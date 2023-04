RIDGEFIELD — In the latest push to support affordable housing, a local advocate is calling on the town to make permanent the body that drafted Ridgefield's contentious affordable housing plan.

The recommendation from the chairman of the ad hoc Affordable Housing Committee comes as some residents suggest the body be disbanded. The Planning & Zoning Commission chairman, however, says the committee should exist — but revise its goals.

But David Goldenberg, who chairs the committee, said making the body permanent would "enshrine the Affordable Housing Committee in the town charter so there will always be one. The need to make sure people have housing they can afford is ongoing."

Now is the time to make the change because the town is revising its charter, a ruling document that must be updated every four years.

Since the committee needs to be reappointed, "(the Board of Selectmen) could shut us down today, tomorrow, on a whim," Goldenberg said. "If there is a first selectman in office who does not support our work, it would be easy for that person to just shut us down." He also wants the body to report to the Planning & Zoning Commission, rather than the Board of Selectmen.

Robert Hendrick, the town's Planning & Zoning chairman, agreed the committee should be permanent, but said it should reevaluate its goals to focus more on helping people find existing affordable housing in town, rather than just propose new developments.

"There should be more out there to help "educate, inform, communicate, coordinate amongst people that need more information about affordable housing," Hendrick said.

Ridgefield has a poverty rate of 2 percent or 180 households out of 9,000 and has 286 low-income restricted housing units, according to state data.

'Navigating the world of affordable housing'

The Affordable Housing Committee was appointed by the Board of Selectmen as an ad hoc committee in 1997. The Board of Selectmen decides every four years whether the committee should exist and appoints members to four-year terms.

At the Charter Revision Commission’s March 23 meeting, Goldenberg said he received a proposal by a committee member that suggested the committee be dissolved now that the affordable housing plan has been submitted to the state. He added another town resident expressed the same sentiments.

The committee's purpose extends "far beyond" the affordable housing plan, he said.

"I believe the proposal to dissolve the committee should be disregarded entirely; as our recent plan clearly demonstrates, there is a great need for additional affordable housing — for housing of all types, in fact — in Ridgefield and in the region," he said. "Working to implement the recently submitted plan might be considered one of our chief responsibilities."

An affordable housing committee, however, shouldn't be exclusively focused on advancing building projects, Hendrick said. He said its priority is to help people navigate the "labyrinth" of existing affordable housing in Ridgefield, such as finding housing units or determining if they qualify for them.

Additionally, he said the committee "could have a better website" that provides more information to help people.

"Planning & Zoning keeps a list of affordable housing units but we update it once a year, which is a requirement from Hartford. We don't have the staff to update it every week, whereas nine volunteers at the affordable housing committee could be updating it once a week," he said.

On the committee's website, there's a link to the state website, cthousingsearch.org, which provides information on affordable housing resources in the state.

Hendrick said another function of an affordable housing committee is to communicate with the community "what's going on in Hartford and how does that impact Ridgefield for future affordable housing."

The town's Charter Revision Commission will look at all the suggestions it has received, hold a public hearing tentatively scheduled for mid- to late May, and then give their recommended changes to the selectmen, who will also hold a public hearing.