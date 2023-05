This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Join Barb Jennes, Ridgefield Poet Laureate, Jesse Lee Church associate pastor, Thomas Stubbs and Director of Music Ministries, Sarah Fox at these free poetry workshops. People are welcome to attend one or both.

The events will be held on May 14 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Both events will be held in Couri Hall in the Carriage House at Jesse Lee Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. Questions? Email info@jesseleechurch.com or call 203.438.8791.

Screening of 'A Little White Lie'

An Opening Reception, catered by GALLO Restaurant of Ridgefield will take place in The Ridgefield Playhouse Lobby from 7-8pm on Thursday, May 18 preceding the screening of “A Little White Lie.”

“A Little White Lie” a film by Michael Marren adapted from the book “Shriver” by Ridgefield local, Chris Belden stars Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson and includes a cameo by Belden. A post show Q&A with Belden and producer, Jina Panebianco of CaliWood Pictures (“Mack & Rita” 2022), (“A Nice Girl Like You” 2020) moderated by Lisa Cambridge-Mitchell will focus on the journey from novel to screenplay to film.

Tickets are $35.

Ridgefield Garden Club will host its annual plant sale at Ballard Greenhouse

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12-13. Preparations are underway for the club's biggest fundraiser of the year. Annual and perennial flowers as well as vegetable seedlings will be available for purchase.

Lyme Connection marks 20 years of service to Ridgefield

Lyme Connection, an all-volunteer organization, is marking 20 years of service to Ridgefield. Our mission remains the same, to make the community a healthier place by preventing tick-borne diseases and supporting patients and their families throughout their illness.

There will be two programs:

The Quiet Epidemic, a provocative documentary about Chronic Lyme disease, at The Ridgefield Playhouse on May 8 at 7 p.m.. This film premiered at the prestigious Hot Docs International Film Festival last spring, where it was voted into the Audience Top 20 out of 200 films. It then went on to screen at another 20 festivals and won the Best Feature Documentary award at Doc Utah last fall.

The filmmakers, Lindsey Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch, met while they were patients of the same physician. Teaming up in their search for answers, they created a documentary that exposes the grim truths about Lyme disease.

The film follows a young girl from Brooklyn and a Duke University scientist, both diagnosed with a disease said not to exist: Chronic Lyme disease. What begins as a patient story evolves into an investigation of Lyme disease, dating back to its discovery in 1975 in Lyme, CT. A paper trail of suppressed scientific research and buried documents reveal why ticks - and the diseases they carry - have been allowed to spread quietly around the globe.

A post screening Q & A will follow the film with Dr. Kenneth Liegner, well known for his knowledge and skill in treating Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

Ross Douthat, a New York Times opinion columnist, political analyst and author will be at the Ridgefield Library, May 25 at 7 p.m., to discuss his recent book, The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery. Ross shares his battle with a devastating illness, ultimately diagnosed as Chronic Lyme Disease.

In The Deep Places, Ross details the struggles faced by many Lyme patients as they seek a proper diagnosis and appropriate medical care – while exploring the controversies that surround these insidious tick-borne diseases. During his journey, Douthat discovers the many pitfalls of modern medicine, as well as the strength and courage needed to reclaim his health.

Since its discovery, Connecticut residents have seen Lyme disease affect their family, friends, and communities. In 2022, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station found 54.4 percent of adult Ixodes scapularis ticks (deer ticks),and 29.5 percent of the nymphal ticks are infected with the causative bacterial agent of Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi) in Connecticut.

These two programs provide audiences with a greater understanding of the reality of Chronic Lyme disease and can perhaps be a catalyst for changes in current ineffective policies.

For further information, please see LymeConnection.org. To purchase tickets for The Quiet Epidemic, go to RidgefieldPlayhouse.org.

To register for Ross Douthat and The Deep Places go to RidgefieldLibrary.org. Books will also be available through Books on the Common for sale and signing.

Julia Voytovych admitted as partner to Rosenberg & Fecci Consulting, LLC

Rosenberg & Fecci Consulting, LLC announces that Julia Voytovych has been admitted to the LLC as a partner. Julia started as an Analyst with Rosenberg and Fecci 13 years ago and has steadily been promoted to achieve her current role as a manager. Voytovych'z responsibilities include managing and teaching staff at the Connecticut office, working on larger and complex engagements and being the point person for certain major banking relationships. Julia’s knowledge and professionalism are a strong addition to Rosenberg and Fecci partnership.

Voytovych was born and raised in Ukraine where she received her Master’s degree in marketing. After moving to the United States, she earned a degree in Finance from Rutgers University at night while maintaining a full-time job. Julia’s dual degree and international work experience adds to her value in the firm and makes her a well-rounded industry professional.

She resides in Ridgefield with her husband and son. She is heavily involved in humanitarian work to support Ukraine. She serves as a treasurer at “Ridgefield Responds/Hope for Ukraine” program under Friends of Ridgefield Community Programs, a not-for-profit organization. Ridgefield Responds is program that was created to gather support for any area or country impacted by a disaster and was revived to help the people of Ukraine.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s Cannonball Gala

Join us on Saturday, May 13 at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for the 2023 Cannonball Gala, an elegant event in a beautiful setting for a great cause.

The Gala is KTM&HC’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and this spring we’re honoring Nick and Anita Donofrio, who are longtime museum supporters and pillars of Ridgefield’s philanthropic landscape. In addition to a stunning location in the KTM&HC Garden House and walled garden, delicious catering by Michael Bick, and musical entertainment by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio, the Gala will feature exciting silent and live auctions.

All proceeds from the Gala will benefit KTM&HC, allowing the museum to continue to deliver on its mission to preserve and share its collections and stories. Buy tickets on our website at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/gala/.

Founders Hall honors community volunteer award 2023 Recipients

Founders Hall hosted approximately 65 guests for a Volunteer Luncheon on Tuesday, April 25, celebrating volunteers with up to nearly 4,000 hours of service. It was an honor to recognize and thank our incredible volunteers with a special event generously sponsored by Spring Village at Danbury.

Community Volunteer Award 2023 Recipients, Ridgefield High School students Corrie and Naomi Vakil, have been helping at Founders Hall since 2018. During their time here, Corrie and Naomi have helped with various mailings, managed fellow volunteers, taken photographs, and assisted with prep through cleanup for numerous events like Oktoberfest, picnics, ice cream socials and holiday parties.

Lounsbury House -- Ridgefield’s Kids in Crisis team and community leaders in support of youth.

The Lounsbury House is grateful for Ridgefield’s Kids in Crisis team and community leaders in support of its youth.

Ridgefield Little League Day at the Tigers Varsity Baseball game

Friday, May 5, 4 p.m. at Ciuccoli Field at Governor Park.

RLL players to wear their jerseys and hats and bring a snack to picnic if desired.

Also--JV game taking place at 4 at East Ridge Middle School

Recreation Center's 20th birthday

Over 500 people of all ages came together to celebrate the Recreation Center’s 20th birthday on Sunday, April 23.

Hearts, Hugs & Hope: An Alzheimer’s Support Group at Ridgefield Station

On May 10 at 4 pm at Ridgefield Station Senior Living, 55 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Our Ridgefield Station support group will meet in person in the Ridgefield Station theater room. Dealing with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia isn't easy, so it is helpful to share your concerns and personal experiences with others who completely understand what you're going through.

You will also learn about proven strategies to help you better care for your family member. Please call 203-403-0990 or email Director of Compass Programming Hugh Salazar at hsalazar@ridgefieldslr.com for more information and to RSVP.

As part of the ongoing information sessions offered by the Commission on Aging, there will be a talk by Detective Victoria Ryan of the Ridgefield Police Department on May 23 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Detective Ryan will discuss issues pertaining to seniors. Topics will include scams, crime prevention and other police programs for keeping senior citizens safe.

The series is being sponsored by the Commission on Aging of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library. Light refreshments will be served.

The talk may be attended in person or on Zoom. Please register at:

Https://ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/hybrid-protecting-seniors-scams-and-crime

Charter Revision Commission update

Before submitting its draft report to the Board of Selectmen, the Charter Revision Commission is offering residents the important opportunity to comment on it in a public hearing on Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m., in the Town Hall’s large conference room. Residents will have access to that draft report in the week leading up to the public hearing. An electronic copy will be posted on the Commission’s page of the town website; printed copies will be available at Town Hall’s information desk.

To convey the scope of proposed charter changes, the draft report includes several sections. The first is a summary of proposed changes that are being forwarded by the Commission. For each of the proposed changes, this summary gives a short description, the name of the person who suggested it, which section of the charter is affected, and how the commission members voted. The summary also refers to the “change request tracker," a record-keeping tool used by the Commission that provides more detail and is also posted on the website page.

The draft report also includes two versions of the charter. The first is “red-line” version, which shows the current charter edited to reflect the proposed changes. Because that red-line version can be challenging to read, the report includes a clean version, which shows how the revised charter would be written if all the changes were accepted.

Additionally, the draft report lists suggestions that the Commission declined to forward, or that were withdrawn by those who proposed them. Here again, more detail is available on the tracker. Finally, the report includes a summary of the next steps in the revision process.

After listening to resident’s comments on the draft report, the Commission will decide what refinements to make. They will then forward the report the Board of Selectmen (BoS). The public will have another chance to comment when the BoS holds its own hearing in July.

In the meantime, the Commission will continue its work on Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m., in the Town Hall Annex. To watch a livestream of the meeting, or to see recordings of past meetings, go to the ‘government’ tab on the homepage, click on ‘Board of Selectmen’, and drop down to the ‘Meeting Video’ tab. To receive a reminder of the upcoming hearing, sign up for ‘general government notifications’ on Ridgefield Alerts.