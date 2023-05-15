Ridgefield community: Historical Society's history club, RVNAhealth new ‘Fitness to DRIVE’ Program

The E. W. Morris Memorial Library Building that forms the historic front wing of the Ridgefield Library opened its doors for the first time on June 22, 1903. The Library is planning to commemorate this milestone anniversary in a variety of ways this summer, and the community is invited to share their memories of the Library and its place in their lives. A new project -- part of the Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading activities -- will allow residents to create and share materials on a collaborative online platform. The Library will be providing more information about this project in the coming weeks.

Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org to learn more about upcoming activities and programs at the Library, including the celebration of the Morris Memorial Building this summer.

Become a Ridgefield A Better Chance Host Family

Since 1987, Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) has been providing academically talented and highly motivated young women of color from educationally underserved areas the opportunity to live and learn in Ridgefield. The program helps prepare these young women for college and a successful future as active and effective contributors to society.

The educational, social, and cultural enrichment offered by the Ridgefield ABC program benefits the Scholars and the Ridgefield community and our host family program is a key element of their success. RABC is welcoming two new female scholars entering Ridgefield High School in the fall and are seeking Host Families interested in supporting these young women.

What does it mean to be a Host Family?

These young women leave their families to come to Ridgefield and live together in the RABC house with a Resident Director and Assistant Resident Director. Host families offer scholars a “home away from home” one to two weekends a month and an opportunity to experience the community by participating in normal everyday family activities – from chores to social functions. This broadens the scholars’ experiences and often builds life-long relationships with their host families.

The main criteria for being a host family is to be loving, accepting, and welcoming to our scholars. Some host families have young children; others may be couples without children, or families with adult children. Host families live in or close to Ridgefield and their Scholars fold into the family activities on Host weekends. Host families need to have space for a Scholar to stay, but homes come in many shapes and sizes. During Host family weekends, scholars may join family activities, attend sporting events for host “siblings”, meet their own friends for pizza (with Host parent permission), help cook dinner, and sometimes just enjoy a few hours of quiet time outside of the usual rigorous academic schedule.

The RABC Board and the host family coordinator help ensure Host families and Scholars feel supported and informed throughout the relationship. We encourage any family interested to please reach out to Kirsten Salley (ksal5118@yahoo.com or by phone: 203-536-8778) or visit www.ridgefieldabc.org for more information.

RVNAhealth Introduces New ‘Fitness to DRIVE’ Program

It is important to understand that aging can affect a person’s driving ability, but it is not necessarily a reason to stop driving altogether. For those concerned about their ability to drive safely, RVNAhealth is pleased to offer its new ‘Fitness to DRIVE’ program, the only OT certified driving assessment in Fairfield County, CT. The Fitness to DRIVE program is available for seniors and to help anyone improve their driving skills and maintain their independence on the road and in the community, whether recovering from a recent medical illness or condition, just wanting to validate your driving skill set.

There are many factors that can affect the driving abilities of older adults. The most common ones include changes in vision, cognitive changes, and medication side effects. Chronic health conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease have also been linked to higher risk of motor vehicle crashes. Additionally, certain neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and head or brain traumas can also impact your ability to drive safely.

RVNAhealth’s Fitness to DRIVE program consists of a 90-minute clinical off-road assessment to help identify your ability to drive safely and ways one can improve driving skills. During the assessment, a RVNAhealth certified occupational therapist (OT) will perform simple in-office assessments for vision, hearing, sensation, cognition, motor skills, strength and coordination. Upon completion, one will have a clear understanding of fitness to drive safely and recommendations for improvement. If physical, occupational, or speech therapy are recommended, all are available from RVNAhealth’s Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. The initial Fitness to DRIVE assessment costs $250. If the initial driving evaluation recommends that rehabilitation or other ongoing treatment is needed to improve driving fitness, the assessment cost can be covered under most Medicare or private insurance.

Not all older drivers experience declines in driving ability, and some older adults may be safer drivers than younger adults due to their greater experience and caution on the road. But in general, seniors should monitor their health and be aware of any physical or cognitive changes that may affect their ability to drive safely. To learn more about RVNAhealth’s Fitness to DRIVE program, call 203.438.7862 or email rehabcenter@rvnahealth.org.

Jesse Lee Church summer Vacation Bible Study registration is open

Registration is open for Jesse Lee Church’s Vacation Bible Study. The one-week program for kids in K3-5th grade runs from July 24-28 from 9 a.m.-noon on the Jesse Lee campus in the heart of Ridgefield (207 Main Street). The theme this year is "Rolling River Rampage. They will have lively songs, hilarious skits, creative crafts, exciting games, Bible stories and tasty snacks.

Ridgefield Historical Society’s new history club will begin May 23 at Scott House

The Ridgefield Historical Society is excited to announce the debut of the Ridgefield History Club on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 am in the historic 1714 David Scott House at 4 Sunset Lane.

The Ridgefield History Club, a program of the Historical Society, will meet regularly throughout the year to discuss the history of Ridgefield and all its villages including Branchville, Titicus, Farmingville, and Ridgebury. Everyone is invited to attend this fun and free gathering. Bring your love of history and your curiosity as we explore the interesting past of our community.

Jack Sanders, who has written 10 books on Ridgefield history, will be on hand. This is a great opportunity to connect with other history enthusiasts and learn something new. The club is an informal story-telling session (not a presentation or lecture) where everyone sits in a circle and shares their memories related to a specific topic in Ridgefield’s history. The discussion will be audio recorded and cataloged in the Historical Society’s archive to preserve the stories of all of Ridgefield’s people, places, and events for future generations. Attendees are encouraged to share their memories with the group or just come and listen to the conversation about our town's past. Be sure to bring related photos and objects about Ridgefield’s history for show and tell!

The first gathering will be an “open session” without a predetermined topic. Share whatever is on your mind from Ridgefield’s past. What are your favorite memories of Ridgefield? Did you ever go to the soda foundation at Squash’s? Do you have any reminiscences from your schooldays? How about interesting Ridgefield happenings that you witnessed? Any memorable family traditions or activities? Do you have stories about interesting neighbors or characters in town?

Because parking at the Scott House is limited, registration is required to attend. Carpooling is highly encouraged. For more information, visit www.ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or contact the Historical Society at 203-438-5821 or info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Ridgefield Continuing Education - Studio knitting

Studio Knitting classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help start or continue a popular, fun, and productive hobby. Beginning Knitters are provided practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. This class is for all levels from beginning to experienced. Start at the beginning or progress from any level. Students have completed projects such as scarves, blankets, hats, mittens, panchos, cable knit sweaters and more. Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages for years and can bring your skills to the next level. These 7 session classes start Monday, June 5 (meets 6/5, 12, 19, 26; 7/10, 17, 24; 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; Annex). Cost is $172. Ridgefield Seniors pay $146. Join the Tuesday class on 5/23 or 30 (please call; 6 to 8 p.m.). Advanced registration required. Ridgefield Senior discount. Info at www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812

Ridgefield High School grad earns Emmy

Aaron Baughman, a 1998 Ridgefield High School graduate, accepted an EMMY Award (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xl1uUq6Txo) for his work at IBM. His pioneering work at IBM within Artificial Intelligence and automated workflows applied to Broadcast content creation, production and distribution invented by IBM’s Live Events and Sports technology group in partnership with IBM’s Global Media and Entertainment Industry team has created fundamental technology innovations that have transformed the Broadcast Industry.

These innovations create a symbiotic relationship between content (audio, video, data) and audience, on-air talent and production and post-production workflows for many of the world’s most high-profile and ‘defacto experience setting’ events. including: the GRAMMYS, US Open Tennis, the Masters, Wimbledon, Fox Sports, ESPN, Fantasy Football, NFL, and etc. The work includes 140 patent filings, 84 patent grants, 1000’s of global press articles, billions of user interactions, dozens of scientific publications and 95 industry awards.

Founders Hall Gold Sale fundraiser

Founders Hall is hosting its Gold Sale Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appraisers from American Gold & Diamond Buyers will be here to evaluate your unwanted gold and/or silver items such as jewelry, tea sets, cutlery etc. and then offer a price based on current market values. Those who sell will receive cash; Founders Hall will receive a portion of the proceeds. To expedite the process, please contact the front desk at 203-431-7000 to reserve a 15-minute time slot. Walk-ins are still welcome. Please bring valid identification.

Ridgefield Charter Revision Commission update

The Ridgefield Charter Revision Commission has completed its first draft of proposed changes to the Town Charter, and will hold a public hearing on it on Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. in Town Hall’s large conference room. The hearing will give residents the opportunity to express their opinions about the proposed changes. The public’s comments will help inform what refinements, if any, the Commission will make on this first draft before forwarding it to the Board of Selectmen.

To help the public understand the full scope of the proposed changes, the Commission is posting its draft document on the town’s website. That draft will include a summary of the proposed changes, a “red-line” version of the Charter that is edited to show the changes, and a list of suggestions that the Commission received, researched, and discussed, but declined to put forward for change. Some printed copies of the draft will also be available at Town Hall and the Ridgefield Library. The Commission encourages residents to review those documents in advance of the public hearing.

At the hearing’s onset, Commission co-chairs Rebecca Mucchetti and Bob Cascella will give a brief overview of the charter revision process. Then they, along with the Commission’s seven other members, will listen to resident’s comments. Residents who choose to speak will be asked to introduce themselves and make their statements. In the unlikely event that there is a large number of speakers, they may be asked to keep their comments to under three minutes. Commission members may ask speakers to clarify or elaborate on a point, but there will be no lengthy discussions. Residents will be welcome but not required to stay for the entire hearing. All comments will become part of public record, and the Commission encourages those interested in speaking to bring written statements as well.

In advance of the public hearing, the Commission will meet on Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex. Both the meeting and public hearing will be recorded and streamed. To watch a livestream, or to see recordings of past meetings, go to the ‘government’ tab on the town’s website homepage, click on "Board of Selectmen," and drop down to the ‘Meeting Video’ tab. Meeting agendas and minutes are also available at ridgefieldct.org.

