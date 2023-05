This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Siegfried (Ziggy) Gruber was Debra Franceschini-Gatje's neighbor for 21 years.

The 93-year-old died of COVID-19 in December 2020.

"He was a man who loved tinkering with all things mechanical and enjoyed watching train segments on YouTube," Franceschini-Gatje said.

"His garage was posted with license plates from all over the country, which I often admired," she said. "Ziggy loved riding his motorcycle on a long weekend ride. He was a man I looked up to and will never forget."

Franceschini-Gatje said she was thinking about her late neighbor and the nearly 80 other Ridgefield residents who lost their lives from COVID-19 at a tree dedication ceremony Wednesday morning, at the Ridgefield Historical Society.

As part of the ceremony, about 40 people gathered in front of a young amelanchier tree planted last year at the pocket park facing the historical society, on Sunset Lane.

Seventy-nine Ridgefield residents lost their lives from the pandemic.

Franceschini-Gatje said Gruber's wife, Aenne Gruber, was in a nursing home at the height of the pandemic and he wasn't allowed to see her.

"It was so sad," she said, after the ceremony, adding "His wife died a few months later. They were true soulmates."

During the ceremony, a plaque was placed near the tree to pay tribute to those whose lives were lost from the pandemic.

The plaque reads: "This tree was planted in memory of those in or related to the Ridgefield community whose lives were taken by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are missed, but their spirits live on in our memories. Thank you to all who served in our community during the pandemic who helped keep our neighbors safe," the plaque says.

Details of the dedication will be part of the historical society’s COVID-19 collection, which began in the early days of the pandemic and continues to record how the town was affected.

The Ridgefield Commission on Aging hosted the event.