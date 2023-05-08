Ridgefield community: Memorial Day Parade, Pride in the Park, Yoga and Sound Healing, more news

A partnership grant was recently given to two area non-profit organizations, working together to keep elderly residents healthy and thriving. RVNAhealth and Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield (MOW) received a $45,000 grant from the John H. and Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust, administered by the Deutsche Bank Trust Company, N.A., to serve elderly members of the Ridgefield, CT community in their homes with healthcare services and nutritious meals. The Trust supports organizations that aid economically disadvantaged, elderly individuals, enabling them to remain in their homes comfortably and independently.

For more information on RVNAhealth, please visit www.rvnahealth.org. For more information on MOW, please visit www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org.

Ridgefield Continuing Education: Yoga and Sound Healing Midweek Bliss

Yoga and Sound Healing Midweek Bliss is a new and unique class designed to create balance and well-being in the body and mind through the two beautiful practices of yoga and sound healing. Experience 30-45 minutes of easy, energizing classical yoga, including sun salutations, standing, seated, and balancing poses followed by 15-20 minutes of relaxing sound healing (music, harmonium, bowls) bliss that will lull you into a sweet meditative rejuvenating rest.

All levels are welcome - some yoga experience is helpful. Instructor Miriam Zernis is an internationally certified 500 hour Sivananda Yoga Master, who has taught yoga for over 20 years. She is also a certified Holistic Health Coach, Reiki Master and Kirtan (devotional chanting) artist. This Ridgefield Continuing Education class starts on Wednesday, May 17 (meets 5/17, 24, 31; 6/14, 21, 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Annex and costs $75). Ridgefield senior discount. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for info or to register.

Ridgefield Pride in the Park

Ridgefield’s Fourth Annual Pride in the Park celebration will take place on Saturday, June 3 from noon until 3 p.m. in Ballard Park, Ridgefield. (Rain location: Yanity Gym) with a parade around the park starting at 1 pm. Ridgefield Pride in the Park is a free event, open to the public and catering to families, with a variety of activities, crafts, entertainment and informational tables geared towards all ages. For more information and updates go to

RidgefieldCTPride.com or check us out on facebook at RidgefieldCTPride.

In addition to Pride in the Park, there will be a multitude of celebratory Pride events throughout the entire month of June with something for everyone, from our tiniest tots to our seniors. This year’s festivities will commence with a Ridgefield CT Pride Progress Flag Raising ceremony on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. in front of Ridgefield Town Hall (meet at the flagpole) and Congregations Shir Shalom’s annual Pride Shabbat service on June 2 at 6 p.m., as well as a variety of LGBTQ+ events run by some of our local establishments including the Ridgefield Library.

We will again be offering a Pride Perks Card program. The Pride Perks Card entitles the cardholder to discounts or perks at participating businesses and is a great way to support Ridgefield CT Pride. To purchase a Pride Perks Card ($5) or if you run a local business and are interested in participating in the Pride Perks Card program or Sponsoring Ridgefield CT Pride in the Park 2023 go to ridgefieldctpride.com for more information.

Ridgefield's Memorial Day Parade

Ridgefield’s annual Memorial Day Parade will be on May 29. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. from Jesse Lee Church marching down Main Street ending in Ballard Park with a closing ceremony.

The parade features six marching bands, participation of over 50 organizations and military flyover.

This year, our Grand Marshal is Anne Fitzgerald. Anne served four years in the Navy and obtained the rank of Lieutenant. During her four years as a Navy Nurse, Anne served in Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Subic Bay Hospital in the Philippines, and Bethesda Naval Hospital.

Anne married her fellow Naval Officer, Ed Fitzgerald and moved to Ridgefield 44 years ago. She is a high energy person who is very active in the community, being involved in the PTA, Girl Scouts, Ridgefield Library volunteer, Congregational Church activities and worked with the RVNA when it was a house on Main Street. She has done private duty nursing and was on the nursing faculty at Norwalk Community College for 5 years.

Anne is now fully retired and enjoying her six grandchildren. She will be a featured speaker at the parades closing ceremony.

George Besse, Cmd. American Legion Post 78

Connecticut Housing Finance Authority CHFA Information Session

The date is May 31 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

This event is made possible by the Ridgefield Affordable Housing Committee & the Ridgefield Library.



Pat McRedmond is a seasoned mortgage professional who became part of the residential lending team at Fairfield County Bank more than 25 years ago. Pat is a certified Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) loan specialist that help residents through the CHFA mortgage process and the many benefits that the program offers.

In addition they provide assistance that includes qualified non-mortgage expenses including, but not limited to, real estate taxes and insurance as well as condominium or homeowners' association fees a part of the “Time to Own” program.Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is a self-funded, quasi-public organization. Its mission is to alleviate the shortage of housing for low- to moderate-income families and persons in this state and, when appropriate, to promote or maintain the economic development of this state through employer-assisted housing efforts.

CHFA’s Vision: All low-and moderate-income residents in Connecticut have a range of choices where they can live in affordable, safe, quality housing located in environmentally sustainable and economically healthy communities.

Register for the session on the Events Calendar at the Ridgefield Library.

Charter Revision Commission update

At its next meeting on Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m., in the Town Hall Annex, the Charter Revision Commission will hear from Jerry Myers, Chief of Ridgefield Fire Department. The Chief will share his perspective on the suggestion the Commission received to establish a Fire Commission that is separate from the Board of Selectmen, whose members currently serve as the town’s Fire Commission.

According to Chief Myers, the structure of Ridgefield’s Fire Department is unique, as it relies on both career members and volunteers to protect the community. “Both are equally important to our success,” noted Myers in a letter to the Commission. His input will help the Commission better understand how a separate Fire Commission would impact the balance among the town, the department, and its career and volunteer members before the Commission votes on whether to recommend the change.

Endeavoring to understand the full impact of proposed Charter changes has been a key part of the Commission’s months-long process. Since its appointment in January, the Commission has carefully considered each of more than 120 suggestions for change it received. In some cases, the topic involved research and discussion over several weeks.

The results of these efforts will be presented in the Commission’s first draft report of proposed Charter amendments. That draft report will be posted on the Commission’s website page next week. Printed copies will be available at Town Hall’s information desk. Residents can offer their comments on the draft proposals at the Commission’s public hearing on Saturday, May 20, 9:30 AM, in Town Hall’s large conference room. Once the Commission receives public comment, it will refine the report and send it the Board of Selectmen.

All Commission meetings and hearings are open to the public. Agendas, minutes, and meeting videos are available on the town’s website. To watch a livestream of CRC meetings, or to see recordings of past meetings, go to the ‘government’ tab on the town’s website homepage, click on ‘Board of Selectmen’, and drop down to the ‘Meeting Video’ tab. For a reminder of the upcoming charter revision public hearing, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts.