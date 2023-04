This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Many students at Branchville Elementary School know of the Nacho Heads.

They're a close-knit group of first-graders who look out for one another in good times and bad times; meanness is not tolerated.

One of its members, 7-year-old Colin Lisk, recently won the "Overall Heart Piece" in a school essay contest for his work, "My Left Hand." In it, he described how the other Nacho Heads are very accepting of his limb difference.

"I have a limb difference on my left hand. I have three fingers," Colin writes in his essay. "Sometimes, it's hard and some people think it's cool."

The contest was open to all students at the school, and essays could be about any topic. Colin's essay won first place out of the 93 entries to the Branchville Writes contest.

Despite his friends' support, there are times when he has been teased because of his hand, Colin told Hearst Connecticut Media.

"A lot of people would just ask me questions and sometimes would not be the nicest," he said. When that happens, Colin said, "We'll talk it out, or sometimes I'll just walk away."

Due to the friendship of the other Nacho Heads and the support of his family, Colin says he's very comfortable with his hand.

"My friends like my hand so much. Thank you, Alex, Eli, Thatcher, Laertes," Colin wrote in his essay. "I can do everything they can do. I like my left hand so so so so much. It makes me, me."

'He doesn't quit'

Colin has ulnar longitudinal deficiency, a condition that occurs in one out of 100,000 births. The congenital condition caused his ulna — a bone that makes up the forearm — not to form properly in the womb.

"When he was born, he had the two fingers (and) the thumb, and he had a little bit of a finger that didn't have any function," said Jacqueline Lisk, Colin's mother. "He had a surgery when he was 18 months at Boston Children's Hospital, and had that (little finger) removed."

She said her son has overcome the challenges of his limb difference.

"He just learned to tie his shoe this year," she said. "He uses the same techniques we taught my daughter, and he picked it up quickly."

With sports, Colin has to work a little harder at some things, such as closing his baseball mitt, she said.

"Regarding baseball, he wears a very small-sized glove designed for younger kids so it is easier to close, since his left hand is small," she said.

The bigger challenges for Colin have been emotional ones, Lisk said, such as dealing with a teammate or opposing team member asking about his hand.

"On some level, I think the limb difference fuels him to work even harder," she said. "It gives him an extra bit of fire under him. He doesn't quit. He works so, so hard."

Bringing awareness

For his essay, Colin won a $10 gift certificate to Books on the Common, and the Prospector Theater offered him free tickets to see "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Additionally, as part of the Lucky Fin Project, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and celebrates those with limb differences, Colin's family will attend the Lucky Fin Project Weekend in Michigan in July, where they can connect with others who are affected by limb difference.

April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month. Colin and his family, including his father, Matthew Lisk, and his sister, Juliette, 9, take every opportunity to bring awareness to those with limb differences, Jacqueline Lisk said.

"Once a week, Colin would say, 'Can we look at the pictures?' And we would just sit down together and look at pictures of people with different limb differences," she said. "There are kids all over the world with limb differences and grown up, too, doing amazing things."

She credits the Nacho Heads for Colin's decision to choose his limb difference as his essay topic.

It's "a testament to these friendships that he has made," Lisk said of her son. "That's what really gave him the confidence to write this. They're just these lovely little boys with the sweetest hearts."