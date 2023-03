RIDGEFIELD — A proposed development could bring in affordable apartments as well as three-bedroom housing units, for which town leaders said there's a strong need.

Farmingville Road LLC in Ridgefield is seeking approval to construct a multifamily building with six units, all of which would have three bedrooms and two that would be designated as affordable under state guidelines.

The half-acre site is an open lot at the corner of Ligi’s Way and Farmingville Road.

"One of the appealing aspects of the application, aside from the affordable housing component, is that all six of the units would have three bedrooms. There's not a lot of three-bedroom affordable units here in town," said Robert Jewell, the attorney for the project's developer.

The new proposal is intended to replace a previously approved 16-unit development at 100 Danbury Road — next door to where the new development is proposed — that the developer has decided not to pursue.

The new project was approved by the town Inland Wetlands Board last month. It will go to a public hearing with the town Planning & Zoning Commission on April 18.

The new proposal "is pretty obviously an improvement to the former plan," Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman Robert Hendrick said. "The former plan would have had a lot more density, (required) a lot more construction, and it would have also just been a big parking lot, (when) looking at the street."

There's a demand for apartments with more bedrooms, he said.

"There's a lot of inventory in that one- or two-bedroom space in town and (the developers) think that they will attract a new market with the three-bedroom project," Hendrick said. "It's just the change of the demographics."

'Not a lot of three-bedroom units'

Jewell agreed that three-bedroom apartment units are desired in town.

"Most of the apartments that I'm aware of are one and two bedrooms," he said. "There's not a lot of three-bedroom units, especially on affordable projects, because they're expensive to build. A lot of builders don't want to do three-bedroom units."

A one-bedroom apartment is usually occupied by one person, Jewell said; two-bedroom units are usually two people and a child.

"A three-bedroom gives more flexibility for families. Keep in mind that there's a lot of families that are relocating into and out of town," he said. "Sometimes, when they're waiting for a closing or a closing gets delayed, there's not a lot of options for people to have a place to stay."

Reduction in units

In a proposal approved in 2019, the same developer planned to put in a 16-unit building on 100 Danbury Road, with the building's parking lot entirely planned for the site of the current application.

After that proposal was approved, however, the property owner changed their mind, Jewell said.

"They decided that they didn't want to build a 16-unit building there and put parking on the site. ... They would rather build a smaller project and put the building on this site," Jewell said. "The reduction in units from 16 to six took away a lot of the required parking" for the multifamily building.

The newly proposed building would go in the space where the rest of that parking was previously planned.

"Now, all of the parking and all of the units are self contained on this lot," Jewell said. And all cars will enter and exit "through 100 Danbury Road," he said.

Next steps

If the Planning & Zoning Commission approves the proposal, the developer hopes to complete construction within about 18 months, Jewell said.

Hendrick said it could take several months for the project to go through the approval process.

"It will take us maybe maybe (around) four months," he said. "It's got some steps ahead of it."

Jewell said he doesn't see any reason why the application would be denied.

"It wasn't controversial with the wetlands board because there's an existing approval on the site and this (change) reduces the amount of activity that's going on on the site," he said.