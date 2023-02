This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Ridgefield Library offers AARP Foundation Tax-Aide learning session

In collaboration with the Ridgefield Commission on Aging as part of the commission's 2023 Speaker Series, the Ridgefield Library will present an educational learning session on AARP Foundation Tax-Aide on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. The program will be presented in person in the library's Main Program Room and online via Zoom.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

Jon Elkow leads the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program for Ridgefield. Come join us, meet Jon, learn about some of the new tax changes and book your appointment to have your 2022 tax returns prepared. Appointments are limited and fill up fast.

The educational learning session and Q&A will run from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by refreshments and networking from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Register online on the Ridgefield Library website, www.ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com.

'Protect Your Assets as You Age' Zoom seminar through Ridgefield Continuing Education

In the "Protect Your Assets as You Age" seminar in Ridgefield Continuing Education, Elder Law Attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele F. Murphy will explain how to protect your home and life’s savings from Medicaid (Title 19) in case you need long-term care. They will address these urgent questions: If I don’t plan, what will Medicaid take? How can I protect my assets and still keep control over them? How can a trust protect my assets? How can I get income from Veterans Affairs? How can I avoid probate?

Preserve your life’s savings and lifestyle, and protect your assets as you age. Attorneys Murphy and Murphy will explain using trusts and other techniques to protect your assets and income and qualify for Medicaid benefits (for home care, assisted living, or nursing home), VA Aid and Attendance pension (up to $2,295/month) and Probate Avoidance through Revocable Living Trusts.

There will be time for Q &A.

Thomas E. Murphy received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a career in corporate management. He then graduated cum laude from Pace University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree and a Certificate in Health Law and Policy.

Michele F. Murphy earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, her Master of Science in Nursing from Yale University, and her Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law. Both Attorneys Murphy are accredited attorneys with Veterans Affairs.

This class meets on Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Advance registration is required. Cost is $29; there is a discount available for seniors and their caregivers or relatives.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

'iPhone Photography' Zoom course through Ridgefield Continuing Education

"iPhone Photography: Use Your iPhone Camera to its Full Potential" meets Feb. 15 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $ 40) on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Participants will learn to take better photos and get the best results from their iPhone by knowing the basics: settings, techniques, lenses, lighting, focusing, exposure, composition and more. Improve your photography by knowing how to use and control your iPhone camera.

"iPhone Photo Editing and Enhancements" is a continuation course on March 21 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom; $40). The built-in editing and enhancement tools - including adjusting light and color, adding filters, crop and straightening - are amazing and you can easily fine tune your photos in just a few minutes. For all skill levels and iPhone models with the latest iOS software version.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience. She loves sharing her expertise about how images can be edited, enhanced, and used creatively to express an artistic vision.

Advance registration is required. There is a discount available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

Drawing classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Drawing classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

"Life Drawing" is for beginners who want to learn the basics: creating the illusion of depth and complex shapes on a two-dimensional surface. Using several different types of pencils and paper, students will draw from still life and photographs (chiefly the human form), learning to observe the structure of what they are drawing rather than simply relying on just what they see on the surface. Topics include composition, proportion, perspective, value and edge relationships, foreshortening and light/shade. Instructor, artist and writer Michael Canavan will provide all materials needed for which a supply fee of $25 will be collected at the first class. Class meets on Feb. 8 and 15, and March 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $154 plus materials.

"Drawing and Painting Studio Art" is an open studio class for all levels. New students start on drawing basics, from contour through composition, using charcoal pencils. Instructor Laura McCormick is a long-term teacher and artist specializing in charcoal and pastel portraiture. Classes are available on March 7, 14, 21 and 28 and April 4 and 18, and on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and April 6. Class meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annex (left of Yanity Gym). Cost is $159. The materials list is available on the Ridgefield Schools website.

There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older. Advanced registration is required; class size is limited. The materials list is on the web site. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org/drawpaint.html or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Mah Jongg classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take a "Mah Jongg for Beginners" class in Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn the rules of the game as sanctioned by the National Mah Jongg League from square one. This primer is very basic and will have you playing in no time. Attendance at the first class is a must. The Monday class meets Feb. 6, 13 and 27 and March 6, 13 and 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Annex. The Thursday evening class starts April 20 and meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Instructor Sybl Falik started playing Mah Jongg as a young mother to socialize. Quickly Mah Jongg became a passion, and she used this game to meet friends by teaching the game to women. Please bring the 2022 National Mah Jongg League Card to class. This six-session class costs $148; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $126.

"Let's Play Mah Jongg: Supervised Play" is a follow up class for those who want to take their game to a higher level. Learn scoring and betting, winning and defensive strategies, and different styles of playing the hand. Students must know how to play Mah Jongg or have taken a beginner course. This class meets on March 16 and 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $50.

Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Open auditions for 'Next to Normal' at Ridgefield Theater Barn

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will hold open auditions for "Next to Normal" on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane. The musical, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, will be directed by Matt Austin and Jessica Chesbro, with musical direction by Sarah Fay. Performances will take place Friday and Saturday evenings from June 2 to June 24 at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees June 11 and June 18 at 5 p.m.

On the surface, the Goodman family leads a “normal” suburban life and yet their lives are anything but normal. When a mental health crisis destabilizes their family, they must grapple with their relationships, modern psychiatry, and unresolved grief. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s journey with love, sympathy and heart while also challenging definitions of normal.

All roles are open and actors of all ages, ethnicity, and gender identity are encouraged to audition. Those auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show as well as be prepared to read from the script. While there are not audition slots, actors will be seen in the order in which they arrive. You may submit your headshot and resume prior to auditions on our website. Those who cannot attend the auditions may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Information, including a complete cast breakdown, can be found at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

First Sunday at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on Feb. 5

Make Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) part of your weekend with our free monthly family-friendly program, First Sunday, on Feb. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Make woven paper heart baskets with KTM&HC Director of Education Melissa Houston – we’ll also have historic items from our collection on hand to provide artistic inspiration. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to be creative with friends, family, and KTM&HC staff!

Please note: Our historic tavern museum is closed in January and February for routine collections care and maintenance. Visitors to our site for February’s First Sunday program can head directly to the Garden House. The Visitor Center will also be open during program hours.

First Sundays are a new program series in 2023, funded by a grant from M&T Bank. On the first Sunday of each month, visitors can head to our museum for FREE fun family-friendly experiences and activities that will engage museum-goers of all ages. On First Sundays from March to December, all visitors receive free site admission and can participate in hands-on activities and crafts in the historic Garden House. Free site admission includes: a tour of our historic tavern museum, access to our interactive exhibit Cheers to 250 Years! and beautiful grounds, and fun activities.

For more information about these and other events, head to www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events.

Lounsbury House named winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2023

Lounsbury House has, once again, been selected as a 2023 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest and most-rated wedding professionals across the country as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests. The Knot is a leading wedding vendor marketplace and planning authority. Winners represent the ‘best of the best’ in the industry.

Executive Director Suzanne Brennan shared her appreciation, stating, “Lounsbury House is exceedingly overjoyed to receive this recognition and grateful to our family of clients and The Knot for this award. We love what we do at Lounsbury House and look forward to a magical 2023 and beyond.”

Lounsbury House is a historic landmark building providing a magnificent backdrop for all of life’s most memorable celebrations. For more information about Lounsbury House, please visit www.LounsburyHouse.org.

Navigating College Admissions presentation at Tutoring Club Ridgefield

Come and learn the secrets of college admission and tips to make the process less stressful. Space is limited, registration is required. Please register and join us for our upcoming college admission presentation and conversation.

During the session, you will gain valuable insight into the college application process and how to make sure your application stands out. We will discuss how to select a college, admissions requirements, the importance of testing, and what criteria schools look for in applicants. We will also provide tips and advice on writing strong essays, personal statements, and other parts of the application process.

You will leave with a better understanding of how to navigate the admissions process and increase your chances of getting accepted into your dream school.

The presentation will be held on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at Tutoring Club Ridgefield (105 Danbury Road). To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-college-admissions-tickets-513207727127.

Ridgefield High School alum perform at Sugar Hollow Taproom

Several Ridgefield High School (RHS) alumn will be performing at the Sugar Hollow Taproom (66 Sugar Hollow Road, Suite 8 in Danbury) on Feb. 4.

Tara Mazur, aka Skarlit, is a 2014 RHS grad and will be performing her original music as well as a few covers. Her band consists of her brothers, Drew (RHS 2008) on piano and sax, Rory (RHS 2012) on guitar and Kevin Haines (RHS 2009) on drums. They have played together at several New York City venues including Rockwood Music Hall, Bowery Electric, Arlene’s Grocery and Coyote Ugly.

Tara was involved in the RHS musicals, playing Eponine in "Les Miserables" and Esther in "Meet Me in St. Louis." She is a graduate of the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in Musical Theater and the SAE Institute in sound engineering, both in New York City. Also appearing will be Stefni, aka Stephanie Coraci, another RHS alumnus and current Berklee School of Music student.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and start time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 cash or Venmo at the door.

Ridgefield Bicycle Club annual kickoff party

The Ridgefield Bicycle Club is throwing its annual kickoff party on Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, from 7 to 9:30 PM. Admission is free, and all are welcome, not just Club members.

The first beer or wine is on the Club; and snacks and cupcakes will be provided by Southwest Café (www.southwestcafe.com) and The Cake Box (www.ctcakebox.com).

Each attendee will receive a complimentary raffle ticket for a drawing to win one of three gift certificates (two for $500, and one for $1,000) to Addessi Jewelers, thanks to new Club sponsor Wayne Addessi; and there will be other prizes, goodies and more.

The Party is an opportunity for members to celebrate Club activities and those that made them happen from 2022; and hear about Club plans for 2023; and for those interested in joining the Club to meet members and learn more about what the Club has to offer.

The Club was founded in 2011 to create a community of local recreational cyclists and promote the joy of cycling in a fun, welcoming and safe environment; and with over 400 members, is one of the largest private organizations in Ridgefield.

The Club offers regular group rides for all levels of riding ability, and all types of riding and terrain, including rail trail rides for those who want to avoid busy roads. The Club also organizes destination rides outside the local areas and offers its signature Thirsty Thursday evening rides complete with post-ride social events. The Club has safety as its highest priority and provides instruction and clinics for better riding.

The Club welcomes all. Attendees can find more information and register for the event at: https://rbsc.wildapricot.org/event-5130437.