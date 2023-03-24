Ridgefield's top 10 taxpayers include Boehringer Ingelheim, a horse farm and other commercial sites

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — With total payments around $12.6 million, the town’s Top 10 taxpayers cover nearly 10 percent of Ridgefield's tax bill, according to the tax assessor.

Those 10 taxpayers include an international pharmaceutical company, a public utility, a country club and a private horse farm, along with a mix of shopping centers, offices and apartment buildings.

As of October 2022, they are at the top of the town's $5.8 billion grand list of taxable property in Ridgefield, compiled by town tax assessor Al Garzi for fiscal year 2023-24. They account for nearly 8.5 percent of the town's property tax payments, he said.

The grand list measures the value of a town's taxable properties that create revenue for the town to cover local government and public education expenses, among other necessities.

The mill rate for next fiscal year is estimated to be 26.11 but will not be finalized until the town approves a budget.

"That 5.8 billion times the mill rate of 26.11 gives us all the money we need to pay our bills, to run the town," Garzi said.

The prior fiscal year's grand list totaled about $5.1 billion, according to town officials.

The town completed a revaluation in 2022, said David Ulmer, the town's finance board chairman. That accounted for a little more than 11 percent of the increase of the grand list from year to year, he said.

During the revaluation process, the town determines the current fair market value of all real estate in town, both commercial and residential. In Connecticut, an assessment is equal to 70 percent of a property's estimated fair market value. The state requires towns to complete a new revaluation every five years.

"It reassesses property. It doesn't do anything to taxes, but it's designed to reallocate taxes based on the potential for some types of properties going up or down more than others," Ulmer said, referring to the revaluation.

The grand list includes three categories — real estate, motor vehicles and business equipment.

Year over year, the town's taxpayers on the Top 10 list have been "pretty consistent," Garzi said.

"We really haven't had a lot of change except we (had) a couple of residential people in the Top 10" in prior years, he said.

Ridgefield's top 10 taxpayers "reduce the burden on the rest of the town's taxpayers," Garzi said.

'Ella Grasso got them to come'

Boehringer Ingelheim, an international pharmaceutical company, assessed at about $305 million, tops the list — as it has every year since it came to town, Garzi said.

It fills 940,000 square feet of office space in Ridgefield and 550,000 square feet in Danbury with its U.S. headquarters on Ridgebury Road, Garzi said, and pays taxes to both municipalities.

Boehringer came into the area decades ago due to the efforts of a former governor, he said.

"Ella Grasso got them to come here in the mid-70s," he said, adding Boehringer has been the town's No. 1 taxpayer ever since.

"When they they first came, they were renting the old high school up on the hill, across the street from the police station," Garzi said. "They went from there to building their headquarters."

Commercial properties, estates

Other taxpayers that make up Ridgefield's top 10 list include the BMW dealership on Danbury Road, assessed at about $15 million, and Kre-Bsl Husky Ridgefield, which owns Benchmark Senior Living on Danbury Road, assessed at about $20 million.

Stephen Zemo, a developer, owns many commercial and apartment buildings in town.

"It's all office buildings and apartments," Garzi said, of Zemo's properties. "They're commercial buildings all over the center of town."

The estate of late railway executive and horse farm owner Harrison Hunter, which is No. 10 on the list, is assessed at nearly $11 million. The estate owns Double H Farm on Old Stagecoach Road in Ridgebury.

"It's pretty extensive," Garzi said of the farm. "That's several buildings, a main house, buildings for horses and around 100 acres of land."

Connecticut Light & Power, which owns all the poles and power lines in town, "is pretty substantial," Garzi said. The company, now known as Eversource, is at No. 2 on the list — is assessed at $37 million.

"Sometimes you'll see CL&P drops because they didn't add they didn't add a lot of poles one year," he added.

Also on the list is Ridgefield Professional Office, a medical building in the former location of Perkin-Elmer, a diagnostics company.

Also among the Top 10 is Equity One, which owns Copps Hill Plaza at 125 Danbury Road.

"That's one piece of property," Garzi said of the plaza that is home to Stop & Shop, Jersey Mike's Subs, Rite Aid, Supercuts, Venice Restaurant and more.

CORRECTION: This article was updated to reflect that the top 10 taxpayers pay around $12.6 million combined and that the town’s mill rate is estimated to be 26.11. The story also should have stated that Eversource is assessed at $37 million. The story also should have reported that last year’s grand list totaled $5.1 billion, based on a corrected figure provided by the tax assessor.