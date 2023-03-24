Ridgefield's top 10 taxpayers include Boehringer Ingelheim, a horse farm and other commercial sites
RIDGEFIELD — With total payments around $12.6 million, the town’s Top 10 taxpayers cover nearly 10 percent of Ridgefield's tax bill, according to the tax assessor.
Those 10 taxpayers include an international pharmaceutical company, a public utility, a country club and a private horse farm, along with a mix of shopping centers, offices and apartment buildings.