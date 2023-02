NEW MILFORD – The Town Council is looking for a candidate to fill the vacant school board seat left by Keith Swanhall, who resigned from the board Feb. 1.

Swanhall, a Republican, was elected to the New Milford school board in November 2021. He said he “absolutely enjoyed” his time with the board.

“It was a pleasure serving the parents and children of New Milford,” Swanhall said. “We worked as a team to accomplish so much, and I look forward to following the board as they work to continue their great work for children of New Milford.”

In a letter sent to Board of Education Chairman Pete Helmus, Swanhall attributed personal family matters that included his relocating out of New Milford to his decision to resign.

“I have seen substantial growth during the time that I have served and I am confident you will continue to do wonderful work for the kids and the great town of New Milford in my absence,” Swanhall said in his letter to Helmus, of which The New Milford Spectrum obtained a copy.

“I wish him the best and thank him for his volunteerism and service to the town,” Helmus said.

The school board started the new year under the leadership of Helmus, who was elected chairman at the board's annual member election on Dec. 20. Wendy Faulenbach, the board's previous chairman, was elected as the board's vice chair. Faulenbach has been a member of the school board since 2001 and has served in various roles over the years. She was elected chairman of the school board in December 2020.

To replace Swanhall, Mayor Pete Bass said the school board will interview candidates and recommend one to the mayor. Bass will then recommend a candidate for the Town Council to approve or deny.

Bass said if the candidate is approved, the school board will fill the open position up to the next election. Since Swanhall is a Republican, his position needs to be filled with another Republican. Helmus' term is through 2025.

“What’s going to happen is the names (of candidates for the position) will be moved forward to the Town Council and the Town Council makes the appointment,” Bass said. “My goal is to have a name move forward at our next Town Council meeting on Feb. 13.”