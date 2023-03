This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Weir Farm National Historical Park announces 2023 Artists-in-Residence

Weir Farm National Historical Park announces six artists were selected for the 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program.

May - Amanda Parry Oglesbee, Public Open Studio Program on May 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

June - Diego Juarez, Public Open Studio Program on June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

July - Todd Bartel, Public Open Studio Program on July 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

August - Andree Brown, Public Open Studio Program on Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

September - Erin Treacy, Public Open Studio Program on Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

October - Victoria van der Laan, Public Open Studio Program on Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Nationwide, more than 50 National Park Service sites host artist residency programs. Weir Farm has inspired thousands of artists for more than 140 years, including over 250 Artists-in-Residence.



This program is supported by the generosity of Park partners. The Weir Farm Art Alliance plays a critical role in coordinating artist applications, assisting with the jury process, promoting artists during their residency and managing the alumni program, and the Friends of Weir Farmwill host public open studio programs and help the park to welcome each artist in 2023.

The call for applications to participate in the Artist-in-Residence program in 2024 will be open Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.

This year the program received 161 applications in varied visual art mediums, of which six artists were selected by a panel of three jurors. The Park extends sincere gratitude to jurors Nina Buxenbaum, Christopher Shore, and Pamela Hovland for their expertise and time to select this year’s cohort of Artists-in-Residence.

Weir Farm National Historical Park is a National Park for Art, a place that has been inspiring artists since 1882 when America’s most beloved Impressionist, Julian Alden Weir, made this his summer home. Today, artists and visitors of all ages come to the park to enjoy the stunning landscape, walk in the footsteps of American masters, and create art! Learn more at www.nps.gov/wefa and visit us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WeirFarmNPS, YouTube www.youtube.com/WeirFarmNHS and Instagram @WeirFarmNPS.



More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 424 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Ridgefield Scholarship Group offers scholarships to Ridgefield High School Class of 2023

The February break is over. Seniors are in the final stretch. Now is the ideal time for the college bound seniors to consider applying for scholarships.



The Ridgefield Scholarship Group (RSG) will award the following scholarships for the Ridgefield High School Class of 2023:



The Creagh Family Scholarship

The Francis Demrick Scholarship

Dimitri's Academic Scholarship

The Sandy Hoddinott Scholarship

Wadsworth Lewis Fund Scholarship

Pamela F. and Robert J. Morganti Memorial Scholarship

David E. Nichols Memorial Fund Scholarship

The Rena Principi Memorial Scholarship

The Robert and Catherine Wilder Fund

Each scholarship has its own criteria and some are awarded to multiple students. Award amounts range from $1,000 to $5,000. Some may be awarded for multiple years.

Students wishing to apply must fill out the RSG application located on Naviance and email the completed application to ridgefieldscholarship@gmail.com by April 15.

The RSG application is available under the listing for each scholarship but need only be completed once. The student will be considered for all of the scholarships.The RSG also awards two memorial scholarships (Christopher M. Manno Memorial Scholarship and the Michael Meltzer Memorial Scholarship) which require special applications, also available on Naviance.

The RSG is a 501(c)(3) organization established more than 40 years ago to hold and manage funds donated by memorial and other community sources to be used to fund scholarships for graduating students of Ridgefield High School The group consists of 14 community members who carefully review the applications and select the recipients.

Ridgefield Girl Scout works on donation drive with The Candlelight Shoppe

Pam Fitzpatrick of The Candlelight Shoppe worked with Ruby Weiner, a Ridgefield Girl Scout Juliette Cadette, to organize boxes of generous donations received from the community for the shop's yearly Breast Cancer Awareness Bra Donation Drive.

All donated items will benefit Connecticut women in the process of being reintroduced to society and reunited with their families.

Friends of the Ridgefield Library seeks new members



Membership for the Friends of the Ridgefield Library (FORL) is now open. FORL is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to supporting the activities and mission of the Ridgefield Library. The funds raised by the Friends help support many visible aspects of the library, such as the Summer Reading program, expanded wifi, pandemic expenses, lectures and many other features the community benefits from.

Benefits of Friends membership include:

• Friends’ newsletter, Friends’ Trends

• Free early admission on the first day of our General Book Sale

• Invitation to Friends Holiday Party in December and annual dinner/meeting in June

• Pride in knowing you are preserving and improving library service in our community

Memberships last one year from the date of payment. We will remind you when it’s time to renew your membership. Membership dues are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law and are eligible for many corporate matching fund programs.

To join the Friends, complete a membership form (which you can find here) and drop it with your check at the Circulation Desk at the Library or mail it to 472 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877, Attn: Friends Membership.

• Senior Friend – $15

• Individual Friend – $20

• Family Friends – $35

• Good Friend – $50

• Best Friend – $100

Membership dues paid to the Friends are distinct from contributions to the library’s annual appeal. Friends’ dues provide the seed money for book sales and other Friends’ activities, the proceeds of which are used to support specific Library services and programs. Appeal donations made directly to the Library support the Library’s annual operating budget.

The Friends board meets on the first Monday of most months at 1:30 p.m. at the Library. Board meetings are open to all members of the Friends.

Volunteers are always needed to process book donations as they come in; research and list books online; serve on various committees; and work at semi-annual book sales. Volunteering opportunities range from a couple of hours once a year to an ongoing weekly or monthly commitment.

Internet book sales volunteers are also needed. Have an hour or so free every week? Spend a lot of time online? Become an Internet lister! We will train you to evaluate books and list them on Amazon. We also need help processing and shipping completed sales.

The Friends of the Ridgefield Library invite you to stop by the Friends Sorting Room on the Lower Level of the Library for their monthly Secret Stacks Book Sale, held on the second Saturday of the month.

• Sorting room open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Items for all ages and interests – fiction, mysteries, trade paperbacks, children’s books and more

• Cash or charge accepted (charges over $10)

The Friends of the Ridgefield Library accept book donations. Leave your donated books on the cart(s) outside the Friends Sorting Room on the lower level of the Library during regular open hours. Please do not leave donations in the library lobby or anywhere outside the building.

If you have questions or would like additional information, please mail friends@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Lions Squirt AA team wins CHC State Championship

The 2022-23 Ridgefield Lions Squirt AA team was recognized as the winners of the CHC State Championship.



Under the leadership of Coach Kevin Perlowitz, the team never wavered on their quest to bring home the title. They battled hard through a rigorous season, first capturing the silver medal in CanAm, the league title in the EJEPL, followed by a CHC championship. The team is now on to regionals in Vermont. Special thanks to Assistant Coaches Keith Lawrence and Colin Hulme who have been with this team every step of the way helping them become champions.



Microsoft Office courses offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Microsoft Office 2019/365 classes featuring Excel and PowerPoint are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The classes will be taught in person with a Zoom option available.

Introduction to Excel for Windows is for people new to Excel and people who need to fill in basic gaps. Learn to create, update and format worksheets and charts. The class covers navigating Excel's ribbons and icons; entering data and basic formulas; and cut, copy, paste, move, drag and fill and delete. The class also includes print, save, open file, fonts, decimal, $ and % formatting, borders, shading, shortcut menus, right clicking, format painter and freezing titles. This class is on March 21 and March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Intermediate Excel for Windows focuses on practice with formulas; calculations; linking sheets and workbooks; relative, absolute and mixed cell references; NPV, FV, and PMT functions, goal seeking, additional chart types and more. This class is on March 28 and March 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Advanced Excel for Windows focuses on Excel pivot tables and charts, V Lookup, database and table management features (sort, filters, subtotals). The course also introduces if statements, CountIf, SumIf and scenarios. This class is on April 4 and April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.

PowerPoint Basics focuses on creating a presentation from scratch, including insertion of pictures, charts, and tables; changing background color, fonts, layout, and slide order; and adding animation, transitions, and sound. This class is on March 24 and March 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Each four-hour workshop costs $80; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $68. There is a small materials fee.

Advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for prerequisites or to register.

French, German, Italian and Spanish language class offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take a French, German, Italian or Spanish language class, taught by a native speaker or instructor who has lived in the country, through Ridgefield Continuing Education to keep your mind sharp or prepare for travel abroad. All Italian and Beginner Spanish classes are in person. French, German and Intermediate Spanish are on Zoom. These classes - some starting as soon as April 3 - provide live, interactive and group learning. English as a Second Language Grammar and Structure is also available.

"French: Beginner, Part 2" starts April 3 (six sessions; no class on April 10; 6 to 7:30 p.m.; $128).

A new session of "Italian: Beginner, Part 1" starts April 26 (eight Sessions; 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.). "Beginner, Part 2" starts April 3 (5:45 to 7:15 p.m.). "Italian: Intermediate/Advanced" starts April 19 and meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

"Spanish for Beginners" starts April 19 (eight sessions; meets April 19 through June 7). "Beginner, Part 1" meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. "Beginner, Part 2" meets from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. "Spanish Intermediate, Part 3" starts April 3 (meets April 3 through May 15 with no class on April 10; 7 to 9 p.m.). "Spanish: Advanced Conversation" starts April 20 (meets April 20 through May 25; 7 to 9 p.m.).

German starts April 19 (eight sessions; meets April 19 through June 7). "Beginner, Part 1" meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. "Beginner, Part 2" meets from 6:40 to 8:10 p.m.

"English as a Second Language (ESL) Grammar and Structure" is for people who have some working knowledge and ability to communicate in English and starts April 3 (seven sessions; 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.)



All classes meet for 12 hours over six to eigh sessions and cost $171 plus text, except Italian 1 and French 1 as noted above. There is a discount available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over.

Advance registration is required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and more details are at www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers cyber security Zoom workshop

Take "Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet," a Ridgefield Continuing Education Zoom workshop where you will learn about specific precautions you can take to protect yourself, including how to better safeguard your identity, your personal information, your computer, and your mobile devices when going online.

Long-term instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for TechRepublic, ZDNet, PCMag and other technology websites and publications. He has written books on Windows 8 and LinkedIn and was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

This class is March 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $40; Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and over pay $34. Additional one-session tech courses with Lance Whitney include iPhone (April 28 at 10 a.m.); Google Docs (May 5 at 10 a.m.); and Selling on eBay (June 1 at 1 p.m.).

Advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Yoga Nidra, yoga movement classes offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Spring Equinox Yoga Nidra is a special one-session Zoom workshop offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education on March 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. ($12 per person).

Yoga Master Miriam Zernis says, “Spring is a great time of year to set intentions along with resetting the body, mind, and spirit.”

Join Zernis for this special Yoga Nidra session to contemplate change, transformation, and growth for the new season. Yoga Nidra or "sleep with awareness" is for everyone and offers a fully guided, systematic method of complete relaxation, holistically addressing the body and mind's physiological, neurological and subconscious needs. It can also help restore mental peace and encourage general wellness while easing; lack of energy from a busy life and an overactive mind; depression, anxiety and stress; insomnia; and more. No yoga experience necessary. Instructor Zernis is an internationally certified Sivananda Yoga Master with over 20 years of experience in the teachings of yoga asana and philosophy, a certified Holistic Health Coach, Reiki Master and Kirtan (devotional chanting) artist.

Yoga movement classes on Zoom help participants develop core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength, and improve posture and sense of balance. Classes are available in person with RYT Emma Tenley on Monday and Thursday at 7:15 p.m. (Thursdays are hybrid – in person and on Zoom) and on Zoom with Miriam Zernis on Monday (9:30 a.m. on Zoom) and Wednesday (8:45 a.m. on Zoom).

Advanced registration is required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

Ridgefield resident named to 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams List

Local Merrill Private Wealth Advisor Barbara McMahon of Ridgefield was recently promoted to First Vice President and was also recognized among the nation’s top wealth managers by Forbes 2023 “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” list. She is a member of the Fleming, McMahon & Pisacich team.



McMahon lives in Ridgefield and is an alumna of Iona College. She was a board member of the Rotary Club of Ridgefield during eight years, headed the Women’s Forum of Ridgefield, and has both AAMS and CPFA designations. Prior to joining Bank of America, McMahon worked in the broadcasting industry for more than two decades in several cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

Ridgefield Station Senior Living celebrates Mardi Gras

At Ridgefield Station Senior Living, Mardi Gras festivities included beads, masks, lots of Cajun music and some beautiful cupcakes to celebrate the traditional coming of Lent. The facility's Ridgefield High School volunteer Victor Uceda-Sosa helped residents to get into the spirit.

Ridgefield High School announces Class of 2023 valedictorian

Ridgefield High School (RHS) Principal Dr. Jacob Greenwood announced Ryan Williams is the RHS Class of 2023 Valedictorian.

Ryan has attended RPS since second grade — Ridgebury Elementary and then Scotts Ridge Middle School. A passionate science student, Ryan plans to study computer science and possibly physics in college. His current favorite class at RHS is BC Calculus with Mr. Finlayson. y

Ryan received a perfect score on the AP Computer Science test and loved the class with Dr. Anton.

The hardest class at RHS for Ryan might have been AP Physics 1.

"The thinking and math is a lot different, and you feel like you're jumping off into the deep end in the beginning," Ryan says.

Charter Revision Commission discusses town issues at March 16 meeting

Should the Affordable Housing Committee, which currently reports to the Board of Selectman, report instead to the Planning and Zoning Commission? Should the positions of town treasurer and tax collector become appointed rather than elected, (a change which was rejected by voters in 2018)?

Those are among the issues that residents are raising with the Charter Revision Commission, and its members will be considering these questions at their next regular meeting on March 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex. A complete agenda and minutes from past meetings are posted on the town website. The first part of each meeting is designated for public comment, offering residents the opportunity to express their ideas and effect change on how our town is governed. Residents may also send emails to crc@ridgefieldct.org or letters with written suggestions to the Commission at Ridgefield Town Hall, 440 Main St.

The Commission is soliciting input for charter changes from residents and members of town boards, commissions, committees, and agencies throughout March and April. It will consider and evaluate these proposals, and then publish a draft of proposed changes. Residents can comment on those proposals during public hearings in May. The commission will then present a final report to the Board of Selectmen. Following selectmen approval, residents will vote on proposed changes in November’s election.

The Town Charter is comparable to a state’s constitution or an organization’s by-laws. Because it defines the basic authorities and operating rules of the town, it directly affects each resident. State law determines how and when the town’s charter can be changed.

Charter changes run the gamut from significant shifts in the structure of town government to small edits that clarify wording. In the last charter revision cycle, proposed changes included separating the Inland Wetlands Board from the Planning and Zoning Commission, which was approved by voters.

To read the charter, or for more information on the current commission or past charter changes, go to the town’s website, www.ridgefieldct.org. For reminders of upcoming charter revision public hearings, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts.

Jesse Lee Church holds annual Trivia Night on March 18

Ridgefielders with a penchant for trivia are invited to take part in a night of food, fun, friendly competition, and fond remembrance at the Jesse Lee Church Annual Trivia Night on March 18 in Martin Hall, starting at 6:30 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Youth Ministries. Participants are welcome to form a team of eight players, bring a dish to share and come ready to bring your particular area of expertise to bear. If you don’t have a group of eight, sign up and we will get you connected with group when you arrive.

That evening, we will also take a moment to pay tribute to two saints who’ve gone on to glory this past year: Jenni Mason and Carl Ullman. Among many other things, both individuals made an extraordinary impact upon Jesse Lee’s youth and Youth Ministries. Trivia Night, an event that they both loved, will give us occasion to honor their legacy.

The admission price is $10, all of which goes to funding and furthering youth ministry here at Jesse Lee. You can sign up at www.signupgenius.com.

Jesse Lee Church holds Easter Egg Hunt on April 5

Jesse Lee Church is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt exclusively for kids between two and five years old on April 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. The kids will gather on the front steps of Jesse Lee Church at 207 Main Street in Ridgefield.

The fun starts with the Easter Egg Hunt followed by time at a coloring station where kids can add an artistic touch to this celebration of Easter. There will also be a puppet show and an opportunity for kids to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

We are asking folks to register so we know how many to expect. Please sign up at www.signupgenius.com if you plan to come. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on March 30 so sign up today.

First Alice Paul Legacy in Action Awards recognizes three Ridgefield women

Ridgefield leaders Christine Lodewick, Alisa Trachtenberg and Cindy Bruno were recognized with the first annual Alice Paul Legacy in Action Awards at a reception held at the Garden House at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on March 8. The event, which was hosted by Ridgefield Democrats, coincided with International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month and attracted an audience of 75-plus Ridgefielders.

Connecticut’s Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Ridgefield’s First Selectman Rudy Marconi honored these women whose actions and advocacy make an impact upon social equity and justice, democracy, and women’s issues. The awards are named for noted suffragist Alice Paul, a 40-year resident of Ridgefield, women’s rights activist and a leader of the campaign for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting sex discrimination in the right to vote.

The honorees received citations from Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz, First Selectman Marconi, Connecticut State Senators Julie Kushner and Ceci Maher, and State Representatives Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Keith Denning.

The outstanding contemporary women honored are notable for their contributions, advocacy, courage and integrity. Christine Lodewick, educational and social equity advocate and philanthropist, has championed social and educational equity, the empowerment of women and girls, voter initiatives and the importance of philanthropy for decades. Her work includes A Better Chance of Ridgefield, Ridgefield’s League of Women Voters, the Ridgefield Library and the Universities of Connecticut and Wisconsin.

Cindy Bruno, Democratic registrar of voters, has served in a non-partisan manner for over 28 years, during which time she has registered hundreds of Ridgefield High School students and new residents; converted our town from archaic lever voting machines to optical scanning voting machines without a hitch; provided voter education and training of election officials; and insured voting integrity. She verified and counted over 8,000 absentee ballots in 2020, up from the previous high of 1,500 ballots.

Alisa Trachtenberg, LGBTQ+ advocate and chairperson of Ridgefield CT Pride, has helped to educate and to foster awareness and understanding of LBGTQ+ issues in the general public, and with mental health workers, educators, medical personnel, and government officials via letters, articles, gender trainings and conversations. Alisa was instrumental in establishing Ridgefield CT Pride, a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization under the umbrella of the Friends of Ridgefield Community Programs, with the concurrence of the Board of Selectman.

Inspired by Alice Paul, the event organizers recognized not only these three contemporary leaders, but also a woman from Ridgefield’s past. Historical honoree Anne Richardson, suffragist, conservationist and philanthropist, was recognized for contributions to our town as a founder of or driving force with the Ridgefield Garden Club, League of Women Voters, Boys and Girls Club, and Village Improvement Committee. She donated 30 acres of her homestead to the town of Ridgefield, creating Richardson Park.

For more information, visit www.ridgefielddems.net