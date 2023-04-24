Ridgefield community: COVID-19 tree dedication, vacation bible study, author talk more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Jesse Lee Church Vacation Bible Study registration is open
Registration is open for Jesse Lee Church’s Vacation Bible Study. The one-week program for kids in K3-5th Grade runs from July 24-28 from 9 a.m. -noon on the Jesse Lee campus in the heart of Ridgefield (207 Main Street). Our theme this year is "Rolling River Rampage," and kids will experience the ride of their lives with God. Children participate in fun-filled activities and learn how each one of them is loved by Jesus! We will have a great time with lively songs, hilarious skits, creative crafts, exciting games, Bible stories and tasty snacks. To learn more and sign up, scan the or code below or visit jesseleechurch.com/children.