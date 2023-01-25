Passion for dance drew many of those slain to ballroom

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Among the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration at a Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans were a family's beloved aunt, a retired man who decided to return to school and the venue's always-smiling manager.
For many, a passion for dance and a desire to gather with friends had drawn them to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night for what was set to be a joyous celebration.