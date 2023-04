RIDGEFIELD — A war-torn Ukrainian city that has lost over half of its population since the Russian invasion last year will be receiving supplies donated by Ridgefield residents as part of a sister city initiative.

Ridgefield will be helping the eastern Ukrainian city of Druzhkivka, which is 10 miles from the war zone.

"They were decimated by the shelling," Ridgefield resident Ross Voytovych said, with the city's population dropping from about 65,000 residents to about 32,000 since Russia invaded in February 2022.

"The infrastructure is down. Only the necessary services are working, such as military administration. It's pretty much ground zero," said Voytovych, whose family lives in Ukraine and who visited the country last summer. "The artillery can go as far as 100 miles, and them being 10 miles away is pretty much nothing."

The sister city program is set up by Ukraine Aid International, a U.S. registered nonprofit with on-the-ground operations in the battle-scarred nation.

The Ridgefield Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the sister city set-up at its last meeting, and the town will begin sending the donated supplies directly to Druzkivha through a network of volunteers.

The partnership "provides an opportunity to make more people in the town of Ridgefield understand (Druzhkivka's) needs," First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The arrangement does not involve financial support to the city, Marconi said.

Generating support

The sister city program takes "a last mile type of initiative," Voytovych said, delivering donated items "close to the line of fighting, where the war is."

The first Connecticut town to join the initiative was Westport, which was paired with the Ukrainian city of Lyman in January.

Westport collected $250,000 to $300,000 in its first two to three weeks of fundraising, Voytovych said. Easton and Stamford have also formed sister city relationships with cities in Ukraine.

Voytovych is active with Ridgefield Responds, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 that's also engaged in efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

"Ridgefield Responds was sending money to support projects in Ukraine. Like MoveUkraine (a nonprofit that helps Ukraine), we sent close to $50,000 to rebuild an old dormitory for internally displaced people," he said.

The idea behind the sister city initiative, however, is to organize efforts to meet the needs of a specific city, rather than sending help for general distribution.

Ukraine Aid International "has all the arrangements to accept delivery to unload an]d bring (the items) right to the city for the people there to use," said Marconi, who has spoken on the phone with Druzhkivka Mayor Serhiy Boyevskyy.

A list of several dozen items needed in Druzhkivka includes a tractor, sledgehammers, lanterns, generators and sleeping bags.

Druzhkivka "needs our help rebuilding the infrastructure and everything, so people can come back safely," Voytovych said.

A complete of donations needed for Druzhkivka will be posted soon on the Ridgefield Responds Facebook page.