For Ridgefield biz owner on reality show 'The Blox,' it wasn't about the game. It was about networking

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
RIDGEFIELD – Along with showcasing his business skills, Ross Clark, owner of Clark Construction in Ridgefield, connected with other entrepreneurs while participating in the fifth season of the reality show “The Blox.”
“I think one of the important things for being a successful entrepreneur is to meet other people and talk to other people that are like-minded,” Clark said. “I think finding people you can relate to and run your ideas past is enormous. The collaboration and emotional support is so massive and so important in being able to grow.”