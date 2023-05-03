Ridgefield brothers aim to ‘change the frozen pizza world;’ 850 Frozen now made in Brookfield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD – The frozen pizzas made by Ridgefield brothers Larry and Tim Debany have been making their way into area grocery stores – and Yankee Stadium’s premier seats – since last spring.

The goal now? They are aiming “to change the frozen pizza world,” Larry Debany said, and are seeking to get into more grocery stores and put the frozen pizzas “on every shelf in America,” Tim Debany said.

“We think our (frozen) pizza comes close or better than you find in a restaurant,” Larry Debany said of the 850 Frozen pizza. “If cooked properly, it’s like a fresh pizza out of the oven at a restaurant.”

The success inspired the Debanys to expand their fledgling business into a new Brookfield facility, where they can make frozen pizzas on a mass scale.

The name of the frozen pizzas comes from the 850 Wood Fired Restaurant in Ridgefield, an eatery the brothers had owned for nearly a decade but sold to new owners last month.

'A lot of trial and error'

Larry Debany said he has been working on frozen pizzas since opening his first restaurant, Village Pizza, in Ridgefield in 1991. He sold Village Pizza in 2005 and opened Fifty Coins in 2006, which he sold nine years later to open 850 Wood Fired Restaurant with his brother, who owned Baja Cocina in Ridgefield.

The Debany brothers started making and selling frozen pizzas during COVID-19. Larry Debany said they bought a shrink-wrap machine to wrap the pizzas at the restaurant, but didn’t have time to work on the idea before COVID-19.

Tim Debany said they came up with the exact way to make the frozen pizzas through “a lot of trial and error.”

“We have brought our own kind of flavor that we have with the pizzas in the restaurant,” Tim Debany said. “Everything’s top quality in the ingredients that we use. … We use Grande Cheese, our own dough and our own sauce. … It really makes a difference.”

From wood-fired to frozen

The frozen pizza business took off last spring and has expanded to 25 grocery stores and Yankee Stadium. Tim Debany said the New York Yankees preordered 20,000 frozen pizzas this year to serve in its Legends Suites and seats.

The brothers also bought a location on Sand Cut Road in Brookfield for their new venture, 850 Frozen, which they co-own with Pat Sexton, the manager of 850 Wood Fired Restaurant.

For 850 Frozen, they sell 12- and 16-inch pizzas, including cheese pizza, margherita pizza and s’mores dessert pizzas. The Debany brothers are now working on adding a white pizza, pepperoni pizza and hot oil pizza to the lineup.

Tim Debany said 850 Frozen is a separate company from the 850 Wood Fired Restaurant. He said they started operations in Brookfield seven months ago and sold 850 Wood Fired Restaurant last month to Michael and Laura Endico, owners of the food supplies provider Ace Endico Corp. in Brewster, N.Y.

“850 Wood Fired Restaurant will continue as is with their own little flair to it,” Tim Debany said of the restaurant. “They’re planning on keeping it the same – why mess with success?”