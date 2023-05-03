Ridgefield brothers aim to ‘change the frozen pizza world;’ 850 Frozen now made in Brookfield Kaitlin Lyle
Staff writer May 3, 2023
Larry Debany, who with his brother Tim owns 850 Frozen, works on a pizza on May 1 in their new facility in Brookfield, where they will focus on making and selling their frozen pizzas.
Larry Debany, who with his brother Tim owns 850 Frozen, works on a pizza in their new facility in Brookfield, where they will focus on making and selling their frozen pizzas. Photographed on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Brookfield, Conn.
RIDGEFIELD – The frozen pizzas made by Ridgefield brothers Larry and Tim Debany have been making their way into area grocery stores – and Yankee Stadium’s premier seats – since last spring.
The goal now? They are aiming “to change the frozen pizza world,” Larry Debany said, and are seeking to get into more grocery stores and put the frozen pizzas “on every shelf in America,” Tim Debany said.