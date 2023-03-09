Ridgefield events: RIFF 2023 All Access passes, 'Ridgefield Rocks' concert, Charter Revision meeting Staff Reports March 9, 2023
All Access passes for the 2023 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival are available for the discounted price of $99 until March 30.
Ridgefield Independent Film Festival
The Ridgefield High School Dance Team won second place at the CIAC State Dance Championship on the weekend of Feb. 25 and has been invited to the New England Regionals.
Contributed Photo
The NUTMEG Chapter of National Charity League congratulated its TikTok Council Representative Mikaella Bernard for securing a $500 grant for the chapter to build awareness of American Heart Association’s Tobacco Endgame Movement.
NUTMEG Chapter of National Charity League
The Friends of the Ridgefield Library is on the lookout for new members to join the board.
Friends of the Ridgefield Library
In celebration of Women’s History Month on March 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., art historian and educator Dr. Michael Norris will give an ARTalk about renowned 19th century French Impressionist painter Berthe Pauline Morisot. Pictured here is a painting by Morisot.
Ridgefield Library
Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) voted unanimously to elect Kate Throckmorton (on right) as interim president of the organization through 2023. Current president Charlie Taney (on left) will assume the role of 1st Vice President.
NRVT
Ridgefield's own Martha Talburt will talk about her new book of poems, pictures and reflections, "A Bridge, Not a Wall," at the Ridgefield Library on March 19 at 2 p.m.
Ridgefield Library
Baseball writer Tyler Kepner will give a talk about two of his best-selling books, “K: A History of Baseball In Ten Pitches” (2019) and “A History of the World Series” (2022), at the Ridgefield Library on March 30 at 7 p.m.
Ridgefield Library
Ridgefield Library closed March 10 for staff training
The Ridgefield Library is your place for Lifelong Learning, and our exceptional staff take that to heart. To make sure that we can give you our best every day, the Library will be closed March 10 for a full staff training day.