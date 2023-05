This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — After voters approved selling the 2.2-acre town-owned property at 877 Ethan Allen Highway to a private developer, the town's Planning & Zoning Commission is now in discussions over how that land will be developed.

Ridgefield Professional Office Complex, which just purchased the site for $441,000, aims to build 71 townhouses and 21 apartments, including 14 units that will be designated as affordable.

“Our goal is to create a small hillside village that has a strong sense of community, and we achieved that by presenting a wide range of housing types, subtle architectural variety, which provides the continuity that reinforces the idea of community,” said Michael Stein, owner of Stein-Troost architecture in Norwalk, told the Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing Tuesday.

The development would be known as the Village at Pond's Edge.

“Also, we’ve introduced … a great deal of vitality in the design that adds to the authenticity of the village concept,” Stein said.

The property is also home to one of the town’s sewer plants. The majority of the proposed development would be built on the neighboring 27 acres surrounding the Ethan Allen Highway land.

The application to the Planning & Zoning Commission involves a change in zone from commercial to multifamily for all 29 acres.

The purchase agreement calls for the project to be completed by the end of 2024. The public hearing on the proposal will be continued at the P&Z meeting on June 6.

Apartment sizes

The planned apartments would include a single 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom unit as well as 12 one-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 to 870 square feet. There would also be a total of eight two-bedroom apartments of about 1,100 square feet.

The townhouses would range in size from 2,600 square feet to 3,600 square feet.

The completed development will include a plaza with lighting, communal tables, a fire pit and upholstered seating along with sculptures and hedges surrounding a 20-by-44-foot pool.

The developers applied to purchase the property last August, but their application the Planning & Zoning Commission denied it in a vote of 4-3.

"We had a plan, but we submitted the zone change by itself," Richard Lipton, managing member of Ridgefield Professional Office Complex, told Hearst Connecticut Media. "So (Planning & Zoning) had concerns about the details of the plan, which hadn't been completed. They basically wanted to consider the two (applications) at the same time."

Also, the P&Z Commission wanted affordable housing units included in the plan, he said.

History of the site

Previous owners of the property include the Bell & Ross watch factory and PerkinElmer Corp., a research and environmental company.

The land later sat unused for years until 2005, when Ridgefield Professional Office Park purchased it.

“Dr. Richard Lipton led the purchase of what at the time was a derelict abandoned industrial site that had sat fallow for years to where it is today,” Robert Jewell, Lipton’s attorney for the project, said at the hearing.

The sewer plant at the site will be replaced by a pump station, and the site will require remediation to clean up contamination. The Water Pollution Control Authority will cover the cost of the remediation.

In his presentation, Jewell addressed concerns from residents — including increased traffic.

The existing curb cut on Route 35 will be used for emergency vehicles only, he said.

“So, there will be no traffic entering or exiting Danbury Road onto the site except in the event of an emergency,” he said.

Some residents wondered whether future businesses might want to occupy the site.

“This should not be a concern since the property’s been available … over 10 years now. And there’s been no serious interest … expressed for any party for this development of this parcel,” Jewell said.

The proposal is also on the agenda for the meeting of the town’s Inland Wetlands Board on May 25.