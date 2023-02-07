Ridgefield happenings: Peripheral Neuropathy talk, Met opera concert, lifetime achievement award, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Founders Hall hosts Peripheral Neuropathy talk with Brittny Howell

Ridgefield resident Dr. Brittny Howell will give a seminar at Founders Hall on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public. The topic will be Peripheral Neuropathy, a condition that affects many people.

Experiencing pain or numbness in your hands or feet? Having difficulty walking? Feeling pressure or burning in arms or legs? These may be signs of neuropathy which is damage to your nerves. Join us to learn how to decrease your symptoms and improve your overall health.

Dr. Brittny Howell, MD, co-founder & CEO of Morph Med Spa, PLLC, in Ridgefield, will be with us to show you how you can live pain-free without medication or surgery. Dr. Brittny Williams Howell is a board-certified vascular surgeon who resides in Ridgefield with her husband, Dr. R. Damani Howell, and their three young children.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts with Distinction in Chemistry from Duke University and a Medical Doctorate with Honors from New York University School of Medicine. She then completed her general surgery training at New York University Langone Medical Center and her vascular surgery training at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital - Washington Hospital Center. She has published multiple scholarly articles.

Dr. Howell has taken care of countless patients and is now excited to be the only board-certified vascular surgeon in Ridgefield where she is the co-founder and CEO of Morph Med, PLLC (trademark pending). At Morph Med, she provides the best and safest medical and aesthetic treatments so that her patients can achieve their optimal results.

Founders Hall congratulates winners of Billards Singles Tournament

Congratulations to Dave Ketner on his first place win and Bert Veilleux on his second place win in this week’s Billiards Singles Tournament at Founders Hall. Everyone enjoyed this friendly competition, which was generously sponsored by Ridgefield Station and included a delicious lunch break. Founders Hall's beautiful Billiards Room is open to members during normal business hours Monday through Friday - no experience necessary, so join us!

To learn more, please visit www.founders-hall.org/.

Met Opera Singers celebrate Black History Month at St. Stephen’s

In a musical tribute to Black History Month, singers from the Metropolitan Opera will celebrate Black American music in a 6 p.m. concert at St. Stephen’s Church on Feb. 19.

Soprano Lynnesha Crump, tenor David Morgans and bass Kevin Gardner will honor the contributions Black Americans have made to a full range of musical styles. These classically trained, genre-bending musicians will highlight jazz standards, musical theater, R&B and spirituals, and more. Derrick Goff, minister of music at St. Stephen’s, will play piano.

A $20 donation is suggested.

Ridgefield resident celebrates their 99th birthday with neighborhood children

Longtime resident Dottie Franks turned 99 on Jan. 16. After enjoying a lovely birthday lunch with her family at Olive Garden in Danbury, she returned home to discover a surprise celebration lovingly organized by the children (and their parents) in her neighborhood.

Twelve-year-old Maura Cooke learned that “Miss Dottie” was turning 99 and thought it would be nice to do something special for her long-time friend. Maura moved into the neighborhood four years ago and has created countless memories spending time with Dottie. She knew that Dottie liked to read, so she came up with the idea of getting a Library Book Box installed on the street in honor of Dottie. She organized a bake sale to raise funds for the purchase, and her mom received donations from the neighbors.

Dottie was quite surprised when she drove up the street to find Maura and the rest of the neighborhood gathered at the intersection of Stonecrest Road and Dowling Drive -the island- to surprise her. She said it was the “best birthday” she has ever had.

As part of the presentation of the Book Box Maura read a beautiful dedication speech and then neighbors, friends, and family gathered round and sang Happy Birthday to Dottie. Not a dry eye could be found as the neighbors of Stonecrest Road celebrated and honored their favorite neighborhood friend.

“A Rising Fury” film event hits high note supporting Ukraine

The near-capacity crowd at the Ridgefield Playhouse gave a standing ovation to the powerhouse panel at the screening of “A Rising Fury” on Jan. 8.

The event, presented by Ridgefield Responds: Hope for Ukraine in collaboration with the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, was organized to raise awareness and understanding about the war in Ukraine and to raise funds for humanitarian aid - to provide safe shelter for people in Ukraine displaced by the war.

A highlight for Ridgefield Responds was to announce a major boost to their fundraising efforts - just prior to the event a prominent and generous Ridgefield family offered to match donations up to $20,000. The event helped them meet the match and boost their total proceeds for the event to more than $47,000.

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi welcomed the audience and spoke about the efforts of the Town of Ridgefield and the residents’ generosity and strong support of Ukraine as the war nears the one-year mark.

Filmed over eight years, the powerful documentary follows two hopeful Ukrainians from the peaceful protest of the 2013 Maidan Revolution in Kyiv to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The film had the audience riveted as it showed, with intensely intimate, realistic cinematography, the evolution of this war and the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

An insightful panel discussion and Q&A, expertly moderated by Ridgefield’s own Emmy Award winner, Ira Joe Fisher, followed the film screening. Featured panelists included: Ambassador William Taylor, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and current Vice President at the US Institute of Peace, Russia and Eastern Europe, who is often seen on major news programs as an expert on Ukraine; the film’s director, writer and producer, Kyiv-born Lesya Kalynska; Producer TJ Collins; and Dora Chomiak, President and Board Member of Razom for Ukraine. They shared their insights and perspectives on the film, the war and the humanitarian toll on the people of Ukraine.

The filmmakers provided insight into the film's production, which was the result of over 500 hours of footage compiled over the 8 year period. They also spoke about the individual characters who are featured and the significance of this film project for them professionally and personally. Taylor, through his many years of service both an ambassador to Ukraine and his posts in the middle east and at the U.S. Institute of Peace, answered questions about the political and military implications of the war as it relates to U.S. involvement, possible Russian actions and what peace really means as the final resolution of the war in Ukraine. Chomiak added perspective on other ways that citizens can get involved and advocate for

Ukraine.

Following the panel discussion, the panelists and guests moved to the lobby for a “Taste of Ukraine” Reception where they sampled Ukrainian food, drinks, and culture, including foods prepared by members of the Ukrainian-American community, beautiful live music on the bandura, Ukraine’s national instrument and an exquisite display of Ukrainian folk art and craft sourced directly from the most prominent folk art

centers and workshops in Ukraine.

As the war continues, Ridgefield Responds continues its work with additional humanitarian aid projects, fundraising to support them and initiatives to increase understanding of events in Ukraine.

“We have a lot of momentum now and many residents of Ridgefield and neighboring communities are stepping forward to donate, volunteer or just stay informed, “ said Julia Voytovych, Steering Committee member and Treasurer. “We are glad to see the interest. We want to engage as many groups and individuals as we can to really show how Ridgefield Responds.”

To donate and learn about other ways to help, go to www.ridgefieldresponds.org.

Ridgefield Responds is the town’s community mobilization effort to support humanitarian initiatives locally and abroad. The organization, which was launched to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, has also provided assistance to people impacted by the earthquake in Haiti, SuperStorm Sandy, and with local rent assistance after the Covid-19 outbreak. It is now reactivating the power of the Ridgefield community to help the Ukrainian people and the devastating situation in Ukraine.

Ridgefield Responds operates under Friends of Ridgefield Community Programs, Inc. a 501(c)(3), Inc. a non-profit formed by the Town. We work directly with Rotary Club LvivLeopolis, Move Ukraine, and other partners on the ground to send aid where it is needed most.

The first several installments of funds and goods have been sent to support frontline fighters and medical personnel and to provide housing for Internally Displaced Persons inside Ukraine (IDPs).

To learn more, become a sponsor, donate or sign up to volunteer, visit www.ridgefieldresponds.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @ridgefieldresponds. Questions? Email hello@ridgefieldresponds.org.

Ridgefield resident Nicholas Percival receives Lifetime Achievement Award in Theoretical Physics

The CNPS is a worldwide organization of physics professors and independent researchers who work on pointing out problems in theoretical physics and developing solutions to those problems. The CNPS gave a Lifetime Achievement Award to Nicholas Percival of Ridgefield on Jan. 28.

Percival received his degree in physics from Harvard University in 1964 and has studied Special Relativity and its associated Twin Paradox for 60 years. It turned out that while Special Relativity’s equations could be used to predict correct numerical results in some areas, the implied physical model used with employing those equations was radically different than the accepted model for Special Relativity – thus the famous Twin Paradox. Percival clearly articulated the problem and the correct physical model.

In addition, Percival’s analysis showed that not only did “time” not have its own dimension, but “time” had no counterpart in reality. Instead, “time” was just a human construct, a generality, emerging from physical process cycles that unfold within 3D space. Percival’s paper on Special Relativity was published by the Institute of Physics (IOP) in conjunction with the Vigier Society. Also, his work on the true nature of time is discussed in the first 37 videos in his YouTube channel with the conclusion being, “A Surprise Ending”. He also has a Twin Paradox website. His thesis on “time” was published in the December 2022 issue of Physics Essays.

Ridgefield library to host an evening of rap, hip hop and poetry

On Feb. 15, the Ridgefield Library will host its second annual “Evening of Rap, Hip-Hop & Poetry,” an in-person event featuring five of Connecticut’s leading spoken-word artists.

Included in the program are New London Poet Laureate Josh Brown (aka “AnUrbaNerd”); master teaching artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo of Bridgeport; Sharmont “Influence” Little of Bridgeport; “Goddess” Tymani Rain of Bridgeport; and Leah Joy Pearson (aka “MayaRose”) of Southbury. Biographies of the performers, many of whom are educators, are available on the Ridgefield Library website, www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes, who coordinated the event, notes that last year’s event was very well attended and received unanimously positive feedback. “This is the kind of poetry event best enjoyed in person,” she says. “You just can’t capture the same energy and audience involvement online or through a digital recording.”

All ages are welcome at this free event, which begins at 7 p.m. A talkback segment following the program will give attendees the opportunity to ask questions. Performer books and merchandise will also be available.

Seating is limited and pre-registration by phone or on the Ridgefield Library website, www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, is strongly encouraged.

Questions should be addressed to Lucy Handley, Adult Programs Coordinator, at LTHandley@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project holds first mandatory meeting on Feb. 14

Mandatory meetings begin this month for high school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP).

The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1 through July 9 trip will be offered Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 207 Main St.

ASP is a national Christian volunteer organization founded by Rev. Glenn “Tex” Evans, a Methodist minister, in 1969. Since then, more than 420,000 volunteers from across the nation have participated in weeklong mission trips to make more than 18,500 homes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina “warmer, safer and drier.”

Now in its 39th year, Jesse Lee ASP is open to anyone who will have completed their freshman year of high school this summer. You don’t have to be a member of Jesse Lee or any church, you don’t have to live in Ridgefield, and you don’t need to be an expert with a hammer to volunteer. Basic construction skills and safety rules are taught in training sessions prior to going down to Appalachia.

Parents and other adults of all skill levels are especially needed so that all teens who volunteer can participate.

Learn more and register online at www.jesseleeasp.org.

Additionally, Jesse Lee will again offer a local “at-home” homerepair program July 2 through July 7. There will be one mandatory orientation meeting: attend either Feb. 28 or March 8. Learn more at www.jesseleeathome.org.

'Starting Plants from Seed' course offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

"Starting Plants from Seed inside under Lights" is a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Instructor and gardening expert, Eileen Burton will teach you tips on how to use correctly a plant light to start vegetables and flowers to save money and get a head start in your garden.

Eileen Burton, a long-term gardening instructor, is a former Horticultural Manager for a large non-profit and had a garden design business.

This class meets on March 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $31; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $26. Advance registration is required.

Burton's Organic Vegetable Gardening class is on April 19 and 26 (6:30 to 8 p.m.; $39). More course info is available at www.ridgefieldschools.org or by phoning Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

'Decorating for Less' design course offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

"Decorating for Less, Small Room Decorating Tips and Design Trends for 2023 Design Workshop" is the topic of a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Thinking about decorating or updating your home decor? In this class you will learn how to improve and update your own rooms using designer tips and discuss ways to decorate on a budget. Designer tips and images of rooms (including small) which illustrate attractive ways designers have decorated rooms for less and where you can save money will be featured.

Class members will see how to update with key pieces and accessories. We will also discuss top designers' trends for 2023 from the most popular design magazines, Pinterest, Instagram etc., view make-over ideas, and review tips on decorating stylishly for less money.

Instructor Linda Keefer has taught interior design for over 20 years, has 44,000 followers on her Pinterest design boards and has renovated many area rental homes. This lively, fun and interactive design workshop will be brimming with design inspiration and ideas for your home.

This class meets on March 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. Cost is $31; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older and disabled pay $25. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Art history lecture on Hans Holbein through Ridgefield Continuing Education

"Art History: Hans Holbein - Painter to the King" is a Ridgefield Continuing Education lecture on Feb. 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

Long-term history teacher, Nancy Maxwell relates the story of artist Hans Holbein. In the era before photography, it was the role of the court artist to convey visual “news” both to and from the monarchs. It was a tricky road to tread for such messengers! How to portray Anne of Cleves, a prospective bride? Or Sir Thomas More a foe of the king? What if the monarch didn’t like what he saw? What if he did, but the reality was different? What if the monarch was the impulsive and vengeful Henry VIII? As official painter to the Tudor court, Holbein had to be both diplomat and visual journalist, though in what order is not always clear!

The cost is $29; Ridgefield seniors have a discount available. Advance registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

'Protect Your Assets as You Age' Ridgefield Continuing Education seminar

In the "Protect Your Assets as You Age" seminar in Ridgefield Continuing Education, Elder Law Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy will explain how to protect your home and life’s savings from Medicaid (Title 19) in case you need long-term care.

They will address these urgent questions: "If I don’t plan, what will Medicaid take?", "How can I protect my assets and still keep control over them?", "How can a trust protect my assets?", "How can I get income from Veterans Affairs?", and "How can I avoid probate?".

Preserve your life’s savings and lifestyle, and protect your assets as you age. They explain using trusts and other techniques to protect your assets and income and qualify for Medicaid benefits (for home care, assisted living, or nursing home), VA Aid and Attendance pension (up to $2,295/month) and Probate Avoidance through Revocable Living Trusts.

There will be time for Q &A. This class meets on Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Advance registration is required. Cost is $29; there is a senior discount and caregiver/relative discount available.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

'Real Estate Principles and Practices' course offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

"Real Estate Principles and Practices" starts in Ridgefield on March 13 through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam.

Instructors are Ridgefield area real estate professionals, including Terry Hastings, Vice President of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has over 20 years prior experience in Real Estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; John Queenan, Manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; Laurie Costa-Mendez, Sales Associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and other area realtors and managers.

This 60-hour class meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost, including two texts, is $485; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $421. Advanced registration is required.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Ridgefield business New Castle Hotels & Resorts appoints new general manager at Residence Inn Long Island East End



New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel owner, operator and developer based in Ridgefield, announces the appointment of Kevin Shah as the general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott ® Long Island East End.



Shah, a 20-year hospitality veteran, brings tremendous experience and knowledge to the position. Most recently, he was general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott in Bloomington, Ill. Shah also served as regional director of operations for multiple hotels, including Marriott, Hilton, Carlson and Wyndham. He has been the opening general manager and director of sales and marketing for various properties.

First Selectman Marconi speaks at “Get to Know Your Town” event at Ridgefield Library

On Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi will give an in-person presentation titled “Get to Know Your Town.”

This event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library and will take place in the Library’s Main Program Room. Marconi will talk about current issues facing the town of Ridgefield and his presentation will be approximately one hour long. There will be an opportunity for Q&A afterward.

Please register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.