RIDGEFIELD — A local father's group with 250 members from around Ridgefield is looking to find or construct its first headquarters.

The Ridgefield Father's Club has met online and at a variety of local restaurants since the charity was founded in 2018, but members say they want a permanent meeting place.

"We’ve maxed out what we can do virtually,” said Brian Armstrong, president of the club, which supports youth activities and engages in efforts to help those in need in the community.

"It will allow us to coordinate our fundraising activities, increase the number of volunteers we can manage, and ultimately take on larger charitable projects," he added.

The club has reached out to town officials to help them find a location, and will make a presentation at the April 25 Board of Selectmen meeting. The club hopes to lease land from the town to build a meeting place.

"We would pay for everything else, from sitework to construction and utilities," Armstrong said. "Barring any unforeseen costs, we have enough saved up for the foundation and structure. We would need to raise some additional money from our membership or friends of the club to fit it out and make it nice."

Armstrong said a nice barn would be "ideal — something that fits the character of the town, just a big open flex space that we can use for meetings or events."

He added the club also hopes to have storage space and a place to park its Ridgefield Grinch mobile — which visits children in need over the Christmas season.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said the club is looking at available land in town where they can build a facility.

"They need a place to call home and that's what they're looking to do here," Marconi said.

'More of a community center'

The club, which has 250 members, is open to Ridgefield fathers of any age kids, and those from surrounding towns.

Through the years, the club has sponsored youth sports teams, shoveled snow for seniors, provided aid to those dealing with the loss of a family member, and bought Christmas presents for families in need.

In 2021, they raised over $15,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield and last year they raised over $38,000 for The Logan Project, a charity named after Logan Hale, a 13-year-old Ridgefield boy who died in 2021 from leukemia.

He added the Ridgefield Grinch is the club's biggest fundraiser and "it’s been a challenge to manage over 40 volunteers and provide logistics for the Grinch as he visits over 700 homes and hands out over 1,500 goody bags to kids, just in the month of December.”

Members can't meet until their children are in bed, Armstrong said, "which makes meeting space hard to come by" because most places, like the Ridgefield Library, are closed by that time.

Members see a headquarters as their next step.

Ridgefield resident Wayne Floegel, director of membership, said in a statement that members would like a place where "our club can meet and plan out our events; a place that will not only benefit us but also help the many smaller clubs and nonprofits in town who face similar challenges. We see it as more of a community center and we’ve already had groups reach out, so we know there is a definite need for it in town."