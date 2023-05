RIDGEFIELD — This summer, those who are looking for fresh food from local farms won't have to travel out of town.

There'll be a farmers market right in the heart of town — at Jesse Lee Church on 207 Main Street.

“We are excited to announce that the Ridgefield Farmers Market on the Jesse Lee Church Commons has been approved and the project is moving forward,” said Jeff Vreeland, a trustee at the church.

The bi-weekly market, which is opening July 15, will be on the Jesse Lee Church Commons property from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday through October. Admission will be free.

It will carry fresh produce from each season.

While there are several farm stands in town, there are no other farmers markets at this time, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

“We are happy to welcome people here to shop for farm-fresh, locally grown food,” Vreeland said. “I really do see this becoming a gathering place on Saturday midday, for people to come, meet their neighbors talk and be outdoors in the nice weather."

Drawing from a 50 mile radius of vendors

A previous farmers market at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield has since closed.

Suzanne Brennan, executive director at the Lounsbury House, said the farmers market was before her time there. She said it was about 10 years ago and heard it was a challenge to recruit vendors to participate consistently, which contributed to low attendance.

Corrin Arasa, a Ridgefield resident, developed the idea for a farmers market at Jesse Lee, and approached the church several months ago with her plans.

She's now working behind the scenes and lining up vendors to get it off the ground.

"I am so pleased to be able to host the Ridgefield Farmers Market at Jesse Lee Commons," Arasa said. "(Jesse Lee) was once Ridgefield’s original town green, making this a very special location for the market."

The church will draw from a 50-mile radius of vendors and hopes to get between 10 to 15 regular vendors, Vreeland said.

"We are going through a list of 75 vendors and visiting their farm or their place of business," Vreeland said.

Vreeland said the church has the space to hold a farmers market since it sits on 7 1/2 acres and has over 180 parking spaces.

He said the market will be every other week because of other events on the church's schedule.

He added he thinks the market will relieve some of the congestion going into the center of downtown Ridgefield because many people will walk there rather than drive.

"After they do the farmers market, they'll leave their car and go walk someplace," said Vreeland, adding he plans to hold the market every year going forward.

Jesse Lee Church is seeking volunteers who want to help with the farmers market. If interested, call the church at 203-438-8791.

