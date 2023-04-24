Ridgefield community: COVID-19 tree dedication, vacation bible study, author talk more news

Registration is open for Jesse Lee Church’s Vacation Bible Study. The one-week program for kids in K3-5th Grade runs from July 24-28 from 9 a.m. -noon on the Jesse Lee campus in the heart of Ridgefield (207 Main Street). Our theme this year is "Rolling River Rampage," and kids will experience the ride of their lives with God. Children participate in fun-filled activities and learn how each one of them is loved by Jesus! We will have a great time with lively songs, hilarious skits, creative crafts, exciting games, Bible stories and tasty snacks. To learn more and sign up, scan the or code below or visit jesseleechurch.com/children.

Grant from M&T Bank

A grant from M&T Bank will support two of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s accessibility-focused initiatives: First Sundays family programming and the Equitable Access Initiative. The popular First Sundays programs provide free site admission and hands-on activities on the first Sunday of every month, and the Equitable Access Initiative provides school programs at no cost to students from priority school districts.

Town proclamation awarded for volunteerism

First Selectman Rudy Marconi presented Ridgefield resident Debra Franceschini-Gatje with a proclamation on behalf of the Town of Ridgefield on April 17. She was honored for her persistent and selfless service to others throughout the community. Franceschini-Gatje has resigned as secretary from the Commission on Aging so that she can focus and devote more time to Rides for Ridgefield and the Affordable Housing Committee. She first joined the Commission on Aging in 2018.

Franceschini-Gatje is a familiar face at Meals on Wheels and donates her time to the CT Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. A truck delivers food at St. Andrews Church once a month and Franceschini-Gatje helps to distribute items there to anyone in need of food. Over the years, she has also been active and continues her duties with the Senior Positive Initiative Forum (SPIF).

The Commission on Aging also presented Franceschini-Gatje with their own proclamation as an esteemed colleague, civic leader and community organizer.

Historical Society seeks board members

Both newcomers and old timers in Ridgefield find the town’s history woven into their lives — through preservation efforts both great and small. Many have devoted themselves to preserving the antique homes that give the town its cherished atmosphere. The names of roads recall the early families and notable characters; even well into the 20th Century, the Planning and Zoning Commission informally consulted its “advisor on municipal thoroughfare nomenclature” for advice on historically appropriate road names.

To have a conversation about joining the board, please contact info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Keeler Tavern: Tours of museum and exhibits

Staff from Historic Deerfield visited Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center earlier this month to take tours of our historic tavern museum, participate in our interactive exhibits and learn about KTM&HC’s exciting reinterpretation efforts. The visit was a fun professional development experience for staff from both museums, with opportunities to share stories about interpretation successes and challenges and exchange ideas about storytelling and visitor engagement.

Historic Deerfield is an outdoor museum in Deerfield, MA that interprets the history and culture of early New England and the Connecticut River Valley and features 12 historic houses, exhibitions, and a research library. Learn more at www.historic-deerfield.org.

Author talk with Ross Douthat, author of "The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery"

The event is May 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Join Lyme Connection in welcoming Ross Douthat to the Ridgefield Library to discuss his book, "The Deep Places." Douthat, a New York Times opinion columnist and author, will discuss his battle with a devastating sickness, ultimately diagnosed as a chronic form of Lyme disease. In The Deep Places, Ross details the struggles faced by many Lyme patients as they seek a proper diagnosis and appropriate medical care—and explores the controversies that surround these insidious tick-borne diseases. During his journey, Douthat discovers the many pitfalls of modern medicine, as well as the strength and courage needed to reclaim his health.

Books on the Common will have copies for purchase and signing.

Register ON the Ridgefield Library website: https://ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/person-ross-douthat-author-talk-deep-places

Tree dedication in memory of Ridgefield’s COVID-19 victims

There is a tree growing in Ridgefield. It is a young amelanchier “autumn brilliance” planted at the garden in front of the Town’s Historical Society located at the corner of Grove Street and Sunset Lane. Delicate white blooms are appearing for the first time since its planting last year by Steve Zemo, community volunteer and local businessman.

“Once it matures in 3-5 years it will have a brilliant free form display and food for its ’neighbors’” Zemo said.

The tree is being dedicated in memory of Ridgefield’s COVID-19 victims. Dedication of the tree will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. First Selectman Rudy Marconi will preside, as well as members of the Historical Society and members of the Commission on Aging. Family and friends of COVID-19 victims are cordially invited to attend to hopefully find solace and share their grief. They may bring a single flower tribute. The Commission on Aging acknowledges and thanks the healthcare community for educating the public and the progress it made to eradicate the pandemic.

The Ridgefield Historical Society has accumulated a collection of items which it is documenting as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020 the first reported victim of a coronavirus from the State of Connecticut was from Ridgefield. A large number of the most vulnerable residents in the Laurel Ridge Nursing Home and Ridgefield Crossings passed. Many other residents including neighbors and friends succumbed. The total number of those lost in Ridgefield was 79.

A plaque will be placed which reads as follows: This tree was planted in memory of those in or related to the Ridgefield community whose lives were taken by the COVID-19 pandemic. -- The Ridgefield Commission on Aging.

Charter Revision Commission update

The Charter Revision Commission (CRC) is finalizing its review and consideration of more than 120 suggested changes to the town’s charter. The next steps and timeline are prescribed by state law. Work has already begun on a preliminary report, which will be available to residents in advance of public hearings in mid to late May.

The purpose of the hearings is to give residents the opportunity to comment on the proposed changes before the CRC finalizes the draft for the Board of Selectmen (BoS) by the end of May. As part of its evaluation of the proposed charter revisions, the BoS will hold its own public hearing in July before giving its comments to the CRC. The CRC will consider the BoS comments and suggestions, and then create a final report. If the BoS votes to accept the CRC recommendations, the proposed changes will go to voters in November. Then it will be up to residents to decide whether to accept or reject proposed changes to how the town is governed.

The charter revision process is democracy at work on the most local level. It works well only with an informed electorate. To stay informed, attend meetings or read about them on CRC page of the town website (ridgefieldct.org). There you will find agendas, minutes, and a tracker listing all the suggested changes. The CRC’s next meeting is on Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex. To receive notification of public hearings, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts.

Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take Writing a Novel or Short Story, a 6 session course offered by author Michael Canavan through Ridgefield Continuing Education, and learn how to successfully create, develop, or complete your novel or short story. Instruction FIRST focuses on the basics, such as character development of major and minor character backgrounds, scene creation, and a fully developed plot of all the main conflicts and actions of your story, building scenes that move your story ahead through first, second, and final drafts. Instructor Michael Canavan is the author of two novels, a collection of short stories, and nearly a dozen nonfiction books. He has taught Creative Writing in CT, MA, and NY. He is also a graphic artist and guitar musician. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $148. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $126. Class meets on Mondays, May 1, 8, 15, 22; June 5 and 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.



