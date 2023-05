This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — When Gail Heaslip took up diving as a teenager, the Ridgefield resident remembers her mother saying, "You really have to take up a sport that you can do for the rest of your career.'"

More than five decades later, the now-66-year-old Heaslip is not only a regular at the pool, she was a triple gold medalist at last month's U.S. National Masters Diving Championships held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"She had no idea that I would dive for the rest of my life," said Heaslip, a retired teacher who grew up in a family of tennis players.

Heaslip took first place in the 1-meter diving in the women's 65-69 age group and the women's grand masters for the 65-79 age group, as well as the women's synchronized diving in the 65-80 age group with Kelly Winterbottom of San Mateo Calif.

"I was pretty nervous. I hadn't been at a national meeting a couple years," she said of the event. "Once I get started, I just sort of settled down."

In her years of competing, Heaslip has won 54 national titles and two world titles. But she said still it's difficult to win a gold medal.

"I'm never sure I'm going to get the gold. Diving is such a precise sport that anything can go wrong at any time," she said. "You cannot land on the end of the board properly or you can misjudge where the water is going to be. It's real precision, so you've got to be at the top of your game."

Early years

In 1970, Heaslip, who grew up in Stamford, joined the New Canaan YMCA Whirlwind Diving Team — then called the New Canaan YMCA Diving Team.

She was also a diver while at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., where she was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Honor as its first woman All-America diver in 1978 and 1979.

After graduating, Heaslip began her career in education and worked at several schools, including Ridgefield Academy, and raised two daughters.

She returned to the New Canaan diving team as an adult, coming full circle. "I am back in the pool that I dove at as a youngster," said Heaslip, the only adult on the team, surrounded by preteen and teenage teammates.

"In my mid-30s, I started back (diving), so I've been diving at the masters level for 20 years," she said.

The number of dives required to enter a national competition is based on age; Heaslip needed to be able to do seven dives for her latest meet.

At national meets, divers judge one another, on a scoring system of 0 to 10. Masters divers in other categories judged her competition.

"There were five judges — the highest score and the lowest score are thrown out," she said.

Still competing

As in other sports, as divers age, they face challenges, Heaslip said. "The older you get, the harder it is," she said.

Staying injury-free and cross-training are important in diving, Heaslip said.

"I lift weights. I do Pilates religiously. I also play a lot of pickleball," she said. "The more active and agile and balanced you can be, the better your diving is going to be."

Shoulder problems are a frequent problem in the sport, Heaslip said.

"If you think about the impact on your arms and your shoulders when you hit the water ... you need to be completely lined up when you dive," she said. About 10 years ago, Heaslip said she needed shoulder surgery and couldn't dive for four or five months.

Heaslip has competed in five world championships and won two world titles — in 1997 in England and in 2014 in Canada.

But she says the best part of masters diving is the camaraderie.

"You go to these masters meets and everybody is so encouraging," Heaslip said. "I went to my first masters' meet, in Fort Lauderdale, in the '90s and didn't know a soul. By the end, I had a friend I'm still in touch with — it's just a really fun bunch of people."