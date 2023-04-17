Ridgefield community: Park & Rec 20th anniversary, Earth Walk at Meetinghouse, other news

'The Quiet Epidemic' at the Ridgefield Playhouse

The Breaking Story about the Real Impact of a Long-Ignored Epidemic at The Ridgefield Playhouse , 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Quiet Epidemic is a feature-length documentary about #Lymedisease premiering at HotDocs 2022 as part of their special presentations program.

After years of living with mysterious symptoms, a young girl from Brooklyn and a Duke University scientist are diagnosed with a disease said to not exist: Chronic Lyme disease. The Quiet Epidemic follows their search for answers, which lands them in the middle of a vicious medical debate. What begins as a patient story evolves into an investigation into the history of Lyme disease, dating back to its discovery in 1975. A paper trail of suppressed scientific research, and buried documents reveals why ticks—and the diseases they carry—have been allowed to quietly spread around the globe. Learn more at https://www.thequietepidemic#Lyme. Purchase tickets at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ridgefield Station residents take guided tour of Aldrich Museum

Residents of Ridgefield Station Senior Living recently visited the internationally recognized Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art on Ridgefield’s Main Street. Museum Access Specialist Holly Lapine gave our residents a private guided tour of two of their current exhibitions.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's 20th birthday party celebration

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation needs your help in spreading the word to former employees, commissioners, committee members, and donors of the Recreation Center’s 20th Birthday Party Celebration on Sunday, April 23. We would like to thank everyone who supported us through the years. The whole community is invited to attend this free event held at the Recreation Center from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Over the last twenty years, the Town of Ridgefield built the Recreation Center enriching activities for people of all ages and built the Spray Bay, outdoor pavilion, sand volleyball court, outdoor fitness garden, inclusive Sky’s the Limit playground, and the paved trails.

The party will include free Family Zumba, inflatables, performances, giveaways, recreation swim, The Extreme Magic of Eric Wilzig (as seen on America’s Got Talent), and cupcakes at 2 p.m.

We are gearing up for an action-packed summer and are hiring many seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions at many levels. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Medicare Basics program

Medicare Basics, CT Statewide Respite Care and National Family Caregiver Support

Karen Gaudian, Ridgefield Social Services Municipal Agent for the Elderly and certified CHOICES Medicare counselor, will present a program on Medicare basics at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m.. Joining her will be members of the Western CT Area Agency on Aging (WCAAA) to discuss the CT Statewide Respite Care Program (CSRCP) and the National Family Caregiver Support Program (NFCSP). Gaudian will provide attendees with a better understanding of Medicare so you can make optimal choices with your Medicare coverage for your health needs.

In addition, WCAAA representatives will present the features of CSRCP which provides short-term respite opportunities to help with the emotional and physical stress caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients can struggle with. NFCSP offers a variety of supports that help family and caregivers care for older adults and individuals with disabilities in their homes for as long as possible.

Please join Ridgefield Social Services, the Western CT Area Agency on Aging and the Commission on Aging at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, April 24, at 1 p.m. to meet the experts. Light refreshments will be served. This is a Hybrid program that is available for in person and on line attendance.

Please go to RidgefieldLibrary.org to register. For more info email Karen at municipalagent@Ridgefieldct.org or 203.431.2754 The program is sponsored by the Western CT Area Agency on Aging, the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Department of Social Services and the Ridgefield Commission on Aging.

Ridgefield Station is a ‘Purple Flag’ accredited community

Ridgefield Station has earned the Purple Flag for Dementia Care Accreditation by demonstrating conformance with the requirements of 60 practice recommendations identified to enhance the quality of services provided to residents in Assisted Living communities and clients of other senior living settings living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Farmingville third graders will take on the experience of one day in a one room school house

Farmingville E.S. Third Graders will be taking part in a new Day in a One Room School House Project thisvMay. The project will be headed by third grade teacher, Rebecca Talcott, resident teachers, Dr. Darla Shaw and BG. Brown, and director of the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, Sally Sanders. The Ridgefield Historical Society will be the sponsor of the project.

The third graders will be asked to reenact as much as possible what it would be like to attend a one room schoolhouse in the 1800’s. They will then be asked to compare schools of the past with schools of the present and what has caused the changes. This program will be part of the student’s social studies curriculum on the history of Ridgefield.

At the end of the session, students will make an ABC book linking each letter of the alphabet to something about the one room schoolhouse. They will also be given the opportunity to create a special project related to one-room schoolhouses. The goal of the schoolhouse program is to better teach students about colonial Ridgefield through hands on activities rather than through just textbooks, worksheets, and lectures.

Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee elects Arnold DiLaura as chairman

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee (DTC) unanimously elected Arnold DiLaura as Chair of the 24-member committee, succeeding Carina Drake. DiLaura has served on the Committee for more than 10 years, most recently as data director.

Now semi-retired, DiLaura is affiliated as Managing Director with AUA Capital Management. He was previously a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Cenario Capital Management, now QFS Asset Management LP. His prior work includes development and implementation of new quantitative investment strategies at Dresdner Kleinwort in Tokyo, Japan; Millennium Partners; and Volaris (later CSFB-Volaris) in New York City.

DiLaura, a graduate of Syracuse University, holds an MA in International Economics and Strategic Studies from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. DiLaura, his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Ariana, have lived in Ridgefield since 2009.

NCL Ridgefield and Nutmeg chapters partner to support Ballard Green food pantry

The National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization with two operating chapters servicing the Ridgefield community, has joined efforts to support the food pantry at Ballard Green, The Ballard Country Store, one of six locations in Ridgefield, originally created by the mission of Ruby’s Little Pantry.

Engaging the depth and scale of NCL, organized by school age classes from 7th grade through 12th grade, it was determined that each class would own one month a year as a volunteer effort to collect donations and keep the pantry stocked. The need to re-fill the pantry every month, created an opportunity for the local NCL chapters to come together to ensure all 12 months of the year were covered. Today both Chapters, Ridgefield and Nutmeg, have committed to ensure that the Ballard Country Store is stocked each month.

The full pop-up pantry is open, once a month, in the Ballard Green Common room, where all NCL volunteers collect donated food and organize items so those in need can shop for their staples with a store-like experience. Anything that is not distributed during the pop-up pantry day is placed in the The Ballard Country Store little pantry inventory available on an as need basis.

While the NCL Chapters have taken on the sourcing of donations and managing the monthly organization and distribution of goods for the pantry, they invite all in the Ridgefield community to donate and participate in keeping the pantry stocked and up and running for as long as there is a need. If interested in providing food pantry support please reach out to directly to Monica Stromwall, CT Housing Authority, mstromwall@cthousingpartners.org.

Absentee ballots for May 9 budget referendum

Absentee Ballots for the May 9, 2023 Budget Referendum will be available in the Town Clerk’s Office beginning Tuesday, May 2 during regular office hours of 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, and special hours on Saturday, May 6 from 9 am to 12 pm. Please contact us at (203) 431-2783 or townclerk@ridgefieldct.org for more information.

ECDC Places Downtown Map In Kiosk At Deborah Ann’s

The Ridgefield Economic & Community Development Commission placed a two-foot-by-six-foot map of the downtown business district in the newly refurbished kiosk in front of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, in its new location on Main Street. The map covers the area from Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center to Ballard Park—listing businesses and other establishments. It also highlights available public parking.

The Economic & Community Development Commission is a nine-member, town-appointed commission whose mission is to implement orderly and planned economic development, in keeping with the character of the town. The ECDC seeks to involve all agencies, commissions, boards, and departments in the town that are involved in, or are affected by, economic development, as well as the residents of the town, in its work to promote economic development. ECDC’s chair is Glori Norwitt, and commissioners include Bob Knight, Sean Dowd, Jonathan Winn, Jennifer Gioffre, Kay Gelfman, Mark Riser, Brittny Howell, and Geoffrey Morris.

The map was designed and produced by Maida Design, overseen by lead designer Marge Heminway of Ridgefield.

ECDC will distribute digital copies to downtown merchants, nonprofits, and other groups that would like to share all the town has to offer.