a great job of catapulting the sport."

A lot of girls are "super interested" in rugby because of the opportunity to take the sport to a high level, he said.

"It's not just about them doing high school rugby," he said. "It's for them to take the discipline that they're learning in the sport beyond wherever they want to go."

Contact sport

Ridgefield High has had a rugby team for boys since 2012. Last year, it became a varsity sport.

Rugby is a contact sport that combines aspects of football and soccer. It is known for its tackling and continuous play between two teams that carry, pass or kick the ball into the field's goal zone to score as many points as possible.

"You have no shoulder pads so you have to really understand the correct way to tackle, and we've been teaching them that," Oropeza said.

The game involves a long period of continuous running for the players. "These girls are running 80 minutes, nonstop," he said.

While some of the girls have taken part in other sports such as soccer, for others, rugby is the first sport they've ever played, Oropeza said. Several of the girls have siblings and parents who play rugby, he said.

'A tough sport'

While learning rugby, the girls are also learning about control, strength and conditioning, as well as mental fortitude, Oropeza said.

"It's a tough sport, so you have to really be strong in your mind and body," he said. "Practice is not easy. It's not a simple sport."

Rugby is known for the strong camaraderie between players — even those on opposing teams, Greene said.

"After the game, you typically have a meal with the other team to get to know them because there's a very good likelihood you'll be playing them somewhere else in the future," he said.

"The meal has everybody bond together," he said. No matter what happened during the game, players "leave it all on the field," he said.

The game is about being tough, but respectful, Saul said.

One thing that he said he loves about the players is that after tackling an opponent, they say, "I'm sorry, are you all right?"

"We're teaching them the rugby creed — of passion, integrity, respect, discipline, solidarity," Saul said. "These are the five key attributes that the game will bring to them."