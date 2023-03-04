Police seek state review of Minnesota man's death

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police department is asking state officials to review the case of a man whose death was ruled an accidental drowning after activists suggested he was beaten to death by officers.
The Robbinsdale Police Department said Friday it wants the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review the death of Khalil A. Azad, 26, whose body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake last year, two days after he reportedly fled from Robbinsdale police, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.