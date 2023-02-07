Ridgefield happenings: Peripheral Neuropathy talk, Met opera concert, lifetime achievement award, more news Staff Reports Feb. 7, 2023
Founders Hall will host a talk about Peripheral Neuropathy with Ridgefield resident Dr. Brittny Howell on Feb. 24.
Dave Ketner and Bert Veilleux were congratulated as the first and second place winners, respectively, of this week’s Billiards Singles Tournament at Founders Hall.
Soprano Lynnesha Crump, one of three Metropolitan Opera singers, will celebrate Black History Month in a concert at St. Stephen’s on Feb. 19.
Longtime Ridgefield resident Dottie Franks celebrated her 99th birthday with a special celebration organized by the children in her neighborhood.
On Feb. 15, the Ridgefield Library will host its second annual “Evening of Rap, Hip-Hop & Poetry,” an in-person event featuring five of Connecticut’s leading spoken-word artists. Pictured here is spoken-word artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo.
Mandatory meetings begin this month for high school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project. The first meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 14.
New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel owner, operator and developer based in Ridgefield, announces the appointment of Kevin Shah as the general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott ® Long Island East End.
On Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi will give an in-person presentation titled “Get to Know Your Town.”
Founders Hall hosts Peripheral Neuropathy talk with Brittny Howell
Ridgefield resident Dr. Brittny Howell will give a seminar at Founders Hall on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public. The topic will be Peripheral Neuropathy, a condition that affects many people.