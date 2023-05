Thanks to the generous grant support of the Ridgefield Fresh Air Fund and the Barker Welfare Foundation, RVNAhealth is now able to offer free nutrition counseling for Ridgefield kids and teens with its Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Educator, Monica Marcello.

This free program for Ridgefield residents, ages 6 to 18, consists of three personalized nutrition sessions for the child and their parents/guardians. Your child/family will receive the following: Assessment by our Registered Dietitian; Personalized nutrition recommendations to promote overall health and quality of life; Nutrition education on how to shop, prepare, and cook meals for the entire family; Meal plans; Nutrition toolkits supporting your child’s specific health challenge.This new offering is available for kids and teens who are experiencing new or unresolved dietary and nutrition-related health challenges. Examples include but are not limited to the following: Food allergies or intolerances; chronic bloating, nausea, constipation, diarrhea and/or chronic upset stomach; Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Diabetes/Insulin resistance; Limited food preferences affecting growth and health; Crohn’s disease or colitis. This program is not for children struggling with disordered eating behaviors. If you think your child has disordered eating behavior, we can help you find support.

The goal of this grant-funded program is to ensure that children living with nutrition related health challenges have access to a registered dietitian. Contact nutrition@rvnahealth.org to learn more or schedule an appointment with Monica. To learn more about RVNAhealth’s nutrition services visit our website at RVNAhealth.org/nutrition.

Ridgefield Public Schools promotes Dr. Kara Tanner to new role

Ridgefield Public Schools announced the appointment of Dr. Kara Tanner as the Veterans Park Elementary Supervisor and new RPS K-12 English Language Learner Coordinator. Dr. Tanner has been a literacy coach at Veterans Park for the past seven years and a lead teacher at Veterans Park this past year, as well as the TEAM (Teacher Education And Mentoring) Program District Coordinator, a state program for supporting beginning

teachers.

She was VPES Teacher of the Year in 2020. She holds a doctorate from Western Connecticut State University and is an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart. Prior to Veterans Park, she was a literacy coach at Farmingville Elementary for four years and was a classroom teacher in Wilton and Greenwich.

In addition to assuming the VPES Elementary Supervisor role currently held by Chris Olson who will move to Farmingville full-time, Dr. Tanner will lead the district’s K-12 English Learner department, a new role that will streamline the growing ELL department.

Ridgefield Continuing Education -Mushroom walk collage

Grab a notebook and take a Mushroom Walk, a mycologically focused ecological tour at one of the Connecticut State Parks in Ridgefield through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Guided by field mycologist Zaac Chaves, we will identify spring mushrooms. This might include fungal

forensics and the stories a mushroom might tell us about places and things that once happened here. You will help us catalog species (including possibly rare sightings) and even help document increasing evidence of climate change locally. No experience required. Zaac Chaves works on species surveys for several sites and sometimes with organizations including Harvard University, the New York Botanical Gardens, and the National Parks Service.

They have found several new species at many sites and are also helping recognize others which are rare and disappearing. He also serves as the chief editor of the Boston Mycological Club Bulletin, established in 1897. This session is on Saturday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon (directions

emailed June 8). Advanced registration required. Tuition is $29. Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and over pay $25. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more info on this class and others including languages, arts and crafts, technology, careers, writing,

cardio, yoga, tai chi, bridge, dance, golf.

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty collaborates with Ridgefield Guild of Artists on new exhibit

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists announce a new exhibit as part of a collaboration on a satellite gallery in the real estate firm’s Ridgefield brokerage. The new art exhibit features the paintings of Reddingbased artist Erin Nazzaro and Ridgefield-based photographer Ralph Baskin.

Baskin’s work often focuses on landscapes, cityscapes, cars and racing and music.



The works will be hung through August 20. The gallery will be accessible for viewing every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty is located at 470 Main St., Ridgefield.

KTM&HC Volunteer Jenn Hansen Receives Behind the Scenes award

The ceremony, an annual Ridgefield Arts Council event, was held in KTM&HC’s walled garden.

Ridgefield launches its Ukrainian sister city relationship with community-wide donation drive

Ridgefield, CT partners with Druzhkivka in the war-torn region of Donetsk, Ukraine Sister Cities – forging bonds of compassion and support

Ridgefield and the city of Druzhkivka in Ukraine officially became sister cities after a unanimous vote by the Board of Selectman.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi issued a Proclamation to underscore the bonds of compassion, kinship, and support with the people of this city in the besieged eastern region of Donetsk. On the same day, 5,000 miles away, Mayor Serhiy Boyevskyy signed a companion proclamation in Druzhkivka (pronounced droozh-keev-kah and derived from the Ukrainian word for friendship, druzhba).



Ridgefield and Druzhkivka were matched as sister cities based on shared characteristics. Before the war Druzhkivka, like Ridgefield, was a close-knit family-oriented town with gyms, parks, playgrounds, and the largest ice-skating rink in Ukraine. Now, most of these facilities are destroyed.

What the city of Druzhkivka and its citizens have been through is unimaginable. Having endured frequent shelling and bombing for more than a year, the fundamental infrastructure is crippled. Only about half the population remains in the city. Many residents fled, some perished, others are unaccounted for.

However, more than 30,000 residents resolutely remain in Druzhkivka, predominantly women, children and the elderly. At last count, this included almost 10,000 children, more than 1000 individuals with disabilities, and more than 13,500 people who have been displaced from their homes. All these remaining citizens are suffering a critical need for shelter, electricity, heat, drinking water, food, and medical care.

The aim of the sister city program is to help provide some much-needed relief to these courageous residents in Druzhkivka. Ridgefield’s program will be coordinated through Ridgefield Responds: Hope for Ukraine with Ukraine Aid International (UAI) as their partner in Ukraine.



Some of the most urgent needs for the citizens of Druzhkivka include:

● Vehicles, equipment, and materials to help with search and rescue, clean-up of rubble and debris, reinforcement and structural stabilization of partially bombed buildings where residents continue to live, and more.

● Equipment and machinery to drill communal wells; water filtration and purification systems to ensure clean, potable water

● Medical equipment and supplies for first responders, including stretchers, bandages, rehabilitative supplies such as slings and crutches, bandages, gauze, iodine and hospital equipment such as MRI, ultrasound, colonoscope

● Civilian needs and supplies including tools, small gas generators, lanterns, sleeping bags, school supplies, canning/pickling jars.



To kick off the sister city relationship, Ridgefield Responds has organized a Spring Donation Drive for Druzhkivka through June 24. We are inviting all individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in our community to respond to the call for help.

● Donate money. When you make a donation, the funds will be used by our partner UAI to purchase equipment and machinery, such as vehicles or water filtration systems, locally and deliver them directly to Druzhkivka. This means faster delivery, reduced shipping costs, and support for the economy of Ukraine. (No money is sent to Druzhkivka. Only goods, machinery, and equipment purchased by UAI get delivered, hand-to-hand, on behalf of Ridgefield.)

● Donate goods and equipment. As you do your spring cleaning or if your business is retiring any equipment, check the list to see if you have items that are needed. Items collected will be shipped to Ukraine with the help of one of our generous donors and delivered hand-to-hand in Druzhkivka by the UAI team.

● Donate time and energy. Sign up to volunteer for the Spring Donation Drive or future events. Help with the Ridgefield Responds website, social media, or PR needs.

● Spread the word. Follow Ridgefield Responds on social media (Facebook, Instagram). Use your own social media networks to help get the word out or simply tell a friend, colleague, or neighbor.

For more details about the Spring Donation Drive — including the full list of items needed, schedule and location of collection, instructions for drop off, and volunteer opportunities — please visit www.ridgefieldresponds.org or their Facebook page.

TriRidgefield and DuRidgefield race Aug. 29, expect traffic delays

The 16th running of TriRidgefield and DuRidgefield will take place Sunday, June 4, at Martin Park. Spectators are encouraged to attend and motorists are cautioned that between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. there will be delays at the intersection of Route 7 and Haviland Road and Route 35 and Farmingville Road. Ridgefield Police Officers will be stopping traffic to allow groups of runners and cyclists to cross in an orderly fashion.

Swimmers start the race in waves into Great Pond at 7 a.m, with a half-mile swim, transitioning to a bike or a 13-mile ride up to Ridgebury and back, then finish with a 3.1-mile run. Those competing in DuRidgefield will complete a 2-mile run as the first leg instead of the swim stage.

Spectators can park at 901 Ethan Allen Highway, in specially designated areas, and walk to Martin Park. Those wishing to volunteer should contact coordinator Sarah Katz at triridgefieldvolunteers@yahoo.com.

Red Jahncke (nationally recognized columnist) talk

He is the Founder & CEO of Townsend Group International and Founder of "The Red Line"

The event is May 24, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, Main Program Room. It's free and open to the general public.

Red Jahncke is a nationally recognized columnist who writes about politics and policy. His columns appear in numerous national publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, National Review, The Hill and USA Today, as well as many Connecticut newspapers. He is the Founder of The Red Line.

Red is also the Founder and CEO the Townsend Group International, LLC a consulting firm headquartered in Connecticut. Earlier in his career Red was an investment banker who specialized in financial institutions. Red lives in Connecticut with his family. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.