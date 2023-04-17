Ridgefield community: Park & Rec 20th anniversary, Earth Walk at Meetinghouse, other news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Meetinghouse events
- Reconnect body, mind and soul to the gift of creation Journey through images created by artist Corlita Bonnarens. Journey Host: Deborah Rundlett.
- Earth walk, Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m., Learn about Sister Corlita and her outdoor labyrinth for prayer and reflection.
- Gospel Brunch, Tickets $35 per person, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
- Sara Vokes In Concert, Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m.
- "Exploring Layers of Consciousness" with Aimee Jette, who uses painting to explore layers of consciousness, which helps her connect with self and others. May 6 at 8 a.m. - May 31 at 5 p.m. Artist Reception May 7 from 2 - 4 p.m.
- Community Labyrinth and Path Restoration, Saturday, May 20 9 a.m.-4 p.m.