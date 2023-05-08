Ridgefield community: Memorial Day Parade, Pride in the Park, Yoga and Sound Healing, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RVNAhealth and Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield Receive Grant Funding
A partnership grant was recently given to two area non-profit organizations, working together to keep elderly residents healthy and thriving. RVNAhealth and Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield (MOW) received a $45,000 grant from the John H. and Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust, administered by the Deutsche Bank Trust Company, N.A., to serve elderly members of the Ridgefield, CT community in their homes with healthcare services and nutritious meals. The Trust supports organizations that aid economically disadvantaged, elderly individuals, enabling them to remain in their homes comfortably and independently.