2 get prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two California men who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison.
Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, was sentenced to nine years in prison as part of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to destroy the building in Sacramento by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun.