Ridgefield directory, map to display town news in front of Deborah Ann's shop, in 'hub' of downtown

RIDGEFIELD — Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, at its new location, is considered the hub of downtown for many in the community — which is why the town's Economic & Community Development Commission says it would make the ideal location for a directory and town news resource.
Toward that end, the commission, abbreviated as ECDC, plans to create a directory on a kiosk located in front of Deborah Ann's, at 409 Main St., along with a detailed map giving the location of all downtown businesses — from Governor Street to Prospect Street. If the project gets officially approved, it would be in the kiosk by the spring, and accessible 24/7.