One of our favorite traditions has always been Opening Day, the perfect way to have all our teams, coaches, managers, volunteers, parents and families together to kick off our season.

This year is no exception and we will meet on Saturday, April 22 at Governor Field in Ridgefield to throw out the first pitch and introduce our teams.

We welcome you to join us for this tradition.

The parade of teams begins at 10 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies and festivities.

In the past, over 1,000 people have attended this event!

Ridgefield Historical Society scholarship

The Ridgefield Historical Society is inviting Ridgefield High School seniors to submit applications for our annual scholarship. The scholarship —

founded in 2022 — encourages students to share their individual perspectives on our Town’s history. Our 2022 scholarship was awarded to Tyler Ingram, who recounted the lessons he derived from a project transcribing the letters of a Ridgefield family at the turn of the 20th Century. In transcribing the letters, Ingram discovered that while centuries of time may separate individuals, common thoughts and actions unite them. He also was able to relate the commentary in the letters to historic events he learned about at school.

If you are a Ridgefield High School senior, please consider applying. The scholarship application is open and broad by intent, allowing for new ideas,

outlooks, and viewpoints. The nature of history is ever-evolving and the perspectives of new generations is critical to viewing the past in the context of the present.

What interests you about Ridgefield? The 1777 Battle of Ridgefield? The rich presence of Native Americans on the lands where Ridgefield High School resides today? The Gilded Age? The current Main Street construction project? The wealth of architectural styles, from colonial, to mid-century modern, to communities like Westmoreland and Mimosa, built in the1960s to accommodate the migration of industry and families to Ridgefield? The pandemic? You tell us, Ridgefield High School Seniors.

Details for how to apply for the $1000 scholarship are at the Ridgefield Historical Society website: https://ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/

Questions? Please contact the Ridgefield Historical Society at info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Ridgefield Clergy Association Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day April 18 at 7 PM

Yom HaShoah—April 18 at 7:00 pm in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Yom HaShoa is Hebrew for Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks a day observed by people all over the world. Under the leadership of Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray,

this Ridgefield Clergy Association sponsored service will include candle lighting, prayers, readings, and music.

This 40-minute service remembers the Holocaust where six million Jews and five million others were killed under the Nazi regime. This event is open to the community.

Connecticut Author Project creates opportunities for indie-published author

The Ridgefield Library is pleased to join in the announcement of a local author contest that will accept submissions of adult and young adult fiction, to be recognized as the top indie-published eBooks in Connecticut. The contest runs from April 1 through May 31.

Winners in each category will receive $1,000 as well as:

· Honors at the 2023 Indie Author Day Reception

· Opportunities to promote the winning title at Connecticut public libraries

· Inclusion in a full-page spread in Library Journal, one of America’s oldest and most renowned trade publications for library news

· Opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format re-quired for eligibility) The creation of the Connecticut Author Project gives librarians the chance to engage with a growing group of fresh literary voices and an opportunity to play an active role in the discovery and promotion of new works. For indie-published authors, the contest is a terrific way to elevate their careers and expand their readership.

Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:

· Independently-published

· In the category of adult or young adult fiction

· Written by a Connecticut resident

· Available in either ePUB (strongly encouraged) or PDF format

The contest will accept submissions through May 31. Authors can submit at https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/connecticut/

More information is available at ridgefieldlibrary.org

Ridgefield Library Club Team Wins North American School Scrabble Championship

Defending champions Nathanael Campos, a 7th grader from Ridgefield, and Walden Giezentanner, an 8th grader from St. Louis, MO, won their second 2023 North American School Scrabble Championship this past weekend. Held at Planet Word in Washington, DC, the event attracted 110 young Scrabblers from across the country and Canada. Open to 3rd-8th graders, the Championship is played in teams of two (players play one-on-one in the separate High School division). The boys entered the finals with an 8-0 record and then dominated in the final playoff to remain undefeated.

Both Nathanael and Walden are members of the Ridgefield Library Scrabble Club, which meets Monday nights during the school year. During the pandemic shutdown, the Club continued online, and Walden was one of a number of out-of-town players who joined local students for games. When Nathanael and Walden teamed to win last year’s NASSC, it was the first time they’d played together in person.

Two other Ridgefield-based teams also had excellent finishes. Eighth-graders Will Knispel and Noah Lieberman, both from Ridgefield, finished third, with a 7-1 record, just 11 points behind the second-place team. Fourth went to Ridgefield Club regulars Tobey Lieberman, a 5th grader from Ridgefield, and Theodore Diamond, a 6th grader from Stamford, also with a 7-1 record.

In the High School division, senior Jeffrey Pogue finished third in his final NASSC appearance. Jeffrey, who has played with the Ridgefield Club since he was a 6th grader, was the NASSC Champion (with Noah Slatkoff) in 2018 and 2019 and recently won the 2023 New England School Scrabble Championship. Until Nathanael & Walden’s repeat win this year, Jeffrey & Noah were the only team to have won back-to-back NASSCs.

The Ridgefield Library Scrabble Club meets Mondays from 6-7 in the Children’s Programming Room. Open to students from 3rd-12th grade, the Club is led by Cornelia Guest, who has coached the last six NASSC Championship teams. Players of all levels are welcome!

Contact CorneliaSGuest@gmail.com.

March Comes In Like A Lion and Goes Out With A Planetarium Show by JR Condosta

On Thursday, March 30th, the Ridgefield High School Astronomy Club presented a planetarium show and related activities to elementary students at the Ridgefield Public Library.

Hayden Kokas (RHS 2023) began the program by demonstrating the differences between Earth's daily rotation and its annual revolution around the Sun. Hayden emphasized for students that we don't see the same stars and constellations throughout the year, because the visible constellations change with the seasons as the Earth orbits the Sun.

Enzo Galdieri (RHS 2024) showed students how to use a celestial planisphere (a/k/a star wheel) to help them to visualize which constellations are visible from Ridgefield in late March which included a discussion of why stars "rise in the east" and "set in the west". Students were each given a star wheel to take home to try stargazing for themselves.

Damien Pichardo (RHS 2024) and Ken Healy (RHS 2024) brought the students into the StarLab, a portable planetarium which had been inflated in the library's Bossidy Commons. Inside the dome, students sat on the floor, while Pichardo took them on a guided tour of the spring constellations including some favorites such as Orion, the hunter and Leo, the lion. Students were encouraged to use the asterism of the Big Dipper to help locate the North Star, Polaris. Healy followed Pichardo with a lively discussion of ancient Greek sky myths. Healy told the students about Perseus, the great hero of the Greek Sky; including the legend where he rescued Andromeda from the clutches of the sea monster Cetus.

The StarLab planetarium program has been an important fixture of the Ridgefield High School Science Department for over 20 years. Astronomy and geoscience teachers use the planetarium to teach a myriad of concepts related to earth and space science. Elementary students in grades 3-5 who are interested in participating in future astronomy programs should register for the April 20th event on the Library's website.

https://ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/person-star-lab-0

ACT of Connecticut Announces the Cast for Upcoming 'THE SECRET GARDEN'

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is excited to announce the cast for the final production of their 2022-2023 season – THE SECRET GARDEN. The show promises to be the perfect spring musical and will close out the theater’s fifth season. Directed by ACT of CT’s Grammy nominated Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, THE SECRET GARDEN will feature new scenic technology never seen before on the ACT of CT stage.

This enchanting Tony Award-winning musical possesses one of the most glorious scores ever to hit Broadway and tells the story of eleven-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in India, and her return to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate's many wonders, including a magic garden, guides Mary through her new life.

THE SECRET GARDEN is a family friendly, yet sophisticated production and will run from Thursday, May 18, 2023 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, with a special opening night performance and pre-show reception on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8pm. Performances are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm; with additional performances on Sunday, May 28 at 7pm and Thursday, June 8 at 2pm. ACT of CT’s special Sensory Friendly performance of the show will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 2pm (please call or email the box office for more details about this special performance which is not on sale to the general public).

To purchase tickets for all performances please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior, Student and Group pricing is available. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket sales, spring and summer education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, ACT of CT’s Audience Access program, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.

Recent and upcoming Pride meet-ups

There was a recent Pride meet-up this past Saturday. One was for adults and the other was for LGBTQ+ Youth. The events were hosted by Ridgefield CT Pride and Wooster School. Alisa Trachtenberg and Chris Priedemann facilitated the youth group while Lynn Discenza facilitated the Family group.

The gathering went from 5-8 pm. Despite a forecast for stormy weather, people came. Ultimately, they were greeted with sunny skies and a warm breeze. Fortunately, the showers held off until people had left.

Both the kids and the adults had a fabulous time. We started with a pot luck followed by an LGBTQ+ focused activity to enable participants to get to know each other a bit. The questions were designed to serve as a springboard for discussion, provide information on some LGBTQ+ resources and build some bonds.

All but one participant was stumped by the question "Who knows what LGBTQ+ milestone happened at the capitol in Hartford yesterday for the first time ever in CT history? What was it?" The answer... the trans flag was raised at the capitol in Hartford in honor of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The students had a fun time sharing about their favorite LGBTQ+ characters from a film, movie, book... Disney's "The Owl House" was quite popular with many of the kids. For several participants in both the youth and the family group, it was their first time attending a Pride event.

The participants were all very engaged. The parent group was also a success. All of the parents who attended expressed a desire to do in-person meet-ups on a regular basis.

The event drew together participants from the Greater Danbury area including Ridgefield, Danbury, Wilton, Brookfield, Newtown, Westport, Monroe.

Upcoming events:

June 1 (Thurs), 10am- Ridgefield CT Pride Progress Flag Raising, 400 Main Street, Ridgefield (meet at the flagpole), ridgefieldctpride.com

June 2 (Fri), 6pm - Pride Shabbat, Congregation Shir Shalom, Ridgefield, CT

June 3 (Sat), 12-3pm- Ridgefield CT Pride in the Park, Ballard Park, Ridgefield, CT

https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/connecticut-trans-pride-flag/

RVNAhealth StayingWELL Services Wins 2023 Best of Home Care Leader in Experience Award

RVNAhealth is pleased to announce that its StayingWELL Services division has received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse (HCP), the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP. It is given to select home care businesses that receive both HCP’s Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice awards – reflecting client and employee satisfaction ratings among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience,

RVNAhealth is now recognized among the top 15% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.

“Winning this top award category -- the Leader in Experience award -- is an incredible honor,” says Melissa Woodhouse, RRT, MOT, OTR/L, CDP, Director of StayingWELL Services. “We are in our fourth year of our client and employee satisfaction program with Home Care Pulse. I am proud of the efforts made by our team to listen to, and act on, the honest opinions and recommendations made by over 200 of our clients and employees in the past year. The feedback received continues to challenge us in raising the bar for delivering excellence in daily living assistance to our clients and offering a rewarding career to our employees.”

“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and employee expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “When we see agencies like RVNAhealth that have so effectively provided outstanding daily living assistance and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. RVNAhealth has worked extremely hard to prioritize the needs of their clients and their employees, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and employees.”

To learn more about RVNAhealth’s StayingWELL services, please visit https://rvnahealth.org/services/staying-well/ or call 203-438-5555.

ARTalk at the Ridgefield Library with Tom Grotta

On Sunday, April 16 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Tom Grotta co-curator of browngrotta arts will give an ARTalk at the Ridgefield Library. He will share his extensive knowledge of textile and fiber art and discuss how browngrotta arts represents and places fiber arts in site-specific locations and promotes these beautiful and unique works of art. For thirty-plus years, browngrotta arts has been promoting contemporary art textiles and fiber sculpture

through exhibitions, lectures and publications. Browngrotta arts represents the work of more than 90 artists from North and South America, Europe, Asia, Israel, Australia and the U.K. Tom Grotta, is also a fine art photographer who has worked on numerous catalogs with co-curator and editor Rhonda Brown. Their 21st catalog, Art of Substance, won an American Graphic Design award.

The mission of browngrotta arts is trifold: 1) to exhibit works by the originators of the fiber art field, 2) to expose US audiences to art textiles and fiber sculpture from new and established artists outside the United States and 3) to educate people about the origins of the fiber art movement and its current state through its publication program and exhibition partnerships.

Only twice a year browngrotta arts opens its unique gallery barn space to the public. Fortunately, Tom Grotta’s ARTalk coincides with the opening of browngrotta’s spring 2023 exhibition, “Acclaim! Work by Award-Winning International Artists.” This exhibition will feature art textiles, fiber sculpture and mixed media by 50 artists who have received recognition in their field. This exhibition will be on view from April 29th to May 7th at 276 Ridgefield Road in Wilton, CT 06897.

Reservations are recommended, but not required. Hours are Saturday, April 29, 11AM – 6 PM (Opening and Artist Reception); Sunday April 30, 11 AM to 6 pm (40 visitors/hour); Monday May 1 – Saturday May 6, 10 am to 5 PM (40 visitors/hour); Sunday May 7, 11 AM to 6 PM (40 visitors/hour).

ARTalks are dedicated to exploring the creative process through lectures, films and workshops that that focus on art, architecture and design. The Ridgefield Library is pleased to present this year’s series with the Ridgefield Guild of Artists. For more information and to register for the April 16th ARTalk, please visit rigefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Exchange Club recognizes Prevention of Child Abuse cause

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield, the local chapter of the National organization, has decorated two small evergreen trees in front of Town Hall with flashing blue lights to bring attention to their national cause of Prevention of Child Abuse. National has built Prevention of Child Abuse Centers across the nation with 4 in CT. The Stamford Center provides service to Ridgefield with highly trained staff available 24/7.

One might think that Ridgefield would not have this problem, but while the incidence is less than in the inner city, it definitely exists due to drug abuse, alcoholism, psychological problems, etc., etc. The Stamford Center, works with the police and the Department of Child Services and, in addition to its professional staff that works directly with the family, it has a Parenting Skills training program for things like anger management where applicable.

The lights are most visible at night, of course, but will be on during part of the day as well. If no one is in attendance, there may be a packet of brochures on the wall - feel free to take one and once read pass it along to a friend. The local club is also involved in many other community services supporting the police, firefighters, students and veterans. For more info on the local club, call Nick Percival at 415- 215-5653.

Ridgefield Continuing Education classes

Tai Chi Form for Beginners and Tai Chi Exercises are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tai Chi, a meditation in motion, helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation and can be practiced by anyone.

Tai Chi Form for Beginners in person (8 sessions; $100) is taught by Gwen Roman starting Wednesday, April 19 (6 to 6:50 p.m.). This is the classic Tai Chi as practiced in China. Information on intermediate level classes is on the website.

Tai Chi Exercises using light weights is taught in person on Thursdays, April 20, 27; May 4, 11, 18; June 1 and 8 (no class May 25; 10 to 11 a.m.; $88) and Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 3; June 7 and 14 (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.; $100). The class is available on Zoom (10 to 11 a.m.; $88) on Tuesdays starting April 18 (10 to 11 a.m.; $88).

Advanced registration required. Information at www.ridgefieldschools.org or email Peggy Bruno at ridgefieldce@gmail.com or phone 203-431-2812.

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes are available, some in person and some online, taught by native speakers (or people who have lived and worked for several years in the country) through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes start April 17 and soon after and meet at 6 p.m. or later. These classes provide live, interactive, group learning taught by native speakers. Beginning and Intermediate to Advanced classes are available. Tuition is $172 plus text. Advance registration required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and dates are at www.ridgefieldschools.org or email Peggy Bruno at ridgefieldce@gmail.com or phone 203-431-2812.

Spend 2 hours taking Coastal Style and 2023 Decorating Trends in Ridgefield Continuing Education learning about this popular new decorating style described as 'the elegant aunt of Grand Millennial style'. In this lively, inspiring and fun workshop, we will analyze and discuss rooms and homes decorated in "Coastal Style", as well as examine its country and cottage cousins such as Cottage-Country decor. These summery styles include elements, which are comfortable, livable, and classic, offer a relaxing escape and vacation like oasis in our homes.

Top Design Trends as identified by Pinterest, Etsy, Houzz and design magazines are also featured. We will tour vacation homes of top designers such as Bunny Williams, Vicente Wolfe, Markham Roberts, Robert Kime, Rita Konig, Victoria Hagan, Mark D. Sikes and more to see how they implement these styles. The workshop will offer ideas on how to identify participants' personal style, and show how to update rooms using elements you love from these current styles. Instructor Linda Keefer has degrees in History and Education, has taught interior design for over 20 years, and has 44,000 followers on her Pinterest Design boards. This class meets on Wednesday, April 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. Cost is $31. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) and disabled pay $26. Advanced registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or email ridgefieldce@gmail.com or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Invest two hours in The Windows 10 or 11 and Your PC workshop with Tech author and instructor Lance Whitney are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This workshop (meets on Zoom on Thur., Apr. 20; 1 to 3 p.m.) demystifies Windows, even though you may have been using it for a while. Participants will learn how to customize the Start menu and desktop, how to use Windows’ Edge browser, how to personalize Windows though its array of settings, how to speak to Windows using the Cortana voice assistant, and how to shop for apps at the Windows Store.

Other workshops available include iPhone, Cyber Security, Google Docs, Social Networks, LinkedIn, eBay, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Tuition is $40. Ridgefield Seniors (age 62 and over) pay $34. Advanced registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or email ridgefieldce@gmail.com or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Line Dance for Fun and Exercise classes in Ridgefield Continuing Education start soon. If you know your right from your left and can count to 8, you can line dance and burn fat and calories in the process! Instructor Ellen Russow says, “We’ll start with the basics and build from there. If you’ve been to this course before, come on back, we have new dances lined up for this course.”

Steve Parker and Ellen Russow have been Line dancing for over 25 years and have taught for 15. This class meets Wednesdays, April 26; May 3, 10, 24, 31; June 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $75. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and up) pay $64. Students should bring a water bottle and wear leather or suede soled shoes. Advanced registration is required. Cardio Combo, Total Body Reset, Ballroom/Swing, Full Body Workout, Tai Chi, and Yoga are available as well. Info at www.ridgefieldschools.org or email ridgefieldce@gmail.com or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Edward Aldrich speaking at Ridgefield Library on April 20 at 7 p.m. about his World War II history book

The book is called: "The Partnership: George Marshall, Henry Stimson, and the Extraordinary Collaboration that Won World War II."

Aldrich, a New York based commodity finance banker, spent eight years researching and writing this dual biography on his train commute between Westport and Manhattan. His book covers the careers of the “Army Lifer” and “Wall Street Lawyer” and explains how their pairing by Franklin Roosevelt in July 1940 to the posts of US Army Chief of Staff and Sec. of War set the stage for what Aldrich refers to as the “greatest feat of management in the history of the world.”

The two men spent seventeen months working side-by-side to build up the Army and Air Force from practically scratch in an isolationist environment and then nearly four years following Pearl Harbor leading them to victory during World War II. While the Eisenhowers, Pattons, Bradleys, and MacArthurs have received most of the attention by publishers since the War ended, it was Marshall and Stimson who obtained, housed, fed, and trained the soldiers, procured all the supplies and weapons from the standard issue boot to the atomic bomb, organized the shipping of all men and materials around the globe, and came came up with the overall military strategy on how and when to use it all.

This book talk will bring to life two extraordinary men of unparalleled integrity who worked with the highest sense of teamwork from adjoining offices (where the door was always deliberately left open) to manage the most complex war in human history. Towards the end of his life, Dwight Eisenhower called Marshall the greatest American he met in his life with Stimson “a close second”. Weaving in characters such as FDR, Churchill, Stalin, MacArthur, and Admiral King to the story of Marshall and Stimson’s partnership, Aldrich will justify Eisenhower’s opinion.

NCL Ridgefield and Nutmeg Chapters Partner to Support Ballard Green Food Pantry

The National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization with two operating chapters servicing the Ridgefield community, has joined efforts to support the food pantry at Ballard Green, The Ballard Country Store, one of six locations in Ridgefield, originally created by the mission of Ruby’s Little Pantry.

Since the Covid pandemic, food insecurity and the demand to meet basic home and food necessities of those in need has increased. Unfortunately, this need has not diminished and extends beyond the efforts currently provided by Ridgefield Social Services.

Engaging the depth and scale of NCL, organized by school age classes from 7th grade through 12th grade, it was determined that each class would own one month a year as a volunteer effort to collect donations and keep the pantry stocked. The need to re-fill the pantry every month, created an opportunity for the local NCL chapters to come together to ensure all 12 months of the year were covered. Today both Chapters, Ridgefield and Nutmeg, have committed to ensure that the Ballard Country Store is stocked each month.

The full pop-up pantry is open, once a month, in the Ballard Green Common room, where all NCL volunteers collect donated food and organize items so those in need can shop for their staples with a store-like experience. Anything that is not distributed during the pop-up pantry day is placed in the The Ballard Country Store little pantry inventory available on an as need basis.

This partnership is a perfect representation of the mission of NCL’s commitment to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. While the NCL Chapters have taken on the sourcing of donations and managing the monthly organization and distribution of goods for the pantry, they invite all in the Ridgefield community to donate and participate in keeping the pantry stocked and up and running for as long as there is a need. If interested in providing food pantry support please reach out to directly to Monica Stromwall, CT Housing Authority, mstromwall@cthousingpartners.org.

Founders Hall Hiring Paid Summer Programs Intern

As Summer Programs Intern reporting to the executive director, the intern will help with daily tasks including program set ups, instructor needs, member relations and special events. He or she will become acquainted with the role each staff member plays in carrying out Founders Hall's mission to provide a diverse program of social, educational and physical fitness programs for today's active seniors in a warm, fun and stimulating atmosphere.

Outdoor activities program work will include organizing and accompanying members on several daytime excursions focused on active outdoor programs which may include hiking, biking and kayaking.

Interaction with members through established programs and casual meetings is encouraged. There will also be opportunities to work with each staff member, including in the departments of development and communications.

This paid position will be for approximately 20 hours per week for ten weeks over the summer.

If interested, please contact: Grace Weber 203/431-7000 grace@founders-hall.org,193 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Ridgefield Playhouse and Union Savings Bank announce Ellis Island essay contest winners

Children from 14 different schools had the opportunity to share their families’ stories of immigrating to the United States in an essay contest sponsored by Union Savings Bank and Ridgefield Playhouse. The contest was held in conjunction with two live and one virtual Arts in Education performances of Ellis Island: Gateway to a Dream -- a one-hour musical chronicling the journey of immigrants through Ellis Island in the late 1800s. For the essay, students interviewed their families about their own immigration history. Michele Bonvicini, Director of Community Relations at Union Savings Bank and Ashley Paltauf, Managing Director of Ridgefield Playhouse awarded five elementary school students a $50 prize each for their inspiring essays

during two performances on March 30.

The five winning essays were selected from dozens of entries that chronicled family journeys from more than 20 different countries, including Russia, India, Ireland, Poland, Argentina, Japan, Columbia, Brazil and Ukraine. Some students wrote about their own experiences of coming to America, while others chronicled their parents’, grandparents’, great grandparents’, and even great-great grandparents’ stories.

The winners were: Isabella Bosco, who told a story about her great grandmother's journey from an area of Poland that is now Lviv in the Ukraine. (North Mianus Elementary School, Riverside CT). Kieran Clarke wrote about his father and grandfather coming to America from Ireland to escape

poverty and find better opportunities. (Lakeview Elementary School, Mahopac, NY).



Alexandra Cohen shared the story of her Jewish grandmother, who was not allowed to practice her religion openly and freely in Russia and finally got to America is 1970. (Samuel Staples Elementary School, Easton, CT). Kalki Mehta interviewed her father to hear more about his journey to America from India with his family when he was 15 years old. (Increase Miller Elementary School, Goldens Bridge, NY).

Henry Woods’ great grandfather worked as a chef's assistant on a ship to pay his way to Ellis Island from Ireland. (Strawberry Hill Elementary School, Stamford, CT).

For more information about the Program, or to make a donation, please visit: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/about/arts-in-education/.

Charter Revision Commission updates

As the Charter Revision Commission (CRC) continues to work its way through more than 100 suggestions from residents, several topics have generated lengthy parsing. Some of those topics could come to a vote at the commission’s next meeting, Thursday, April 13, in the Town Hall Annex. The meeting opens with public comment at 6:30 PM.

Perhaps the lengthiest change would be a reworking of the charter’s existing Standards of Conduct. That reworking was initially addressed by the 2018 CRC, but did not make it through the review process. According to members of the 2018 commission, “Much of the existing text is aspirational in nature but does not clearly and effectively outline objective standards of conduct to be observed by town officials and employees, essential components of a comprehensive ethics code.” The current CRC has drawn from the past commission’s draft to rework the Standards, aligning them with current best practices. The CRC is sending its draft to the town’s Board of Ethics for review.

Several residents have submitted suggestions regarding the Affordable Housing Committee (AHC). Because the AHC is appointed by the Board of Selectmen, the CRC has no authority to either dissolve it or to reorganize it under the Planning & Zoning Commission, as suggested by some. The CRC is now discussing whether the AHC, which has been in existence almost continuously since 1997, should be enumerated in the charter. Advocates for the change note that it will show the town’s commitment to addressing the lack of affordable housing here in Ridgefield.

Should the town’s charter use gender neutral terms? Making that change sounds simple, for example, revise the word ‘chairman’ to ‘chair.’ However, the term ‘Board of Selectmen’ has deep roots throughout New England, and especially in Connecticut state statue. Before voting to use gender neutral terms, the Commission is consulting with counsel to ensure that such a change would not be problematic with state statute.

Public hearings on all the CRC’s recommendations for charter changes are tentatively scheduled for May 11th and 13th. For notification of those hearings, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts. To watch a livestream of CRC meetings, or to see recordings of past meetings, go to the ‘government’ tab on the town’s website homepage, click on ‘Board of Selectmen’, and drop down to the ‘Meeting Video’ tab. Meeting agendas and minutes are also available at ridgefieldct.org.