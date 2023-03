RIDGEFIELD — Whenever town resident Wayne Addessi thinks of his late friend Peter Schoellkopf, "(his) big smile comes to mind," he said.

"He just kind of lit up the room ... with that positive energy. (It was) just refreshing to see," said Addessi, owner of Addessi Jewelers on Main Street. "He's going to be sorely missed."

The Ridgefield community is mourning the loss of Schoellkopf, a local business owner who died unexpectedly Friday at the age of 56. Family members said they're waiting for the results of an autopsy, but "all indications are that he died of a sudden heart attack."

"Peter was the light of my life and my best friend," said Andie Schoellkopf, his wife. "My heart is broken. And I know if he were here, he would fix it."

Schoellkopf, a long-time Weston resident, was owner of Zoe & Co. Sugarbeads, a jewelry, gem and gift shop that has been a fixture in downtown Ridgefield for many years.

A prayer service in celebration of his life will be offered Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Family and friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the prayer service. Interment will take place privately. Contributions in Schoelkopf's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

Schoellkopf's son, Jason Schoellkopf, a Weston resident who works at Sugarbeads, said while his father loved repairing jewelry and creating custom pieces — "making each piece perfect for every customer," his father was at his happiest "when he was making his family laugh."

'The funny one'

Schoellkopf's sister, Minneapolis resident Wendy Doster, said "Peter was the funny one" of her siblings.

"As kids, it was always me, (my middle brother) Michael and Peter, and Michael and I were the intense, serious ones. Peter was the oldest and was just super calm and — funny. He always had the best one-liner jokes and brought light to us — he took away our seriousness and made everything light and fun," Doster said.

She added her late brother's humor would often come in handy whenever there was "political division" in their family.

"Whenever there was a little tense back and forth between the family members and at get-togethers, he always diffused it with a mutual, fun one-liner," Doster added.

His daughter also noted his humor.

"My heart is broken. Daddy had a beautiful mind, a kind soul. He was the funniest guy. And I'm so blessed to have had him as my dad," said Julie, his daughter.

His parents, Wolfgang and Peggy, are crushed by his loss, the family said. His son described a loving father.

"He was a great dad, and I hope he knew it," said Jason Schoellkopf, his son. "I loved him so, so much. I'll be thinking about him and the good he did for me and my family forever."

'Always very sweet and kind'

Addessi said his late friend was a "very sweet gentleman. Every time you'd meet him, he'd reach out and shake your hand," said Addessi, who owns the building on Main Street where Sugarbeads is located. "He was always very sweet and kind."

He added Schoellkopf was always very happy to own a business in Ridgefield.

"They (the whole family) were just so happy to be on Main Street and so proud of it, and they still are. It's ... being here and the location and being part of the center of the town, and that's what sets us apart in Ridgefield," Addessi said. "We're all basically a lot of mom and pop shops."

Addessi said his family became very friendly with the Schoellkopf family — all their children would see each other whenever they were at their parents' stores.

"We all got to know each other on a personal level," he said.

"We're here to support them," he added, referring to the family's loss.

'Encouraging and supportive'

Ridgefield resident and fellow jewelry maker Angela Tzamouranis said she considered Schoellkopf to be like "family" and greatly enjoyed talking with him about their common passion.

"I first met the Schoellkopfs six years ago, at Sugarbeads ... I had just embarked on the adventure of making jewelry. The first time I met Peter, I mentioned how all the gemstone beads were so pretty and sparkly, sitting all together in little rows. His response was a very emphatic, 'I know! It's awesome! I get to look at them shine all day long!' At that moment, I knew we were going to be good friends," she said.

She added her late friend was always very "encouraging and supportive" of all the jewelry pieces she made.

"I would drive to (Sugarbeads), excited, whenever I made anything new and Peter would be just as excited as me. When I decided to open an online jewelry shop, Peter gave me pointers when I felt overwhelmed. I eventually moved on to silversmithing and when my confidence would fail me, Peter was there to lift me up. He had a beautiful soul," she said. "I will miss Peter."

