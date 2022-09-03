PD body camera footage shows Ridgefield cop explaining why he shot bear on his Newtown property

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEWTOWN — In the hour or so after an off-duty Ridgefield cop shot a beloved black bear, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on his Newtown property to examine the animal and question the homeowner about why he killed the bear with his AR-15 rifle.
Body camera videos of the May 12 incident obtained from Newtown Police Department show the beginnings of the investigation — one that became heavily scrutinized throughout the region before and after authorities cleared Sgt. Lawrence Clarke of any wrongdoing in the shooting.