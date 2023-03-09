Ridgefield to add 2 police officers, invest in roads under $162M proposed budget

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
RIDGEFIELD — The town would add two new officers to its police force under a $162 million budget proposal that also invests in road improvements and covers an increase in pension costs.
If approved by the town's finance board and residents, the total town and school budget would increase by about 4 percent from the current year's budget of about $156 million, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. The town budget is comprised of town operations, schools and debt service.