RIDGEFIELD — An employee of Bailey's Backyard restaurant in town lost everything in a fire at her home in New York last week.

No one was injured in the fire, which took five hours to put out and was a total loss, fire officials said. The employee, Orfa Diaz of Dover Plains, N.Y. along with her husband and three children, are staying with family while they try to figure out next steps.

Friends of the family have created a fundraising page to help the family in this time of need. The page, which can be accessed by searching GoFundMe.com "Bailey's Backyard Employee Has Lost Everything," has raised more than $14,000 from over 160 donations.

"Orfa is one of the nicest, most honest, loyal and generous person we know," the GoFundMe states. "Orfa, her husband and three young daughters could use a little love. Orfa and her husband have worked hard to build a life for their family and all their physical belongings are now gone."

Diaz said she is grateful for the outpouring of support.

"Me and my family would like to thank everyone who donated to the GoFundMe or gave us clothes, toys, or shoes," Diaz said in a translated statement. "It is a huge blessing after we lost everything and I didn't expect this. We are very grateful and my girls are happy, which means the world."

Battling the fire

Jon-Paul Aubry, volunteer fire chief for the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains, said the Jan. 25 fire was ruled "accidental in nature with a heating source."

"There was a wood stove in the garage and something with the wood stove started the fire," said Aubry, adding the home is located in a community mobile park, with about 200 mobile homes.

"It's a double wide trailer, which is about 24 feet by 60 feet, with three bedrooms," he added, describing the home.



Aubry said the fire department "called for a second alarm, which brought in mutual aid companies from our surrounding fire departments. Those included Uniondale, Wassaic and Millbrook, N.Y., and Sherman and Gaylordsville. The Amenia Fire Company was on standby at the Dover Plains firehouse to cover the rest of the town in case there were any other alarms.

It took five hours to put out the fire, from start to finish, Aubry said.

One other mobile home nearby sustained some damage due to the intensity of the flames and the heat. The occupants of that home were able to return to their home that same night, he said.

Aubry said the family, who is staying at a relative's home in Winigdale, N.Y., will have to wait and see what, if anything, they can save.



"They will go through their insurance and talk to a restoration company, who will let them go in and take out what salvageable," he said. "The rest of the house will have to be leveled and something new put in its place."

'A big heart'

Ridgefield resident Sal Bagliavio, who owns Bailey's Backyard, said all Diaz' co-workers are very upset by the tragedy.

"It's very unfortunate what happened here so we're trying to help her out," he said, referring to the fundraising page. "We want to help her get some money together to at least get her up on her feet."

He said he gave her the week to "get herself together. She told us she'll be back next week."

"She's loyal, she's kind, she's got a big heart," he added, about Diaz. "She's been with us for six years. She works in the kitchen, and does a lot of the cooking and prepping. She's fantastic."