Ridgefield community: Historical Society's history club, RVNAhealth new ‘Fitness to DRIVE’ Program

Ridgefield Library to celebrate historic Morris Building’s 120th anniversary
The E. W. Morris Memorial Library Building that forms the historic front wing of the Ridgefield Library opened its doors for the first time on June 22, 1903. The Library is planning to commemorate this milestone anniversary in a variety of ways this summer, and the community is invited to share their memories of the Library and its place in their lives. A new project -- part of the Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading activities -- will allow residents to create and share materials on a collaborative online platform. The Library will be providing more information about this project in the coming weeks.