Ridgefield directory, map to display town news in front of Deborah Ann's shop, in 'hub' of downtown

RIDGEFIELD — Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, at its new location, is considered the hub of downtown for many in the community — which is why the town's Economic & Community Development Commission says it would make the ideal location for a directory and town news resource.

Toward that end, the commission, abbreviated as ECDC, plans to create a directory on a kiosk located in front of Deborah Ann's, at 409 Main St., along with a detailed map giving the location of all downtown businesses — from Governor Street to Prospect Street. If the project gets officially approved, it would be in the kiosk by the spring, and accessible 24/7.

"When Deborah Ann's moved her sweet shop into the center of town as opposed to the end of town where it was before, we were just really excited that it's going to be a hub of the downtown," said ECDC Chairman Glori Norwitt. "It's open later than most other businesses — until 9 p.m. most nights. There's just lots of people coming and going through that area. So, we just thought to ourselves, the kiosk is going to be seen by many people. There's really no source of town information when you're on sidewalks."

The kiosk would contain town news such as updates on the Main Street construction project that was happening last year or the date of the spring stroll, Norwitt said.

"We won't be advertising, we won't be promoting shows at various venues in town," she added.

The map would direct people to specific restaurants, clothing shops, the bookstore, and coffee shops, in a similar style to the directory found at malls.

The ECDC would maintain the town news information in the kiosk regularly, most likely on a weekly basis.

The commission is expected to vote on the map at its Monday meeting.

Digital monitor, maintenance

The ECDC would ideally want to install a digital monitor to announce town news virtually in the kiosk, instead of having to manually post papers of announcements.

The monitor would be vertical — around 5-feet tall and 2-feet wide, said ECDC member Geoffrey Morris.

"It'll either be like a slideshow that scrolls and could either be changed remotely, or on your laptop and have it connect or just put a new thumb drive in it every week," Morris said.

The kiosk itself is a "bit broken," but has always been at that location, Norwitt said. Before Deborah Ann's purchased the building, the space was occupied by the Candlelight Shoppe of Lingerie, which moved cross the street to 416 Main. Before that, other businesses occupied the space and prior to that, it was part of Jesse Lee Church. Deborah Ann's has given the commission permission to use the kiosk.

'Just another way to connect with people'

The funds for the map and monitor would come out of the ECDC's budget. The design, printing and the installation of the map would be just under $1,000. The digital monitor would be about $5,000 to buy and install, Morris said.

Morris said the directory would benefit newcomers, visitors, long-term residents and people who work in town.

"It would just be one more way, in addition to social media and news outlets, that people can learn about the happenings in town," Morris said. "It's just another way to connect with people."